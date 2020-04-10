gestalt's principles of visual perception and its principles

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project assignment -02 Bhumika mehndiratta 19001006012 Sec A
VISUAL PERCEPTION Visual perception refers to the brain's ability to make sense of what the eyes see.
“PEOPLE WILL PERCEIVE AND INTERPRET AMBIGUOUS OR COMPLEX IMAGES AS THE SIMPLEST FORM(S) POSSIBLE.” Law of Prägnanz (or Law...
Everything is viewed as a whole, not as a individual pieces of whole. Gestalt’s Principles
a. Figure and Ground b. Proximity c. Similarity d. Closure e. Symmetry f. Continuity g. Focal Point Gestalt Principles of ...
Figure and Ground States’ that Eye distinguishes an object from its surrounding area. A form or a shape is perceived as a ...
Proximity States’ that the objects that are near or close to each other are perceived as a group.
Similarity States’ that items that are similar to each other are perceived as a group. If there is an assortment of object...
Closure States’ that people perceive objects such as shapes, letters, pictures etc., as being whole when they are not comp...
Symmetry States’ that the mind tries to see a center point in between the objects and tries to perceive objects as being s...
Continuity States’ that if the objects are aligned, they are perceived as a group and integrated into a perceptual whole. ...
Focal point States’ that whatever stands out visually will capture and hold the viewer's attention first.
THANK YOU !!
