Khong co chuyen_bang_lai_xe_hang_b1_khong_duoc_dieu_khien_o_to

Không có chuyện bằng lái xe hạng B1 không được điều khiển ô tô https://ift.tt/38nb5nB Nhiều ý kiến cho rằng, theo dự thảo
vẫn tiếp tục điều khiển xe máy có dung tích động cơ dưới 175cc, không phải đổi sang GPLX mới. Các trường hợp khác cũng tươ
Theo: 24h.com.vn
  1. 1. Không có chuyện bằng lái xe hạng B1 không được điều khiển ô tô https://ift.tt/38nb5nB Nhiều ý kiến cho rằng, theo dự thảo Luật GTĐB sửa đổi, bằng B1 không được lái ô tô và bằng A1 không được lái xe 150cc. Bằng B1 vẫn lái xe số tự động như thường Liên quan đến vấn đề này, trao đổi với PV Xe Giao thông, ông Lương Duyên Thống, Vụ trưởng Vụ quản lý phương tiện và người lái (Tổng cục đường bộ Việt Nam) cho biết, việc thay đổi các hạng GPLX (bằng) để phù hợp chuẩn quốc tế, tạo điều kiện cho việc sử dụng GPLX của Việt Nam ở nước ngoài và GPLX nước ngoài tại Việt Nam, đảm bảo thực hiện các cam kết của Chính phủ Việt Nam đã ký kết khi tham gia Công ước Viên 1968 về giao thông đường bộ. Hạng GPLX theo Luật GTĐB năm 2008 được chuyển đổi sang hạng GPLX mới tương đương như việc chuyển đổi GPLX Việt Nam sang GPLX quốc tế đã được thực hiện từ năm 2015 theo quy định tại Thông tư số 29/2015/TT-BGTVT ngày 06/7/2015 của Bộ GTVT quy định về cấp và sử dụng GPLX quốc tế. Việc điều chỉnh phân hạng GPLX không ảnh hưởng và phát sinh thủ tục và chi phí cho người dân. Theo đó: Đối với người đã được cấp GPLX: Tiếp tục sử dụng cho đến khi hết thời hạn sử dụng ghi trên GPLX (GPLX hạng A1 không thời hạn). Trường hợp hết hạn, thì đổi sang GPLX theo hạng mới (GPLX hạng A3 được đổi sang GPLX hạng B1, GPLX hạng B1 số tự động được đổi sang GPLX hạng B2, GPLX hạng B1, B2 số sàn được đổi sang GPLX hạng B …). Đối với người cấp mới, cấp đổi GPLX: Theo hạng GPLX mới. Đang sử dụng bằng A1 vẫn được điều khiển xe máy trên 125cc Nhiều người cho rằng, theo dự thảo Luật GTĐB sửa đổi, bằng lái xe hạng A1 sẽ không được điều khiển xe máy có dung tích 125cc trở lên. Điều này đồng nghĩa với việc người có bằng A1 hiện nay sẽ không được điều khiển một số mẫu xe có dung tích động cơ 150cc như: Honda SH 150cc, Honda Winner 150cc, Yamaha Exciter 150cc... Tuy nhiên, theo giải thích ở phần trên, nếu đã có GPLX hạng A1 (không thời hạn), người dân
  2. 2. vẫn tiếp tục điều khiển xe máy có dung tích động cơ dưới 175cc, không phải đổi sang GPLX mới. Các trường hợp khác cũng tương tự. Như vậy, khi chuyển đổi hệ thống tên gọi các hạng GPLX sẽ không “hồi tố” đối với các bằng lái xe cũ. Người dùng sẽ không phải thi lại bằng, đổi bằng. Sau khi luật mới được thực hiện sẽ cấp GPLX theo mẫu mới cho người dân có nhu cầu đổi, cấp mới hoặc cấp lại GPLX. Điểm mới tại dự thảo Luật GTĐB là có thêm hạng GPLX A0 cấp cho xe máy có dung tích động cơ dưới 50cc/ xe máy điện có công suất dưới 4kW. Theo quy định hiện hành có tất cả 12 hạng GPLX, bao gồm: A1, A2, A3, A4, B1 (B1 số tự động và B1), B2, C, D, E, FB2, FD, FE. Tuy nhiên, tại Dự thảo Luật GTĐB (sửa đổi), Bộ GTVT đề xuất chia GPLX thành 17 hạng khác nhau gồm: A0, A1, A, B1, B2, B, C1, C, D1, D2, D, BE, C1E, CE, D1E, D2E và DE theo đúng với hệ thống GPLX của các nước tham gia Công ước Vienna.
  3. 3. Mua xe tại: Honda Hà Đông Xem Xe tại: Xe oto Honda Bảng Giá: Giá Xe Honda Oto Theo: 24h.com.vn Tham khảo bài gốc ở : Không có chuyện bằng lái xe hạng B1 không được điều khiển ô tô via Honda Ôtô Hà Đông - UY TÍN & TẬN TÂM - Hotline: 0919 773 896 - Feed https://hondahadong.com July 01, 2020 at 10:44AM

