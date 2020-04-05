Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ARMADA DEL ECUADOR ESCUELA SUPERIOR NAVAL CMDTE “RAFAEL MORAN VALVERDE” -SALINAS- • SAKAI – PLATAFORMA DE ESTUDIO PRÁCTICA
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Sakai diapositivas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sakai diapositivas

17 views

Published on

Presentación del uso práctico de la plataforma de estudio Sakai

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sakai diapositivas

  1. 1. ARMADA DEL ECUADOR ESCUELA SUPERIOR NAVAL CMDTE “RAFAEL MORAN VALVERDE” -SALINAS- • SAKAI – PLATAFORMA DE ESTUDIO PRÁCTICA
  2. 2. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×