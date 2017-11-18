UNIVERSIDAD ETAC BRENDA ESPINO MARTÍNEZ SEMANA 4: DIDÁCTICA CRÍTICA MATERIA: MODELO DE DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE ESTRATEGIAS ...
INTRODUCCIÓN El proceso pedagógico ha sufrido transformaciones muy importantes en el transcurso de los años, ya que debe a...
SITUACIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TEMA: DIVERSIDAD SEXUAL  Propósitos educativos Qué el estudiante conozca y se sensibilice en el ...
DESARROLLO:  En parejas se pedirá que realicen un cartel que a su decisión este a favor o en contra de la diversidad sexu...
CIERRE:  La docente cerrará la temática con una discusión guiada enfatizando en el derecho a diversidad sexual, a la no d...
CONCLUSIONES La didáctica critica es sumamente importante en la actualidad, ya que apoyándonos en ella podemos generar un ...
REFERENCIAS  S/a (s/a) Programa, propuesta de aprendizaje. Recuperado de: http://etac.clientes.tralcom.com/tc-etac/cursos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DIDÁCTICA CRÍTICA

14 views

Published on

Ejemplo de situación de aprendizaje con base en la didáctica crítica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DIDÁCTICA CRÍTICA

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ETAC BRENDA ESPINO MARTÍNEZ SEMANA 4: DIDÁCTICA CRÍTICA MATERIA: MODELO DE DISEÑO Y DESARROLLO DE ESTRATEGIAS INSTRUCCIONALES ASESORA: MTRA. XÓCHITL ADRIANA LEAL GONZÁLEZ GRUPO: 04T SABADO 18 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN El proceso pedagógico ha sufrido transformaciones muy importantes en el transcurso de los años, ya que debe adecuarse a las necesidad sociales en las que se encuentre. Debido a ello surgió la llamada didáctica crítica, en la cual establece una relación estrecha entre el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje y una intervención activa del estudiante, es decir se piensa a los estudiantes como formadores de su conocimiento. En la didáctica crítica se establecen tres momentos esenciales para organizar situaciones de aprendizaje, los cuales son: Apertura, Desarrollo y Cierre. A continuación se presentará un ejemplo de una situación de aprendizaje siguiendo esta propuesta para alumnos de nivel media superior, con la temática de diversidad sexual.
  3. 3. SITUACIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TEMA: DIVERSIDAD SEXUAL  Propósitos educativos Qué el estudiante conozca y se sensibilice en el tema de diversidad sexual y la no discriminación.  Apertura Los alumnos comentarán en plenaria respecto al tema de diversidad sexual ¿Qué es? ¿Quién la puede ejercer? ¿Es un derecho? ¿Es importante respetarla? ¿Tus tutores y tú tienen la misma opinión respecto al tema?
  4. 4. DESARROLLO:  En parejas se pedirá que realicen un cartel que a su decisión este a favor o en contra de la diversidad sexual.  Se colocarán todos los carteles en el centro del salón y se analizará cuántos de ellos se realizaron a favor y cuantos en contra, se comentarán las frases ahí plasmadas.
  5. 5. CIERRE:  La docente cerrará la temática con una discusión guiada enfatizando en el derecho a diversidad sexual, a la no discriminación y a la inclusión.
  6. 6. CONCLUSIONES La didáctica critica es sumamente importante en la actualidad, ya que apoyándonos en ella podemos generar un aprendizaje significativo en los estudiantes, y desarrollar un pensamiento crítico y analítico. Es muy importante rescatar que la didáctica crítica debe relacionar los contenidos temáticos con el contexto del estudiante para lograr la significación del conocimiento. Es primordial recordar (como menciona Freire) que en este modelo se elimina la concepción de que el docente es el poseedor de conocimientos, ahora docente y alumno construyen el conocimiento de manera conjunta. Por último me gustaría mencionar que adoptar este tipo de didáctica no para todos es sencillo, ya que docentes que tienen antigüedad en el sistema se resisten al cambio, y continúan impartiendo clases tradicionalistas, sin desarrollar las habilidades antes mencionadas en los alumnos.
  7. 7. REFERENCIAS  S/a (s/a) Programa, propuesta de aprendizaje. Recuperado de: http://etac.clientes.tralcom.com/tc-etac/cursos/MODELOS_DISENO_C/U4/S4_04.html  S/a (s/a) Relación maestro-alumno. Recuperado de: http://etac.clientes.tralcom.com/tc-etac/cursos/MODELOS_DISENO_C/U4/S4_03.html  S/a (s/a) Situaciones de aprendizaje. Recuperado de: http://etac.clientes.tralcom.com/tc-etac/cursos/MODELOS_DISENO_C/U4/S4_05.html

×