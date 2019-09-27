Successfully reported this slideshow.
Хичээл 1 C# ХЭЛНИЙ ҮНДЭС
C# / Session 1 / 2 of 45 Агуулга  .NET Платформ  .NET Фрэймворк  Хөрвүүлэлт ба MSIL  C# хэл  Класс, Объект, Төрөл  П...
C# / Session 1 / 3 of 45 Microsoft .NET Платформ нь 4 тусдаа бүтээгдэхүүний бүлгээс тогтддог. Үүнд: ◦ Хөгжүүлэлтийн орчин:...
C# / Session 1 / 4 of 45 .NET Framework .NET фрэймворкын хамгийн чухал гишүүн бол CLR (Common Language Runtime) юм, CLR нь...
C# / Session 1 / 5 of 45 .NET фрэймворк нь дараах хэсгүүдээс бүрддэг:  Үндсэн хэлүүд: C#, J#, VB.NET, Managed C++, JScrip...
C# / Session 1 / 6 of 45 .NET-д програмууд нь машины биелэгдэх код руу хөрвүүлэгддэггүй, харин Microsoft Intermediate Lang...
C# / Session 1 / 7 of 45 Ассемблай гэдэг нь IL кодыг агуулсан Dynamic Link Library (DLL) эсвэл биелэх файлыг (EXE) хэлнэ. ...
C# / Session 1 / 8 of 45 C# хэл 80 түлхүүр үг, 12 үндсэн өгөгдлийн төрөлтэй. Тийм боловч C# нь орчин үеийн програмчлалын а...
C# / Session 1 / 9 of 45 C# програмын бүтэц C# програм – жишээ using System; class HelloWorldDemo { public static void Mai...
C# / Session 1 / 10 of 45 C# програмын бүтэц C # дахь хувьсагчдыг дараах байдлаар зарладаг. AccessModifier DataType Variab...
C# / Session 1 / 11 of 45 C# програмын бүтэц /Жишээ1/ using System; // Namespace зарлах class WelcomeCSS // class тодорхой...
C# / Session 1 / 12 of 45 C# програмын бүтэц /Жишээ2/ using System; // Namespace зарлах, using заавар нь namespace-д ханда...
C# / Session 1 / 13 of 45 Класс, Объект, Төрөл Объект хандлагат програмчлалын үндэс суурь бол шинэ төрлүүдийн үүсэн бий бо...
C# / Session 1 / 14 of 45 Класс, Объект, Төрөл Объект хандлагат прорамчлалын хэлэнд байдаг шиг C# -д төрөл нь классаар тод...
C# / Session 1 / 15 of 45 Методууд Класс нь шинж чанар, авир хоёуланг өөртөө агуулдаг. Авир нь түүний гишүүн методуудаар т...
C# / Session 1 / 16 of 45 Методууд Энэ тодорхойлолт нь myMethod нэртэй метод size хувьсагчаар дамжуулан нэг параметерийг х...
C# / Session 1 / 17 of 45 Тайлбар хийх C# програм дотор мөн тайлбар бичигдэж болно. // системийн консоль объектыг ашиглаж ...
C# / Session 1 / 18 of 45 Нэр муж .NET системийн классын санд ArrayList, Dictionary, Event гэх мэт хэдэн арав, хэдэн зуун ...
C# / Session 1 / 19 of 45 Том, жижиг үсгүүд C# хэлэнд нэрний үсгийн том, жижиг нь ялгаатай, ө.х writeLine ба WriteLine нь ...
C# / Session 1 / 20 of 45 static түлхүүр үг Өмнөх жишээн дэх Main() методод өөр нэг шинж ажиглагдаж байна, энэ нь static г...
C# / Session 1 / 21 of 45 C# өгөгдлийн төрлүүд Төрөл Хэмжээ(байт) .NET төрөл Тодорхойлолт byte 1 Byte Байт, 0-255 char 1 C...
C# / Session 1 / 22 of 45 Үндсэн утгууд Нийтлэг өгөгдлийн төрлүүдийн үндсэн утгууд: Төрөл Утга Numeric (int,float,short) 0...
C# / Session 1 / 23 of 45 Оролт/Гаралт Uses methods of the Console class in the System namespace The most widely used meth...
C# / Session 1 / 24 of 45 Оролт/Гаралт using System; class InputStringDemo { public static void Main() { string input; inp...
