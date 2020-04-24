Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ¿ QUE ES POWER POINT ? BRAYAN MARTÍNEZ 2020
  2. 2. ¿ QUE ES POWER POINT ? • Microsoft PowerPoint es un programa informático que tiene como fin realizar presentaciones en forma de diapositivas. Se podría decir que las tres funciones principales de este programa son: insertar un texto y darles el formato que se desee por medio de un editor, insertar y modificar imágenes y/o gráficos, y mostrar las diapositivas en forma continua con un sistema determinado, esta función es la más característica de Power Point.
  3. 3. ¿ CUÁNDO SURGIÓ POWER POINT ? • PowerPoint nace en el año 1987 junto con el resto de los programas que se incluyen en Microsoft Office, de la mano de Bill Gates. En sus comienzos, las diapositivas eran en blanco y negro y poseían las herramientas más básicas en lo que respecta al dibujo. Sin embargo, las presentaciones gráficas no volverían a ser las mismas luego de esta fantástica invención.
  4. 4. POWER POINT • Las presentaciones PowerPoint contienen muchas características y beneficios para los usuarios, pudiendo crear presentaciones de aspecto profesional con la combinación de varios formatos multimedia: fotos, texto, audio, etc. Conociendo las características del PowerPoint podrás dominarlas y te permitirán comunicar la información de forma visual y atractiva.
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE POWER POINT Con respecto a las características de PowerPoint podemos destacar entre las más importantes: • Utilización de plantillas determinadas y personalizadas por los usuarios. • Creación de textos con distintos tipos de formato y colores a elegir. • Inserción de imágenes atractivas y posibilidad de insertar texto en ellas. • Animaciones de las diapositivas, imágenes, textos y objetos. • Inserción de audio y música de forma intuitiva. Las presentaciones PowerPoint son un tipo de presentación pero existen otras, como puede ser la presentación Keynote, presentación con Prezi y presentación con Powtoon que pueden adaptarse a tus necesidades.
  6. 6. GRACIAS

