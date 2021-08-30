Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA Y DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA
COCCIDIOSIS BOVINA ❖ Diarrea roja de los terneros ❖ Disentería roja ❖ Diarrea sanguícola ❖ Disentería hemorrágica ❖ Chorro...
ETIOLOGÍA Causada por protozoos del género Eimeria, que son parásitos intracelulares de las células epiteliales del intest...
CICLO EVOLUTIVO Existen 2 fases: 1. Una fase que se produce fuera del huésped: ESPORULACIÓN 2. Dos fases que se desarrolla...
TRANSMISION Heces de animales infectados, enfermos o subclínicos o por la ingestión de alimentos o agua contaminados por h...
SUSCEPTIBILIDAD Afectan a bovinos, borregos, cabras, perros y gatos así como a otros animales domésticos e inclusive al ho...
SINTOMAS Los síntomas principales son: •anorexia. •Pérdida de peso. •diarrea con moco y sangre, que suele aparecer el terc...
DIAGNOSTICO Diagnóstico Clínico Se realiza a través de observar la diarrea oscura maloliente y mucosa, y disminución del a...
TRATAMIENTO •Coccigan D, VO, 1 ml/20 kg PV, repetir a los 14 días. •Lactato de Ringer, IV, hasta que el animal esté hidrat...
NECROPSIA •Enteritis hemorrágica. •Ulceración y necrosis de la mucosa del ciego, colon, recto e íleon. •Heces sanguinolent...
BIBLIOGRAFIA ••Blood, D. C. (1996). Manual de medicina veterinaria (No. V600 BLOm). •Mehlhorn, H., & Raether, W. (1993). M...
Coccidiosis bovina

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD AGROPECUARIA Y DE RECURSOS NATURALES RENOVABLES CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA Briggette Stefany Cueva Sarmiento COCCDIDIOSIS BOVINA DR. MANUEL QUEZADA
  2. 2. COCCIDIOSIS BOVINA ❖ Diarrea roja de los terneros ❖ Disentería roja ❖ Diarrea sanguícola ❖ Disentería hemorrágica ❖ Chorro prieto ❖ Curso negro Es una parasitosis intestinal causada por protozoarios del género Eimeria que afecta comúnmente animales jóvenes, sobre todo a los menores a 1 año de edad
  3. 3. ETIOLOGÍA Causada por protozoos del género Eimeria, que son parásitos intracelulares de las células epiteliales del intestino, los terneros se infectan por la ingestión de ooquistes esporulados que contaminan el agua, el pasto y el pienso o también al lamer pelaje contaminado.
  4. 4. CICLO EVOLUTIVO Existen 2 fases: 1. Una fase que se produce fuera del huésped: ESPORULACIÓN 2. Dos fases que se desarrollan en el hospedador: ● Esquizogonia ● Gametogenia Los ooquistes no esporulados salen al exterior mediante las heces, bajo condiciones adecuadas de oxigenación, alta humedad y temperaturas óptimas(27°C), en un periodo de incubación de 2 a 4 días el cual se puede prolongar hasta 2 semanas cuando las temperaturas rodean los 10°C
  5. 5. TRANSMISION Heces de animales infectados, enfermos o subclínicos o por la ingestión de alimentos o agua contaminados por heces, o al lamer la piel o lana sucia de heces PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN Es de 17 a 21 días dependiendo de la especie Especie Esporulación Periodo prepatente Periodo patente E. zuernii 2-3 días 15-17 días 11 días E. Bovis 2-3 días 5-15 días 5-15 días E. alabamensis 4-8 días 8 días 1- 3 días E. ellipsoidalis 3 días 8- 13 días
  6. 6. SUSCEPTIBILIDAD Afectan a bovinos, borregos, cabras, perros y gatos así como a otros animales domésticos e inclusive al hombre. Los coccidiosis colonizan a los pocos días las células epiteliales, destruyendola en diferentes partes del intestino, parasitando su citoplasma, destruyendolas en gran cantidad a medida en gran cantidad a medida que realizan su ciclo biológico. PATOGENIA
  7. 7. SINTOMAS Los síntomas principales son: •anorexia. •Pérdida de peso. •diarrea con moco y sangre, que suele aparecer el tercer día. síntomas nerviosos como: •convulsiones. •temblores •ataxia.
  8. 8. DIAGNOSTICO Diagnóstico Clínico Se realiza a través de observar la diarrea oscura maloliente y mucosa, y disminución del apetito por varios días. con tenesmo, deshidratación. Diagnóstico de Laboratorio La presencia de muchos ooquistes del mismo tamaño y forma en una muestra fecal aunado a signos clínicos. Diagnóstico de Laboratorio La presencia de muchos ooquistes del mismo tamaño y forma en una muestra fecal aunado a signos clínicos.
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO •Coccigan D, VO, 1 ml/20 kg PV, repetir a los 14 días. •Lactato de Ringer, IV, hasta que el animal esté hidratado, sólo el primer día. •Aminoplex, IM o IV, 1 ml/5 Kg PV, cada 12 horas, durante 4 días. •Diarrevet, VO, 10 g/25 Kg PV, disolver en agua, y dar dar cada 24 horas, durante 3 días. •Vetalgina, IM o IV, 8 ml/100 Kg PV, cada 12 horas, durante 2 días. •Quercetol-Vet, IM o IV, 2 ml/25 Kg PV, cada 12 horas por 3 días.
  10. 10. NECROPSIA •Enteritis hemorrágica. •Ulceración y necrosis de la mucosa del ciego, colon, recto e íleon. •Heces sanguinolentas en el lumen intestinal. •A veces, pequeñas formaciones blancas en las puntas de las vellosidades del íleon. •Anemia. •En corderos se puede observar, además, atrofia de las vellosidades. •En los casos más graves en la necropsia descubrimos edema en la mucosa y submucosa del ciego y del colon y tiras de fibrina, así como, petequias o hemorragias difusas. •Los ganglios linfáticos intestinales están aumentados de tamaño.
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFIA ••Blood, D. C. (1996). Manual de medicina veterinaria (No. V600 BLOm). •Mehlhorn, H., & Raether, W. (1993). Manual de parasitología veterinaria. •Murillo Parajón, I. J. (2017). Prevalencia de Eimeria spp. en el ganado bovino que se faena en e Matadero Municipal de Guayaquil, entre noviembre y diciembre 2016. •Ricardo, Romero Jorge Roberto Sánchez. (2009). COCCIDIOSIS EN BOVINOS. Centro, vol. 1, p 14. •Tamasaukas, R., Agudo, L., & Vintimilla, M. (2010). Patología de la coccidiosis bovina en Venezuela una revisión. REDVET. Revista electrónica de Veterinaria, 11(7), 1-39.

Información acerca de la coccidiosis bovina.

