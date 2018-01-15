Stability in male sterility

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STABILITY OF MALE STERILITY Speaker: Vipin Kumar Pandey (Ph.D. Scholar) CLASS PRESENTATION (GP-603) Presentation Date: 11-...
What is Male sterility? • Male sterility is refers to a condition in which pollen is either absent or non-functional in fl...
Types of Male sterility (1) Genetic male sterility (2) Cytoplasmic male sterility (3) Cytoplasmic Genetic male sterility (...
Why Male Sterility ??? • Reduced the cost of hybrid seed production. • Production of large scale of F1 seeds. • Avoids eno...
Stability of male sterile line • Stable against location. • Stable against temperature. • Stable against photoperiod. • St...
Unstable hybrid Male sterile line are not stable Fertility restoration are not stable Current hybrids are not stable yield
Why/how male sterility unstable • Source of male sterile line are narrow genetic base . • Linkage with undesirable traits....
How to make stable male sterility. • We can use new source of male sterile line. • Source of male sterility which are indu...
Case study 1
Comparison of pollen abortion type between novel cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) and CMS-WA (wild abortive).
Case study 2
Transgenic male sterility • Recombinant DNA techniques have made it by disturbing any or number of developmental steps spe...
Transgenic male sterility • Used antisense or co-suppression of endogenous gene that are essential for pollen formation or...
APPROACHES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF MALE STERILITY A.CELL CYTOTOXICITY 1. Causing Pollen Abortion (or) Dominant Nuclear male ste...
References • Ananthi, M., Selvaraju, P. and Srimathi,P. 2013. Transgenic Male Sterlity For Hybrid Seed Production In Veget...
Male sterility is refers to a condition in which pollen is either absent or non-functional in flowering plants

  1. 1. STABILITY OF MALE STERILITY Speaker: Vipin Kumar Pandey (Ph.D. Scholar) CLASS PRESENTATION (GP-603) Presentation Date: 11-1-2018
  2. 2. What is Male sterility? • Male sterility is refers to a condition in which pollen is either absent or non-functional in flowering plants. • J.K. Koelreuter (1763) observed anther abortion in tobacco plant. • In pigeonpea Genetic Male Sterility (GMS) was first reported by Reddy et al., 1978. • In pigeonpea Cytoplasmic Male Sterility (CMS) was first developed by Tikka et al., 1997.
  3. 3. Types of Male sterility (1) Genetic male sterility (2) Cytoplasmic male sterility (3) Cytoplasmic Genetic male sterility (4) Chemically induced male sterility (5) Transgenic male sterility
  4. 4. Why Male Sterility ??? • Reduced the cost of hybrid seed production. • Production of large scale of F1 seeds. • Avoids enormous manual work of emasculation and pollination. • Speed up the hybridization programme. • Commercial exploitation of hybrid vigour.
  5. 5. Stability of male sterile line • Stable against location. • Stable against temperature. • Stable against photoperiod. • Stable against restorer line. • Stable to long duration.
  6. 6. Unstable hybrid Male sterile line are not stable Fertility restoration are not stable Current hybrids are not stable yield
  7. 7. Why/how male sterility unstable • Source of male sterile line are narrow genetic base . • Linkage with undesirable traits. • GMS can some times become fertile at low temperature. (below 23 0C) • some time sterility is influenced by day length. (Long day condition male sterility)
  8. 8. How to make stable male sterility. • We can use new source of male sterile line. • Source of male sterility which are induced and spontaneous mutation that are more stable. • Transgenic male sterility are more stable. • Male sterility source are if wild relative variety are more stable than cultivated variety. • Identify new male sterility in germplasm with the help of molecular markers.
  9. 9. Case study 1
  10. 10. Comparison of pollen abortion type between novel cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) and CMS-WA (wild abortive).
  11. 11. Case study 2
  12. 12. Transgenic male sterility • Recombinant DNA techniques have made it by disturbing any or number of developmental steps specifically required for the production of functional pollen.
  13. 13. Transgenic male sterility • Used antisense or co-suppression of endogenous gene that are essential for pollen formation or function. • Reproducing a specific phenotype premature callose wall dissolution around the microsporogenous cells. • Reproducing mitochondrial disfunction, a general phenotype observed in many CMS.
  14. 14. APPROACHES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF MALE STERILITY A.CELL CYTOTOXICITY 1. Causing Pollen Abortion (or) Dominant Nuclear male sterlity 2. Male sterility through hormonal engineering 3. Pollen Self-Destructive Engineered Male Sterility 4. Male Sterility Using Patho genesis-Related Protein Genes B. USING ANTISENSE RNA OR RNAi TO SILENCE RELEVANT GENE EXPRESSION OF POLLEN DEVELOPMENT C. LEADING TO MALE STERILITY BY EARLY DEGRADING CALLOSE D. MALE STERILITY THROUGH MODIFICATION OF BIOCHEMICAL PATHWAYS 1. Flavonoids, 2. Jasmonic acid, 3. Carbohydrates, E. ENGINEERING CYTOPLASMIC MALE STERILITY VIA THE CHLOROPLAST and MITOCHONDRIAL GENOME
  15. 15. References • Ananthi, M., Selvaraju, P. and Srimathi,P. 2013. Transgenic Male Sterlity For Hybrid Seed Production In Vegetables -A Review, Weekly Science Research Journal, (1)16: 2321-7871. • Singh, B.D. 2012. Plant breeding principles and methods, Kalyani Publishers, New Delhi 110002. • Singh, P.2010. Essentials of Plant breeding, Kalyani Publishers, New Delhi 110002.

