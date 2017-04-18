BUILDING CONFECTIONERY BRANDS THROUGH INTRINSICALLY ENGAGING NARRATIVES ™
We do not just buy sweets. By integrating intrinsic functionality with predefined meaning we create and express the master...
Intrinsically Engaging Narratives™ are capable of generating life. They express the motives which have helped us survive a...
Applying, for the first time, a multidisciplinary approach to the study of the motives underpinning consumer behaviour in ...
CONNECT CONTROL The wheel of motives™ GROW CARE BALANCE DESIRE FEEL SAFE SEEK PLAY CREATE DESTROY TRANSFORM TM Far from ju...
Successful brands coherently express the very patterns of our psyche
What follows is a brief analysis of the deep motives for buying sweets. The motives are presented in order of increasing r...
INDULGENCE: On an initial layer of motivation we consume sweets because they are not for nourishment. The meaning of their...
PLAYFULNESS: Proceeding into a deeper layer of motivation, some of the most successful narratives are based on the intrins...
ESCAPE: More significantly, sweets help us “get away” from the monotonous grind of our everyday work. Anticipation has alw...
STRENGTH: On a deeper layer of motivation, what makes sweets sell are narratives that make us experience them as “usable e...
SOCIABILITY: Sweets are democratic, unpretentious and convivial. They are made for sharing. Sweets have always been used t...
DEFIANCE: The very nature of sweets is to be ambivalent and subversive. As is the case with all passions, sweets are dimor...
METAMORPHOSIS: Sweets are subtle, paradoxical, alchemical, polymorphous substances, magical objects that change our mood: ...
HEDONISM: On a more profound layer, embodying the inherent gustatory and emotional pleasure of sweets, some of the most su...
SECURITY: On the innermost level of human motivation, sweets are the most efficient emotional compensators. Humans want to...
This map illustrates the way some leading brands in the confectionary business are positioned in the consumers’ mind
The brands which effectively embed the deeper motives and the inherent concepts that dominate our behaviour related to con...
Ask here for your FREE eBOOK “The Intrinsically Engaging Narratives™ Of Confectionery Products” to boost the sales and pro...
Building Confectionery Brands Through Intrinsically Engaging Narratives

20 views

Published on

This pioneering research redefines the way we market confectionery products. Artificial segmentations based on personality differences offer weak foundations on which to build brand strategies. To deeply engage us, a brand must have a solid inner architecture deeply rooted in the fundamentals of humanity. Beneath all the phantasmagoria of global marketing communication, lies order and rhythm, the source code of our human behaviour.
Summarising the results of our research, this presentation analyses the fundamental motives underpinning consumer behaviour towards sweets and proposes a way to build confectionery brands that engage people at a profoundly human level.
Our fundamental human motives are like bare patterns in any language. Successful brands infuse the pattern, fertilising the basic forms, in a unique and profoundly human way, enabling people to experience deep patterns that make them feel alive.
There is a direct correlation between our fundamental human motives, the most direct way to engage people, and the level of sales and profit. The efficiency of communication budgets is maximised when the authentic codes of the brand germinate the deepest motives driving sales and profit in the category. Today we have no excuse for saying that “we waste half of our advertising budget but we don’t know which half”.
Above all, by satisfying the most fundamental of our human motives the brand is deeply humanistic in that it offers holistic, universal experiences that no longer satisfy some individual needs but the needs of the species.

×