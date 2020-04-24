Agregar transiciones y animaciones en power point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGREGAR TRANSICIONESY ANIMACIONES EN POWER POINT BRAYAN STEVEN RAMIREZ MARTINEZ 2020
AGREGAR TRANSICIONES ENTRE DIAPOSITIVAS La transición de diapositivas es el efecto visual que se reproduce al pasar de una...
AGREGAR TRANSICIONES ENTRE DIAPOSITIVAS En el panel Miniaturas, haga clic en la diapositiva a la que desea aplicar una tra...
• En la pestaña Transiciones, busque el efecto que quiere en la galería de transiciones. Haga clic en la flecha hacia abaj...
QUITAR UNA TRANSICIÓN • Haga clic en la diapositiva que tiene la transición que quiere quitar. Después, en la pestañaTrans...
APLICAR EFECTOS DE ANIMACIÓN A UN OBJETO • Puede aplicar varios efectos de animación en una única cadena de texto o un obj...
ABRIR EL PANEL DE ANIMACIÓN • Seleccione el objeto de la diapositiva que desee animar. • En la pestaña Animaciones, haga c...
ESTABLECER EL MOMENTO DE INICIO Y LA DURACIÓN DE UN EFECTO DE ANIMACIÓN Cuando desee controlar los intervalos de los efect...
El efecto de animación anterior es el que aparece en el orden de reproducción en el Panel de animación (normalmente se enc...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. AGREGAR TRANSICIONESY ANIMACIONES EN POWER POINT BRAYAN STEVEN RAMIREZ MARTINEZ 2020
  2. 2. AGREGAR TRANSICIONES ENTRE DIAPOSITIVAS La transición de diapositivas es el efecto visual que se reproduce al pasar de una diapositiva a la siguiente durante una presentación. Puede controlar la velocidad, agregar sonido y personalizar las propiedades de los efectos de transición. Agregue transiciones positivas para animar una presentación. • Seleccione la diapositiva a la que quiere agregar una transición. • Haga clic en la pestaña Transiciones y seleccione una transición. Seleccione una transición para obtener una vista previa. • Seleccione Opciones de efectos para elegir la dirección y la naturaleza de la transición. • Haga clic enVista previa para ver el aspecto que tendrá la transición. Para quitar una transición, seleccioneTransiciones > Ninguno.
  3. 3. AGREGAR TRANSICIONES ENTRE DIAPOSITIVAS En el panel Miniaturas, haga clic en la diapositiva a la que desea aplicar una transición. La configuración de la transición define cómo entra la diapositiva y cómo sale la diapositiva anterior. En el ejemplo siguiente, aplicar un fundido de transición a la diapositiva 3 significa que la diapositiva 2 sale y se desvanece en la diapositiva 3.
  4. 4. • En la pestaña Transiciones, busque el efecto que quiere en la galería de transiciones. Haga clic en la flecha hacia abajo para ver la galería completa. Haga clic en el efecto que quiera para esa diapositiva y para obtener una vista previa. • Haga clic en Transiciones > Opciones de efectos para cambiar cómo se produce la transición, por ejemplo, de qué dirección entra la diapositiva. • Escriba un tiempo en Duración para establecer la velocidad de la transición. Configure un número más alto para que la transición sea más lenta. • Haga clic enVista previa para ver la transición con todos los valores de configuración. • Sugerencia: Si quiere aplicar la misma transición a todas las diapositivas de la presentación, haga clic en Aplicar a todo en la cinta. AGREGAR TRANSICIONES ENTRE DIAPOSITIVAS
  5. 5. QUITAR UNA TRANSICIÓN • Haga clic en la diapositiva que tiene la transición que quiere quitar. Después, en la pestañaTransiciones, en la galería de transiciones, haga clic en Ninguna. • Recuerde que la transición determina cómo entra una diapositiva y cómo sale la anterior. Por lo tanto, si (por ejemplo) no desea que la diapositiva 2 tenga un efecto de salida, debe quitar la transición de la diapositiva 3. • Sugerencia: Podrá saber qué diapositivas tienen un efecto de transición por el icono de transición en el panel Miniaturas.
  6. 6. APLICAR EFECTOS DE ANIMACIÓN A UN OBJETO • Puede aplicar varios efectos de animación en una única cadena de texto o un objeto, como una imagen, forma o Gráfico SmartArt. • Sugerencia: Al trabajar con varios efectos de animación, puede ser útil trabajar en el Panel de animación, donde puede ver una lista de todos los efectos de animación de la diapositiva actual.
  7. 7. ABRIR EL PANEL DE ANIMACIÓN • Seleccione el objeto de la diapositiva que desee animar. • En la pestaña Animaciones, haga clic en Panel de animación. • Haga clic en Agregar animación y elija un efecto de animación. • Para aplicar otros efectos de animación al mismo objeto, selecciónelo, haga clic en Agregar animación y elija otro efecto de animación. APLICAR EFECTOS DE ANIMACIÓN A UN OBJETO
  8. 8. ESTABLECER EL MOMENTO DE INICIO Y LA DURACIÓN DE UN EFECTO DE ANIMACIÓN Cuando desee controlar los intervalos de los efectos de animación, haga lo siguiente para cada efecto de animación: 1.En el Panel de animación, haga clic en la flecha abajo situada junto al efecto de animación y después haga clic en Intervalos. 2.En la pestaña Intervalos, haga clic en la flecha abajo Inicio y elija entre los siguientes momentos de inicio: 3.Para reproducir al hacer clic con el ratón, elija Al hacer clic. 4.Para reproducir al mismo tiempo que el efecto de animación anterior, elija Con el anterior. 5.Para reproducir tras la reproducción del efecto de animación anterior, elija Después del anterior.
  9. 9. El efecto de animación anterior es el que aparece en el orden de reproducción en el Panel de animación (normalmente se encuentra justo encima de la animación para la que va a establecer el intervalo). 1.Para retrasar el inicio del efecto de animación, haga clic en la flecha arriba Retraso hasta el número de segundos que desee. 2.Para cambiar la velocidad del efecto de animación, establezca la Duración al nivel que desee. 3.Para ver cómo funcionan los efectos de animación en conjunto, haga clic en Vista previa en la pestaña Animación. ESTABLECER EL MOMENTO DE INICIO Y LA DURACIÓN DE UN EFECTO DE ANIMACIÓN
  10. 10. GRACIAS

