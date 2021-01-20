Successfully reported this slideshow.
BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier DISTRIBUTOR BATA RINGAN HEBEL NO. 1 DI INDONESIA
BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier COMPANY PROFILE BJ INDO PERKASA merupakan supplier material bangunan profesiona...
BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier Produk : Jasa 1. Bata Ringan 2. Bata Expose 3. Bata Press 4. Bata Tempel 5. Bat...
BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier Foto Galery
  1. 1. BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier DISTRIBUTOR BATA RINGAN HEBEL NO. 1 DI INDONESIA
  2. 2. BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier COMPANY PROFILE BJ INDO PERKASA merupakan supplier material bangunan profesional yang berpengalaman mensupplay kebutuhan material bangunan untuk proyek pemerintah, swasta maupun proyek personal. Kami menyediakan bahan bangunan berkualitas dengan harga kompetitif karena semua material bangunan akan dikirim langsung dari pabrik / produsen langsung ke lokasi proyek. Alamat : Jl. Kyai Maksum Km.5 Kiringan, Ringinanom, Tempuran, Magelang, Jatang. No Hp : 0823-2317-1016 Website : https://bjindoperkasa.com Email : bejeindoperkasa@gmail.com Legalitas Usaha SIUP / NIB : 8120212150223 HO : 180.186/510.4/536/KEP/16/2018 No Rekening : Rek BCA No. 1040415480 a.n. Hery Nurwanto Kondisi Penawaran : 1. Harga & stok tidak mengikat, mengikuti harga pabrik.. 2. Pengiriman barang 3-5 hari setelah PO masuk Pemesanan Customer Service CS 1 : 0823-2317-1016 CS 1 : 0813-9295-2055
  3. 3. BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier Produk : Jasa 1. Bata Ringan 2. Bata Expose 3. Bata Press 4. Bata Tempel 5. Batu Alam 6. Paving Block 7. Genteng Beton 8. Genteng Sokka 1. Gambar Kerja Bangunan 2. Perhitungan RAB 3. Pasang Rangka Atap Baja Ringan 4. Pasang Plafon U PVC 5. Pasang Plafon Gypsum 6. Borong Bangunan Klien Kami: - PT. Waskita Karya - PT. Miharja Karya Persada - PT. Fasindo Properti - PT. Hadiprana - PT. Mosaic Multi Kreasi - PT. Adhitama Karya Mandiri - PT. Cipta Agung Properti - PT. Algyp Sarana Graha - PT. Himindo Citra Mandiri - PT. Multi Asia Pasifik
  4. 4. BJ Indo Perkasa Material Building Supplier Foto Galery
