ISO 10002 Tanıtım

TS ISO 10002 standardı, kuruluşların ister ticari ister ticari olmayan faaliyetleri için Vatandaşlardan gelen geri bildirimlerin yönetilmesi ve uygulanması için yöntemlerin belirlendiği bir rehberdir.

  NEWAY CONSULTING TS ISO 10002 Vatandaş Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sistemi 15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardı Nedir? NEWAY CONSULTING TS ISO 10002 standardı, kuruluşların ister ticari ister ticari olmayan faaliyetleri için Vatandaşlardan gelen geri bildirimlerin yönetilmesi ve uygulanması için yöntemlerin belirlendiği bir rehberdir.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Faydaları Nedir? NEWAY CONSULTING TS ISO 10002 Vatandaşlardan gelen sadece şikayetler üzerine değil olabilecek bütün bildirimlerin yönetilmesini amaçlayan bir yönetim sistemi olarak adlandırılmalıdır. Kuruluşlar, Vatandaşlardan gelen her türlü bildirimi sadece ortaya çıkan sorunların anlık olarak gidermek yaklaşımı ile değil, aynı zamanda proseslerinde iyileştirme yapacak birer fırsat olarak görmelidirler. Vatandaşlardan gelen geri bildirimlerin doğru bir şekilde yönetilmesi proseslerde iyileştirmenin yanı sıra kuruluşlara manevi değer katacak birer unsur olarak da görülebilir. Düzgün bir şekilde yönetilen Vatandaş geri bildirimler aslında kuruluşların proseslerinin birer girdisi olarak düşünülmelidir.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Faydaları Nedir? NEWAY CONSULTING TS 10002 Vatandaş Memnuniyeti standardında da belirtildiği gibi, her şeyden önce standartlaştırılmış bir yolla Vatandaştan gelen geri bildirimlerin ele alınması Vatandaş memnuniyetini artırabilir. Daha öncede belirtildiği gibi Vatandaşların geri bildirimlerine tatmin edici, zamanında geri bildirimler yapmak fırsatlar sunmanın yanında kurumlara rekabetçi özellikler katacaktır.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Faydaları Nedir? NEWAY CONSULTING TS 10002 Vatandaş Memnuniyeti standardını hayata geçirdiğinizdeki faydalar: • Vatandaştan gelen istek, şikayet ve geri bildirimlerin yönetilmesindeki rol ve sorumlulukları açık ve net bir şekilde tanımlar. • Vatandaşlara ilettikleri geri bildirimler için açık, güvenilir bir erişim imkanı sağlar. • Kuruluşların ellerine ulaşan özellik şikayetleri olmak üzere bütün bildirimlerin hızlı ve geliştirici bir şekilde çözmesini sağlar. • Kuruluşların proseslerini geliştirmelerini sağlar.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Faydaları Nedir? NEWAY CONSULTING • Kuruluşun bölümlerine Vatandaş odaklılık bilincini aşılar. • Kuruluşun Vatandaş ile ilgili olan ilişkilerini geliştirir, gözden geçirilmesi, analizi geliştirmesi için teşvik eder. • Kuruluşa Vatandaş memnuniyeti konusunda sürekli gelişim felsefesini aşılar.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING 4. Kılavuzluk prensipleri 4.1 Genel 4.2 Şeffaflık 4.3 Erişilebilirlik 4.4 Cevap verebilirlik 4.5 Objektiflik 4.6 Ücretler 4.7 Gizlilik 4.8 Vatandaş odaklı yaklaşım 4.9 Hesap verebilirlik 4.10 Sürekli iyileştirme
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING 5. Şikâyetleri ele alma çerçevesi 5.1 Taahhüt 5.2 Politika 5.3 Sorumluluk ve Yetki 6. Planlama ve Tasarım 6.1 Genel 6.2 Amaçlar 6.3 Faaliyetler 6.4 Kaynaklar
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING 7. Şikâyetleri ele alma prosesinin çalıştırılması 7.1 İletişim 7.2 Şikayetlerin ele alınması 7.3 Şikayetlerin takip edilmesi 7.4 Şikayetlerin alındığının bildirilmesi 7.5 Şikayetin ilk değerlendirilmesi 7.6 Şikayetlerin araştırılması 7.7 Şikayetlere cevap verme 7.8 Kararın bildirilmesi 7.9 Şikayetin kapatılması
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING 8. Sürdürme ve iyileştirme 8.1 Bilginin toplanması 8.2 Şikayetin analizi ve değerlendirilmesi 8.3 Şikayetleri ele alma prosesi ile ilgili memnuniyet 8.4 Şikâyetleri ele alma prosesinin izlenmesi 8.5 Şikâyetleri ele alma prosesinin tetkiki 8.6 Şikâyetleri ele alma prosesini yönetimin gözden geçirmesi 8.7 Sürekli iyileştirme %52 %50 %60 %75 %99 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING Üst Yönetime Farkındalık Sunumu Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sistemi ve TS ISO 10002 standardı için yönetim kademesinde farkındalık yapılması amacıyla ilgili konular ve yönetim sistemi için üst yönetim destek gerekleri detayları ile aktarılacaktır. Sunum yaklaşık olarak 3 saat sürmektedir. Üst yönetim ile yapılacak bu sunum içerisinde kapsamın belirlenmesi ve politikanın hazırlanması için gerekli bilgiler temin edilecektir.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sisteminin Kapsamının Belirlenmesi Müşteri Memnuniyeti sisteminin de diğer yönetim standartlarında olduğu gibi sunulan hizmetlerin hangi kapsamında kurulacağı belirlenmelidir. Bu belirlenecek kapsam kuruluşların bazılarında kısmi olarak nitelendirilebilmekte bazı kuruluşlarda ise bütün faaliyetleri kapsamaktadır. Kapsam projenin planlama aşaması olduğu için projenin diğer adımlarına ilerlemeden kapsam ilgililere yayımlanmalı ve üst yönetimce onaylanmalıdır. Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sisteminin Politikasının Oluşturulması Yönetim sistemi politikası, kuruluşun yönetim sistemi ile ilgili duruşunu belirleyen, yönetim sisteminin yürütülmesine yön veren yazılı bir belgedir. Politika üst yönetimce belirlenir, onaylanır, çalışanlara ve ilgililere duyurulur. Politikanın oluşturulmasında standardın maddeleri uyarınca yön verilmesinde NEWAY olarak destek olunacaktır ve yaklaşık olarak 2 saat sürecektir.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING Uygunluk Denetiminin Gerçekleştirilmesi Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sistemi ve TS ISO 10002 standardı için şirketin var olan sistemlerinin standart ve istenilen durum açısından değerlendirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu aşamada kapsamda belirtilen faaliyetleri Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim sisteminin gereklerini ne seviyede karşıladıkları tespit edilecektir. 2 gün sürecek bu denetim aşaması ileriki aşamaların durumu belirlenecek ve süre planı revize edilebilecektir. Uygulama planı da bu aşamada belirlenecek ve denetim sonucu ile birlikte üst yönetim onayına sunulacaktır.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING Süreçte Yer Alacak Çalışanların Farkındalık Eğitimleri Temel Eğitim Müşteri Memnuniyeti sisteminin de diğer yönetim standartlarında olduğu gibi sunulan hizmetlerin temel gereksinimlerinin neler olduğunun süreçte yer alacak ve sürecin paydaşlarına aktarılmasıdır. Bu aşamada (20/25 Kişi Eğitim Yerine Bağlı Olarak) grup başına 1 gün olarak gerçekleşecektir. Bu aşamada aynı zamanda ISO 9001:2015 standardı da aynı zamanda çalışanlara aktarılacaktır. Yönetim Sistemi Süreçlerinin ve Dokümanlarının Oluşturulması Bu aşamada yönetim sisteminin ana sürecinin buna bağlı olarak etkilenen paydaş süreçlerinin etkileşimleri ilk etapta oluşturulacaktır. Bu sürece bağlı olarak Müşteri Memnuniyeti Sisteminin El kitabının oluşturulması sağlanacak ve bu el kitabı doğrultusunda oluşturulacak diğer detay dokümanlar oluşturulacaktır. Bu süreç kuruluşun durumuna bağlı olarak 3 gün sürecektir.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING Uygulama Örnekleri Müşteri Memnuniyeti Yönetim Sistemi alt yapısı kurulduktan sonra kuruluşun isteğine bağlı olarak bu alt yapıya uygun olarak uygulama örnekleri gerçekleştirilecek ve gerekli analizler yapılacaktır. Uygulama örneklerinin yapılması belgelendirme açısından standardın hayata geçtiğinin ve sürdürüldüğünün gösterilmesi açısından önem teşkil etmektedir. Uygulama örnekleri 2 gün olacaktır.
  15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting TS ISO 10002 Standardının Aşamaları (Standart Maddeleri) NEWAY CONSULTING İç Tetkik Gerçekleştirilmesi Yönetim sistemi oluşturulduktan sonra ve uygulamalar hayata geçirilmeye başladıktan sonra yin mevcut sistemin yeterliliğinin denetlenmesi gerekmektedir. Kuruluş bu tetkikleri daha önce tetkik eğitimi almış personel tarafından ve direk sürecin içinde olmayan personel ile birlikt yapmalıdır. Bu aşamada ilk denetim olması açısından soru listelerinin oluşturulması ve denetim ekibinde NEWAY olarak yaklaşık olarak 2 gün yer alınacaktır ve Denetim raporu kuruluş sunulacaktır. Yönetimin Gözden Geçirmesinin Gerçekleştirilmesi Y
  17. 17. Akreditasyon süreci aşağıda belirtilen ana safhalardan oluşur. Bunlar; · Başvuru, · Denetim öncesi yapılan hazırlıklar, · Öndenetim (başvuran kuruluş tarafından talep edildiğinde), · Akreditasyon denetimi, · Denetim sonrası yapılan değerlendirmeler (takip denetimi dahil), · Karar, · Gözetim, · Akreditasyonun yenilenmesi 15.07.2016 NEWAY Consulting NEWAY CONSULTING 1 NEWAY CONSULTING Professionalism, institutionalization and customer orientation TEŞEKKÜRLER….

