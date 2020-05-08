Cell Analysis Market - Latin America Industry Analysis by BIS Research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Latin America Cell Analysis Market Focus on Products Type, End Users, 5 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 1 BIS Research is a leading market intelligence and...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 2 Click Here to Nominate Yourself or Someone You Kn...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 3 Preface Cell analysis is predominantly employed f...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 4  What was the market value of the leading segmen...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 5 Table of Content Executive Summary………..…...………………...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 6 4. Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Product...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 7 7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. .....................
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 8 7.8.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the ...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 9 List of Figures Figure 1: Cell Analysis Process ....
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 10 Figure 4.15: Latin America Consumables Cell Anal...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 11 Figure 7.18: Danaher Corporation: Revenue (by Re...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 12 Figure 7.56: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Prod...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 13 List of Tables Table 2.1: Impact Analysis..........
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 14 BIS Research Offerings: We’re on a mission to ha...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 15 Disclaimer BIS Research provides valuable market...
Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 16 BIS RESEARCH INC. 39111 Paseo Padre PKWY, Suite ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cell Analysis Market - Latin America Industry Analysis by BIS Research

30 views

Published on

The cells constitute distinct units of biological functions, and analyzing cells helps identify and map the biochemical and physical processes of the life of a patient. Compiling data sets from the multiple cell analysis investigations help the scientists get a better understanding, and predict the influence of, factors that lead to changes in the cell proliferation, cell health, cell function, and cell death in a human body.
to get more useful insight: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/latin-america-cell-analysis-market.html

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cell Analysis Market - Latin America Industry Analysis by BIS Research

  1. 1. Latin America Cell Analysis Market Focus on Products Type, End Users, 5 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025 March 2019
  2. 2. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 1 BIS Research is a leading market intelligence and technology research company. BIS Research publishes in-depth market intelligence reports focusing on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. BIS Research provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. Copyright © 2019 BIS Research All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of BIS Research. Disclosing, copying, circulating, quoting, or otherwise reproducing any or all contents of this document is strictly prohibited. Access to this information is provided exclusively for the benefit of the people or the organization concerned. It may not be accessed by or offered to, whether for sale or otherwise, any third party.
  3. 3. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 2 Click Here to Nominate Yourself or Someone You Know Now
  4. 4. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 3 Preface Cell analysis is predominantly employed for the development of therapeutics for several chronic and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, obesity, hepatitis B, and HIV, among others. The process involves the evaluation of cells and their interactions, isolated from an organ, tissue, and cell culture. Cell analysis includes assessment of discrete biological functions and enables acquisition of crucial information which aids in the establishment of comprehensive view pertaining to the fundamental biochemical and physical processes of life. The assessment of pivotal information obtained from cell analysis helps physicians or researchers in acknowledging, envisaging and manipulating the factors responsible for cell health, proliferation, function, and death. The principal cell analysis techniques are cell signalling pathway analysis, cell viability, cell identification, cell proliferation analysis, single-cell analysis, target identification and validation, cell counting and quality control, cell structure study, and cell interaction analysis. Single-cell analysis is one of the emerging techniques of cell analysis. Owing to its ability to enable cellular heterogeneity analysis and molecular level analysis of pathways and process, the single-cell analysis technique is enticing interest of several researchers worldwide. Cell analysis is perceived to be highly lucrative market by several investors worldwide. Factors such as massive investments made for the development of oncology therapeutics, growth in government initiatives to alleviate massive economic burden pertaining to diseases such as cancer, and product innovations in assay kits and reagents used for flow cytometers are promoting the growth of the cell analysis market. The following report titled “Latin America Cell Analysis Market” analyzes and discusses the process involved in cell analysis, technological advancements involved with the cell analysis, the factors promoting the growth of the market, and the challenges faced by the key players in the market. It also covers the competitive landscape of the market and market dynamics. The market has been segmented into “Product Type”, “End User”, and “Country”. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well- informed strategic decisions. Key questions answered in the report:  What are the key features of the cell analysis technology promoting its incorporation in different clinical applications?  What are processes involved in cell analysis?  What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Latin America cell analysis market?  Which are the leading companies dominating the Latin America cell analysis market?  What are investors’ perceptions about the Latin America cell analysis market?
  5. 5. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 4  What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the Latin America cell analysis market?  How will each segment of the Latin America cell analysis market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?  How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2019-2025?  Which region will contribute to the highest rate of sales of the Latin America cell analysis market during the forecast period? BIS Healthcare March 2019
  6. 6. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 5 Table of Content Executive Summary………..…...……………………………………………… 11 1. Market Overview .................................................................................................... 24 1.1 Role of Biomarkers in Cell Analysis..................................................................... 25 1.2 Recent Advancements in Cell Analysis ............................................................... 26 1.3 Trends for Latin America Cell Analysis Market................................................... 27 1.4 Cell Analysis Market: Future Potential................................................................. 27 1.5 Latin America Cell Analysis Market Scenario ..................................................... 28 2. Market Dynamics ................................................................................................... 29 2.1 Impact Analysis...................................................................................................... 30 2.2 Market Drivers........................................................................................................ 31 2.2.1 Growing inclination towards single cell technology ....................................... 31 2.2.2 Increasing focus on cell-based research across countries of Latin America......................................................................................................... 31 2.2.3 Increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs)..................... 32 2.2.4 Rising awareness about regenerative medicine among individuals .............. 32 2.2.5 Advancement in cell imaging and analysis technologies eased drug discovery process ......................................................................................... 33 2.3 Market Restraints................................................................................................... 33 2.3.1 Stringent regulatory framework on cell analysis systems and assays........... 33 2.3.2 High costs associated with the cell analysis instruments .............................. 34 2.4 Market Opportunities............................................................................................. 34 2.4.1 Offering of high-content screening services by contract research organizations (CROs).................................................................................... 34 2.4.2 Automation of cancer cell analysis techniques.............................................. 34 3. Competitive Insights.............................................................................................. 35 3.1 Market Share Analysis........................................................................................... 35 3.2 Industry Attractiveness ......................................................................................... 36 3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers...................................................................... 37 3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer............................................................................ 38 3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants ................................................................................. 39 3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products........................................................................ 40 3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry..................................................................... 41
  7. 7. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 6 4. Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Product Type) ...................................... 43 4.1 Instruments ............................................................................................................ 47 4.1.1 Cell Imaging Systems and Microscopes ....................................................... 48 4.1.2 Flow Cytometer............................................................................................. 49 4.1.3 Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Instruments.......................................................... 50 4.1.4 Cell Counters ................................................................................................ 51 4.1.5 Cell Screening and High-Content Screening Systems (HCS) ....................... 52 4.1.6 Other Instruments ......................................................................................... 53 4.2 Consumables ......................................................................................................... 54 4.2.1 Assay Kits ..................................................................................................... 55 4.2.2 Reagents....................................................................................................... 56 4.2.3 Other Consumables ...................................................................................... 57 5. Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by End User) ............................................. 59 5.1 Hospitals................................................................................................................. 60 5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies................................................. 61 5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) ........................................................................................... 63 5.4 Academic and Research Institutes....................................................................... 64 5.5 Other End User....................................................................................................... 65 6. Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Country) ............................................... 66 6.1 Brazil....................................................................................................................... 68 6.2 Mexico..................................................................................................................... 69 6.3 Argentina ................................................................................................................ 70 6.4 Chile........................................................................................................................ 71 6.5 Colombia ................................................................................................................ 72 6.6 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)............................................................................... 73 7. Company Profiles .................................................................................................. 75 7.1 Overview................................................................................................................. 75 7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company......................................................................... 76 7.2.1 Company Overview....................................................................................... 76 7.2.2 Role of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market ........................................................................................................... 76 7.2.3 Overall Financials.......................................................................................... 77 7.2.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................... 80 7.2.5 SWOT Analysis............................................................................................. 81
  8. 8. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 7 7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. .................................................................................... 82 7.3.1 Company Overview....................................................................................... 82 7.3.2 Role of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in LATAM Cell Analysis Market .............. 82 7.3.3 Overall Financials.......................................................................................... 83 7.3.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................... 85 7.3.5 SWOT Analysis............................................................................................. 86 7.4 Danaher Corporation............................................................................................. 87 7.4.1 Company Overview....................................................................................... 87 7.4.2 Role of Danaher Corporation in LATAM Cell Analysis Market ...................... 87 7.4.3 Overall Financials.......................................................................................... 88 7.4.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................... 90 7.4.5 SWOT Analysis............................................................................................. 91 7.5 F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG ..................................................................................... 92 7.5.1 Company Overview....................................................................................... 92 7.5.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market ....... 92 7.5.3 Overall Financials.......................................................................................... 93 7.5.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................... 96 7.5.5 SWOT Analysis............................................................................................. 97 7.6 GE Corporation ...................................................................................................... 98 7.6.1 Company Overview....................................................................................... 98 7.6.2 Role of GE Corporation in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market......................... 98 7.6.3 Overall Financials.......................................................................................... 99 7.6.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................. 101 7.6.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 102 7.7 Merck & Co., Inc................................................................................................... 103 7.7.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 103 7.7.2 Role of Merck & Co., Inc. in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market .................... 103 7.7.3 Overall Financials........................................................................................ 105 7.7.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................. 107 7.7.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 108 7.8 Olympus Corporation.......................................................................................... 109 7.8.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 109 7.8.2 Role of Olympus Corporation in LATAM Cell Analysis Market.................... 109 7.8.3 Overall Financials........................................................................................ 110
  9. 9. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 8 7.8.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................. 112 7.8.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 113 7.9 Perkin Elmer, Inc.................................................................................................. 114 7.9.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 114 7.9.2 Role of PerkinElmer, Inc. in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market..................... 114 7.9.3 Overall Financials........................................................................................ 116 7.9.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company.................................. 117 7.9.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 118 7.10 QIAGEN N.V.......................................................................................................... 119 7.10.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 119 7.10.2 Role of Qiagen N.V. in the Cell Analysis Market ......................................... 119 7.10.3 Overall Financials........................................................................................ 120 7.10.4 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company................................. 122 7.10.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 123 7.11 Sony Biotechnology Inc. ..................................................................................... 124 7.11.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 124 7.11.2 Role of Sony Biotechnology Inc. in the LATAM Cell Analysis Market ......... 124 7.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.............................................................................. 125 7.12.1 Company Overview..................................................................................... 125 7.12.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in LATAM Cell Analysis Market ........ 125 7.12.3 Overall Financials........................................................................................ 127 7.12.4 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company................................. 129 7.12.5 SWOT Analysis........................................................................................... 130 8. Research Scope and Methodology .................................................................... 131 8.1 Report Scope........................................................................................................ 131
  10. 10. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 9 List of Figures Figure 1: Cell Analysis Process ......................................................................................................15 Figure 2: Latin America Cell Analysis Market Drivers and Restraints..............................................17 Figure 3: Latin America Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025...............................................................18 Figure 4: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Product Type), 2017 and 2025 ...........................19 Figure 5: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Type), 2017-2025............................20 Figure 6: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by End User), 2017-2025 ........................................21 Figure 7: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Country), 2017-2025...........................................22 Figure 8: Insights Pertaining to the Cell Analysis Market Across Different Countries of Latin America.............................................................................................................................23 Figure 1.1: Global Cell Analysis Market Segmentation....................................................................25 Figure 1.2: Drug Development Process ..........................................................................................26 Figure 1.3: Latin America Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025 ............................................................28 Figure 2.1: Market Dynamics of LATAM Cell Analysis Market.........................................................29 Figure 3.1: Market Share Analysis: Latin America Cell Analysis Market, 2016 and 2017 ................35 Figure 3.2: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis........................................................................................37 Figure 3.3: Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Overall Impact, 2014-2025 ..........................................38 Figure 3.4: Bargaining Power of Buyers: Overall Impact, 2014-2025 ..............................................39 Figure 3.5: Threat of New Entrant: Overall Impact, 2014-2025 .......................................................40 Figure 3.6: Threat of Substitute Products: Overall Impact, 2014-2025 ............................................41 Figure 3.7: Intensity of Competitive Rivalry: Overall Impact, 2014-2025 .........................................42 Figure 4.1: Some of The Strategies of Cell Therapy .......................................................................43 Figure 4.2: Types of Cell Therapy...................................................................................................44 Figure 4.3: Types of Stem Cells......................................................................................................45 Figure 4.4: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Product Type)..................................................45 Figure 4.5: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Product Type), 2017-2025 ...............................46 Figure 4.6: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Instruments), 2017-2025..................................47 Figure 4.7: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Cell Imaging Systems and Microscopes), 2017-2025..................................................................................................48 Figure 4.8: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Flow cytometer), 2017-2025.........49 Figure 4.9: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Quantitative PCR Instruments), 2017-2025.........................................................................................................................50 Figure 4.10: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Cell Counters), 2017-2025 .........51 Figure 4.11: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Cell Screening and High- Content Screening Systems (HCS)), 2017-2025 ...............................................................52 Figure 4.12: Latin America Instruments Cell Analysis Market (by Other Instruments), 2017-2025 .53 Figure 4.13: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Consumables), 2017-2025.............................54 Figure 4.14: Latin America Consumables Cell Analysis Market (by Type), 2017-2025....................55
  11. 11. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 10 Figure 4.15: Latin America Consumables Cell Analysis Market (by Assay Kits), 2017-2025 ...........56 Figure 4.16: Latin America Consumables Cell Analysis Market (by Reagents), 2017-2025 ............57 Figure 4.17: Latin America Consumables Cell Analysis Market (by Other Consumables), 2017- 2025..................................................................................................................................58 Figure 5.1: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by End User) ........................................................59 Figure 5.2: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by End User), 2017-2025 .....................................60 Figure 5.3: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Hospitals), 2017-2025......................................61 Figure 5.4: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies), 2017-2025....................................................................................................62 Figure 5.5: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOs), 2017-2025................................................63 Figure 5.6: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Academic and Research Institutes), 2017- 2025..................................................................................................................................64 Figure 5.7: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Others), 2017-2025 .........................................65 Figure 6.1: Latin America Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025 ............................................................66 Figure 6.2: Latin America Cell Analysis Market (by Country), 2017-2025........................................67 Figure 6.3: Brazil Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025.........................................................................68 Figure 6.4: Mexico Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025 ......................................................................69 Figure 6.5: Argentina Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025...................................................................70 Figure 6.6: Chile Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025..........................................................................71 Figure 6.7: Colombia Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025...................................................................72 Figure 6.8: Rest-of-Latin America Cell Analysis Market, 2017-2025................................................74 Figure 7.1: Shares of Key Company Profiles ..................................................................................75 Figure 7.2: Becton, Dickinson and Company: Product Offerings.....................................................77 Figure 7.3: Becton, Dickinson and Company: Overall Financials, 2015-2017 .................................77 Figure 7.4: Becton, Dickinson and Company: Revenue (by Segment), 2015-2017 .........................78 Figure 7.5: Becton, Dickinson and Company: Revenue Split for BD Life Sciences, 2015-2017.......78 Figure 7.6: Becton, Dickinson and Company: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ............................79 Figure 7.7: Becton, Dickinson and Company: R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017 ..................................80 Figure 7.8: Becton, Dickinson and Company: SWOT Analysis........................................................81 Figure 7.9: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Product Offerings...............................................................83 Figure 7.10: Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc.: Overall Financials, 2015-2017...........................................83 Figure 7.11: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017 ..................84 Figure 7.12: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ....................................85 Figure 7.13: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: R&D Expense, 2015-2017................................................85 Figure 7.14: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: SWOT Analysis................................................................86 Figure 7.15: Danaher Corporation: Product Offerings .....................................................................88 Figure 7.16: Danaher Corporation: Overall Financials, 2015-2017..................................................88 Figure 7.17: Danaher Corporation: Revenue (by Segment), 2015-2017 .........................................89
  12. 12. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 11 Figure 7.18: Danaher Corporation: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ............................................90 Figure 7.19: Danaher Corporation: R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017 ..................................................90 Figure 7.20: Danaher Corporation: SWOT Analysis........................................................................91 Figure 7.21: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Product Offerings ............................................................93 Figure 7.22: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Overall Financials, 2015-2017.........................................93 Figure 7.23: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Revenue (by Segment), 2015-2017.................................94 Figure 7.24: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017....................................95 Figure 7.25: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017..........................................96 Figure 7.26: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: SWOT Analysis ...............................................................97 Figure 7.27: GE Corporation: Product Offerings..............................................................................99 Figure 7.28: GE Corporation Limited: Overall Financials, 2015-2017..............................................99 Figure 7.29: GE Corporation: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017.................................100 Figure 7.30: GE Corporation: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017...................................................101 Figure 7.31: GE Corporation R&D Expenditure, 2014-2017..........................................................101 Figure 7.32: GE Corporation: SWOT Analysis ..............................................................................102 Figure 7.33: Merck KGaA: Product Offerings ................................................................................104 Figure 7.34: Merck & Co., Inc.: Overall Financials, 2015-2017......................................................105 Figure 7.35: Merck & Co., Inc.: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017..............................105 Figure 7.36: Merck & Co., Inc.: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ................................................106 Figure 7.37: Merck & Co., Inc. R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017 ......................................................107 Figure 7.38: Merck & Co., Inc.: SWOT Analysis............................................................................108 Figure 7.39: Olympus Corporation: Overall Financials, 2015-2017 ...............................................110 Figure 7.40: Olympus Corporation: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017........................110 Figure 7.41: Olympus Corporation: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017..........................................111 Figure 7.42: Olympus Corporation R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017.................................................112 Figure 7.43: Olympus Corporation: SWOT Analysis .....................................................................113 Figure 7.44: PerkinElmer, Inc.: Product Offerings .........................................................................115 Figure 7.45: PerkinElmer, Inc.: Overall Financials, 2015-2017......................................................116 Figure 7.46: PerkinElmer, Inc.: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017 ..............................116 Figure 7.47: PerkinElmer, Inc.: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ................................................117 Figure 7.48: PerkinElmer, Inc. R&D Expenditure, 2015-2017........................................................117 Figure 7.49: PerkinElmer, Inc.: SWOT Analysis............................................................................118 Figure 7.50: Qiagen N.V.: Overall Financials, 2015-2017 .............................................................120 Figure 7.51: Qiagen N.V.: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017......................................121 Figure 7.52: Qiagen N.V.: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017 ........................................................121 Figure 7.53: Qiagen N.V.: R&D Expense, 2015-2017 ...................................................................122 Figure 7.54: Qiagen N.V.: SWOT Analysis....................................................................................123 Figure 7.55: Sony Biotechnology Inc.: Product Offerings ..............................................................124
  13. 13. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 12 Figure 7.56: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Product Offerings .......................................................126 Figure 7.57: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Overall Financials, 2015-2017....................................127 Figure 5.58: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Revenue (by Business Segment), 2015-2017 ............127 Figure 7.59: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Revenue (by Region), 2015-2017...............................128 Figure 7.60: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: R&D Expense, 2015-2017..........................................129 Figure 7.61: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: SWOT Analysis ..........................................................130 Figure 8.1: Latin America Cell analysis: Market Segmentation......................................................131 Figure 8.2: Reserach Methodology ...............................................................................................133 Figure 8.3: Primary Research .......................................................................................................134 Figure 8.4: Secondary Research ..................................................................................................134 Figure 8.5: Data Triangulation.......................................................................................................135 Figure 8.6: Top-down Approach (Segment-wise Analysis)............................................................136 Figure 8.7: Bottom-up Approach (Segment-wise Analysis) ...........................................................137 Figure 8.8: Assumptions and Limitations ......................................................................................138 Figure 8.9: Considered Factors for Data Prediction and Modelling................................................139
  14. 14. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 13 List of Tables Table 2.1: Impact Analysis..............................................................................................................30
  15. 15. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 14 BIS Research Offerings: We’re on a mission to harness the potential of disruptive technologies to make businesses thrive in today’s digital age. With a vision to be a leading and a preferred knowledge partner for corporates and institutions worldwide and assist with market intelligence in the area of emerging technologies, advisory, and other innovative solutions. Know More Know More Know More Know More
  16. 16. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 15 Disclaimer BIS Research provides valuable market intelligence to an exclusive group of customers in response to orders. The report is licensed only for the customer's internal use and is subject to restrictions set henceforth. This document and its contents are confidential and may not be further distributed, published, or reproduced, in whole or in part, by any medium or in any form for any purpose, without the expressed written consent of BIS Research. The customer will neither disclose the contents of the report, whether directly in any media or indirectly through the incorporation in a database, marketing list, report or otherwise; use or permit the use of information to generate any statistical or other information that is or will be provided to third parties; nor voluntarily produce the information in any legal proceedings. Market reports are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections, as of the date such information is available at. Recommendations, if any, contained in this report may or may not be suitable for all investors or businesses. The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations as well as business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. For more details regarding permission, please contact us: Email: healthcare@bisresearch.com Tel: +1 510 404 8135
  17. 17. Latin America Cell Analysis Market All rights reserved at BIS Research 16 BIS RESEARCH INC. 39111 Paseo Padre PKWY, Suite 313 Fremont, CA 94538 -1686 E-mail: info@bisresearch.com | Call Us: +1-510-404-8135 Global Delivery Center Tower B First Floor, Tapasya Corporate Heights, Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 126, Noida, U.P., 201303, India Tel: +91 120 4261540 / 4261544 www.bisresearch.com

×