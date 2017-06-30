Bracco Filippo <filippo.bracco@mail.polimi.it> Di Vece Chiara <chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it> Massari Tommaso <tommaso.mass...
First cause of death in industrialized countries among young people: 2M cases per year, globally speaking[1]; imposes cons...
3Solution We propose an automated infrared pupillometer for detection and evaluation of TBI. Analysis is based on an integ...
4 Technology SoC + Reliability of measure is due to high frequency acquisition infrared camera. Computation of big amount ...
Market and customers Our customer segment includes: The global brain monitoring market is growing. It is expected to reach...
Go to market Our idea is to directly reach First Aid and Hospitals. First, since BIE-PInCS is a medical device, a mandator...
Competitive analysis Low cost High cost High accurancy & reflexes Low accurancy & reflexes
Roadmap June 2017 Accurancy test December 2017 Prototype January 2018 Clinical validation
9 Team Chiara Di Vece Tommaso MassariFilippo Bracco filippo.bracco@mail.polimi.it chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it tommaso.mas...
Thanks for your attention Feel free to contact us: <tommaso.massari@mail.polimi.it> <chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it> <filipp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BIE-PInCS market analysis

8 views

Published on

Analysis of market for BIE-PInCS, a device for identification and evaluation of a Traumatic Brain Injury.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

BIE-PInCS market analysis

  1. 1. Bracco Filippo <filippo.bracco@mail.polimi.it> Di Vece Chiara <chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it> Massari Tommaso <tommaso.massari@mail.polimi.it> –Giovanni Mela “Inserisci qui una citazione”. BIE-PInCS Brain Injury Evaluation through Pupillometry based on INfrared Camera System Seminar Room @DEIB Politecnico di Milano 28th June 2017
  2. 2. First cause of death in industrialized countries among young people: 2M cases per year, globally speaking[1]; imposes considerable costs for health systems. 2Problem TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY Medical evaluation of pupillary reflex is affected by subjectivity, non-repeatability, low accuracy [2] [1]Source:Tagliaferri, Fernanda, et al. "A systematic review of brain injury epidemiology in Europe." Acta neurochirurgica 148.3 (2006): 255-268. [2] Clinical Utility of an Automated Pupillometer in Patients with Acute Brain Lesion. Jeong Goo Park, M.D., Chang Taek Moon, M.D., Ph.D., Dong Sun Park, M.D., Sang Woo Song, M.D. Department of Neurosurgery, Konkuk University Medical Center, Seoul, Korea
  3. 3. 3Solution We propose an automated infrared pupillometer for detection and evaluation of TBI. Analysis is based on an integrated test of pupillary light reflex and impaired eye movement. - Increase in evaluation precision - Increase in cure quality
  4. 4. 4 Technology SoC + Reliability of measure is due to high frequency acquisition infrared camera. Computation of big amount of data is done in real time thanks to hardware acceleration on FPGA (Xilinx PYNQ-Z1 board)
  5. 5. Market and customers Our customer segment includes: The global brain monitoring market is growing. It is expected to reach USD 12.22 Billion by 2021 from USD 8.80 Billion in 2016
  6. 6. Go to market Our idea is to directly reach First Aid and Hospitals. First, since BIE-PInCS is a medical device, a mandatory step is to achieve: • demonstration of conformity with general safety and performance requirement; • Patent and certification.
  7. 7. Competitive analysis Low cost High cost High accurancy & reflexes Low accurancy & reflexes
  8. 8. Roadmap June 2017 Accurancy test December 2017 Prototype January 2018 Clinical validation
  9. 9. 9 Team Chiara Di Vece Tommaso MassariFilippo Bracco filippo.bracco@mail.polimi.it chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it tommaso.massari@mail.polimi.it Biomedical Engineering B.Sc. student Biomedical Engineering B.Sc. student M. Computer Science Engineering student
  10. 10. Thanks for your attention Feel free to contact us: <tommaso.massari@mail.polimi.it> <chiara.divece@mail.polimi.it> <filippo.bracco@mail.polimi.it> <biepincs@gmail.com> https://www.facebook.com/BIEPInCSatNECST https://twitter.com/BIEPInCSatNECST https://www.slideshare.net/BIEPInCS

×