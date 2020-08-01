Genetic disorders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ge BHASKAR GOUDA Genetic Disorder Higher Secondary Biology
Down syndrome The most common genetic disorder in human population is Down Syndrome. It was first described by Langdon D...
Down Syndrome It is caused by a chromosomal abberation called aneuploidy type trisomy 21. The twenty first chromosome is...
Down Syndrome Formation of abnormal gametes in parents is mainly responsible for Down’syndrome. It is due to nondisjunct...
Down Syndrome Egg or Sperm receive one extra 21 chromosome. Egg(24)+Sperm(23)=Zygote (47). Egg(23)+Sperm(24)=Zygote (47...
Symptoms Short stature with an epicanthal Fold. Broad head with round face. Wide nostril, open mouth and large tongue w...
Symptoms Stubby hands with simian crease on the palm. Hyperflexible joints. Mental retardation.
Diagnosis Prenatal screening of pregnant woman. It maybe through ultrasonography. It maybe through amniocentesis.
Chris Burke A famous American artist with down syndrome.
Turner Syndrome Turner Syndrome is a genetic disorder in which female have one X chromosome instead of Two. So total num...
Turner Syndrome It was given by Henry Turner in 1938. The frequency of birth of such child is 1/2500 living female birth...
Turner Syndrome
Turner Syndrome The condition is an aneuploidy called monosomy X or 44X. It comes due to formation of abnormal gametes d...
Symptoms Short stature with low set ears. Webbed Neck. Shield like chest. Swollen hands and feet
Symptoms Virtually no ovaries. Limitted secondary sexual character. Amenorrhea or no menstruation.
Treatment There's no cure for the condition. But a number of treatments can help:  Growth Hormone (GH) either alone or wi...
Klinefelter Syndrome Klinefelter Syndrome is an abnormal genetic disorder. It is caused by the presence of an extra X ch...
Klinefelter Syndrome Autosomes=44 Allosomes=3 XXY Total chromosomes=4 7.
Klinefelter Syndrome Frequency of the disease is 1/500 living male births. It was first described by H.F.Klinefelter in ...
Klinefelter Syndrome The XXY condition comes due to fusion of abnormal egg(XX) with normal sperm(Y) or a normal egg(X) an...
Klinefelter Syndrome The abnormal sperm and egg are the outcome of primary nondisjunction of sex chromosomes during gamet...
Symptoms Taller Fatter around the belly Slower in developing motor skills, coordination, speed, and muscle strength
Symptoms Smaller testes and penis Breast growth (Gynaecomastia) Less facial and body hair Low sperm production.
Diagnosis and treatment Diagnosis is possible from genetic analysis like chromosome maps. Treatment is not found.
  1. 1. Ge BHASKAR GOUDA Genetic Disorder Higher Secondary Biology
  2. 2. Down syndrome The most common genetic disorder in human population is Down Syndrome. It was first described by Langdon Down in 1866. The estimated frequency at birth is 1/700.
  3. 3. Down Syndrome It is caused by a chromosomal abberation called aneuploidy type trisomy 21. The twenty first chromosome is found in three doses. So instead of 46 normal diploid becomes 47(2n+1).
  4. 4. Down Syndrome Formation of abnormal gametes in parents is mainly responsible for Down’syndrome. It is due to nondisjunction of homologous chromosomes during meiosis-1 or Meiosis-2.
  5. 5. Down Syndrome Egg or Sperm receive one extra 21 chromosome. Egg(24)+Sperm(23)=Zygote (47). Egg(23)+Sperm(24)=Zygote (47).
  6. 6. Symptoms Short stature with an epicanthal Fold. Broad head with round face. Wide nostril, open mouth and large tongue with distinct furrows.
  7. 7. Symptoms Stubby hands with simian crease on the palm. Hyperflexible joints. Mental retardation.
  8. 8. Diagnosis Prenatal screening of pregnant woman. It maybe through ultrasonography. It maybe through amniocentesis.
  9. 9. Chris Burke A famous American artist with down syndrome.
  10. 10. Turner Syndrome Turner Syndrome is a genetic disorder in which female have one X chromosome instead of Two. So total number of chromosomes is 45,out of which 44 autosomes and one X chromosome.
  11. 11. Turner Syndrome It was given by Henry Turner in 1938. The frequency of birth of such child is 1/2500 living female births. In the population frequency is 1/5000.
  12. 12. Turner Syndrome
  13. 13. Turner Syndrome The condition is an aneuploidy called monosomy X or 44X. It comes due to formation of abnormal gametes due to nondisjunction during meiosis.
  14. 14. Symptoms Short stature with low set ears. Webbed Neck. Shield like chest. Swollen hands and feet
  15. 15. Symptoms Virtually no ovaries. Limitted secondary sexual character. Amenorrhea or no menstruation.
  16. 16. Treatment There's no cure for the condition. But a number of treatments can help:  Growth Hormone (GH) either alone or with other hormone treatment, may improve growth and will usually increase final adult height  Estrogen therapy can be given when a girl is 12 or 13 years old to stimulate the development of secondary sexual characteristics (breast development and menstrual periods).
  17. 17. Klinefelter Syndrome Klinefelter Syndrome is an abnormal genetic disorder. It is caused by the presence of an extra X chromosome in addition to the normal male chromosome set of 44XY.So the chromosome set is 44XXY.
  18. 18. Klinefelter Syndrome Autosomes=44 Allosomes=3 XXY Total chromosomes=4 7.
  19. 19. Klinefelter Syndrome Frequency of the disease is 1/500 living male births. It was first described by H.F.Klinefelter in 1942.
  20. 20. Klinefelter Syndrome The XXY condition comes due to fusion of abnormal egg(XX) with normal sperm(Y) or a normal egg(X) and abnormal sperm(XY).
  21. 21. Klinefelter Syndrome The abnormal sperm and egg are the outcome of primary nondisjunction of sex chromosomes during gametogenesis.
  22. 22. Symptoms Taller Fatter around the belly Slower in developing motor skills, coordination, speed, and muscle strength
  23. 23. Symptoms Smaller testes and penis Breast growth (Gynaecomastia) Less facial and body hair Low sperm production.
  24. 24. Diagnosis and treatment Diagnosis is possible from genetic analysis like chromosome maps. Treatment is not found.

