EE8691 Embedded networking

Webinar on EMBEDDED NETWORKING J.Bharath Singh Assistant Professor Department of EIE jbs.eie@rmkec.ac.in 9994234025
• Introduction • I/O Device Ports & Buses • Serial Bus communication protocols  CAN Bus  Inter Integrated Circuits (I2C)...
I/O Types and Examples Port: A port in a device can transmit (send) or receive through wire or wireless. Input port: Input...
Types of I/Os Serial Parallel •Serial means in series of successive instants. •Parallel means at the same instance. •Ser...
SYNCHRONOUS SERIAL- Input Serial Port And Output Serial Port
Bi-directional Half Duplex And Full Duplex Serial Port
EXAMPLES • Examples of synchronous serial-communication devices are - SPI and high-level data link control • Examples of a...
Examples of Serial and parallel port IOs I/O device type examples Serial Input Audio Input, video Input, dial tone, Networ...
Examples of Serial and parallel port IOs  Parallel port single bit output  PWM output for DAC, which controls liquid lev...
Serial Communication Modes
I2C Bus General features When there are number of device circuits, some for measuring temperatures and some for measuring...
Today, a variety of devices are available with I2C Interfaces Microcontroller, EEPROM, Real-Timer, interface chips, LCD ...
Integrated circuit 2 Integrated circuit 1 Integrated circuit 3 Configuration and working I2C has two lines that carry its...
Device Addresses and Master in the I2C bus • Each device has a 7-bit address using which the data transfers take place. • ...
Bits as per I2C Bus Protocol
S NO FIELD WIDTH EXPLANATION 1 Start field 1 bit It is the start bit 2 Address field 7 bits It defines the slave address, ...
Disadvantage of I2C bus •Time taken by algorithm in the hardware that analyzes the bits through I 2C in case the slave har...
I2C Bus
CAN BUS
•General features •CAN is a standard bus in distributed network •It is known as controller area network •Mainly used in au...
Serial IO CAN bus
SERIAL IO CAN BUS IN AUTOMOBILE
Three standards •33 kbps CAN •110 kbps Fault Tolerant CAN •1 Mbps High Speed CAN
CAN PROTOCOL FRAME FORMAT
Field Description Start field This bit is always „1‟ Arbitration field First 11 bits- Destination address 12th bit is RTR ...
• The CAN controller has  A Bus Interface Unit consisting of buffer and driver.  A protocol controller  Status cum cont...
Applications of CAN Bus
Day 2
SERIAL PERIPHERAL INTERFACE (SPI)
 It is a synchronous serial bus developed by Motorola  It is a 4 wire serial synchronous communication interface.  It i...
 It has two control lines  Chip Select (CS)  Serial Clock (SCLK)  It has two Data lines  Serial Data In(SDI)  Serial...
 CS and SCLK are outputs in Master.  CS and SCLK are inputs to Slave.  The SPI has a serial shift register.  It may be...
Master out, slave in Master in, slave out
Master Connected individually to slaves
Master connected with slaves in a cascade fashion
 It has two registers  SPI Control Register  SPI Status Register  SPI Data Register Registers in SPI Interface in Moto...
(SPI Data Register)  The SPI Data Register is a read/write register used for data transfer between the Register File and ...
ADVATNTAGES OF SPI • It’s faster than asynchronous serial • The receive hardware can be a simple shift register • It suppo...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuhFr88mjt0
Recommended Standard-232 RS 232
In 1963, EIA (Electronics Industries Association) adopted a standard Called “RS-232” to govern the interface between DTE ...
RS232 (9 PIN D TYPE CONNECTOR)
RS 232 (25 PIN D TYPE CONNECTOR)
Common Signals Signal ground SG- Common Ground Protective Ground PG- Chassis Ground Data Signals TxD – Transmit data....
Control Signals RTS and CTS- Request to send and Clear to Send. • RTS- output line on DTE • CTS- Input line on DTE • The...
Control Signals DTR and DSR (Data Terminal Ready and Data Set Ready) • DTR- output line on DTE • DSR- Input line on DTE ...
Control Signals DCD and RI(Data carrier Detect and Ring Indicator ) DCD A signal send from DCE to its DTE to indicate ...
Timing Signals TCk, RCk, TCkO – Transmitter Clock, Receiver Clock, Transmitter Clock output These are used to implement...
Secondary Channel Signals STxD, SRxD, SRTS, SCTS and SDCD The standard provides a secondary channel duplicating the dat...
Signal Levels It uses a single wire to transmit a signal. It uses bipolar voltages to define logic level of a signal.
Interfacing RS232 Devices with other devices Max 232 is used for this interfacing With the help of drivers, converting ...
HANDSHAKING How communication is done between two devices Without Handshaking
With Handshaking
Recommended Standard-422 RS 422
 The RS-232 continues to be popular and widely used interface for communication within 20m.  RS422 was designed for grea...
Differential Voltage The RS422 transmitter/driver transmits a differential voltage across two wires for each signal. Th...
Characteristics RS422 is a multipoint interface It uses differential signal. Balanced transmission RS422 communicates ...
RS-422 Logic Levels A,B- data lines C- Control Line
RS-422 Networks
RS-485 RS485 is an upgraded version of RS-232, which allows upto 32 driver and receiver combinations. In Rs422, there c...
RS-485 Networks
Termination Termination is used to match impedance of a node (driver or receiver) in the network to the impedance of the...
Different types of terminations
A brief desciption of RS232, RS422, RS485, CAN and I2C Buses

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. Webinar on EMBEDDED NETWORKING J.Bharath Singh Assistant Professor Department of EIE jbs.eie@rmkec.ac.in 9994234025
  2. 2. • Introduction • I/O Device Ports & Buses • Serial Bus communication protocols  CAN Bus  Inter Integrated Circuits (I2C)  RS232 standard  RS422  RS 485  Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) • Need for device drivers.
  3. 3. I/O Types and Examples Port: A port in a device can transmit (send) or receive through wire or wireless. Input port: Input port means a circuit to where bit or bits can be input (received) from an external device, peripheral or system. Output port: Output port means a circuit from where bit or bits can be output (sent) to an external device, peripheral or system.
  4. 4. Types of I/Os Serial Parallel •Serial means in series of successive instants. •Parallel means at the same instance. •Serial •Parallel Serial input Serial output Parallel input Parallel output
  5. 5. SYNCHRONOUS SERIAL- Input Serial Port And Output Serial Port
  6. 6. Bi-directional Half Duplex And Full Duplex Serial Port
  7. 7. EXAMPLES • Examples of synchronous serial-communication devices are - SPI and high-level data link control • Examples of asynchronous serial-communication devices are - RS232C and UART When a byte or frame of data is received or transmitted at constant time intervals with uniform phase difference, the communication is called synchronous.
  8. 8. Examples of Serial and parallel port IOs I/O device type examples Serial Input Audio Input, video Input, dial tone, Network Input, Scanner, Remote Input Serial output Audio output, video output, Dialing number, Network output, Remote TV Control, Transceiver output Serial UART Input Keypad, Mouse, Keyboard, Modem Serial UART output Modem, Printer, Character outputs of serial line Parallel port single bit input  Completion of a revolution of a wheel  Achieving preset pressure in a boiler  Exceeding the upper limit of the permitted weight over the pan of an electronic balance  Presence of a magnetic piece in the vicinity of or within reach of a robot arm to its end point  Filling a liquid up to a fixed level.
  9. 9. Examples of Serial and parallel port IOs  Parallel port single bit output  PWM output for DAC, which controls liquid level, temperature, pressure, speed or angular position of a rotating shaft or a linear displacement of an object or a D.C motor control  Pulses to an external circuit.  Parallel port input  ADC input from liquid level measuring sensor or temperature sensor or pressure sensor or speed sensor  Encoder inputs for bits for angular position of a rotating shaft or linear displacement of an object.  Parallel port output  Multilane LCD display matrix unit in a cellular phone to display on the screen the phone number, time, messages, character outputs or pictogram bit-images or e-mail messages or webpage  Printer or robot stepper motor coil driving output bits.
  10. 10. Serial Communication Modes
  11. 11. I2C Bus General features When there are number of device circuits, some for measuring temperatures and some for measuring pressure in a number of processes in a plant, there is a need for a common bus to mutually interconnect these ICs. I2C (Inter Integrated circuits) bus is a standard bus for interconnecting integrated circuits I2C is of three standards • Industrial 100 Kbps I2C • 100 Kbps SM I2C • 400 Kbps I2C
  12. 12. Today, a variety of devices are available with I2C Interfaces Microcontroller, EEPROM, Real-Timer, interface chips, LCD driver, A/D converter  Assume flash memory, touch screen, ICs for measuring temperatures and ICs for measuring pressures at a number of processes in a plant.  ICs mutually network through a common synchronous serial bus I 2C  An 'Inter Integrated Circuit' (I2C) bus, a popular bus for these circuits.
  13. 13. Integrated circuit 2 Integrated circuit 1 Integrated circuit 3 Configuration and working I2C has two lines that carry its signals  One line is clock  One line is bidirectional data
  14. 14. Device Addresses and Master in the I2C bus • Each device has a 7-bit address using which the data transfers take place. • Master can address 127 other slaves at an instance. • Master has at a processing element functioning as bus controller or a microcontroller with I 2C (Inter Integrated Circuit) bus interface circuit. • master is one, which initiates a data transfer on SDA (serial data) line and which transmits the SCL (serial clock) pulses. From master, a data frame has fields beginning from start bit
  15. 15. Bits as per I2C Bus Protocol
  16. 16. S NO FIELD WIDTH EXPLANATION 1 Start field 1 bit It is the start bit 2 Address field 7 bits It defines the slave address, which is being sent the data frame by the master 3 R/W control filed 1 bit It defines whether a read or write cycle in progress 4 ACK control field 1 bit This bit defines whether the present data is an acknowledgement. 5 Data field 8 bits Data to be send 6 NACK 1 bit Negative acknowledgement. If active then acknowledgement after a transfer is not needed from slave, else acknowledgement is expected from salve. 7 Stop field 1 bit It is the stop bit
  17. 17. Disadvantage of I2C bus •Time taken by algorithm in the hardware that analyzes the bits through I 2C in case the slave hardware does not provide for the hardware that supports it. • Certain ICs support the protocol and certain do not. • Open collector drivers at the master need a pull-up resistance of 2.2 K on each line
  18. 18. I2C Bus
  19. 19. CAN BUS
  20. 20. •General features •CAN is a standard bus in distributed network •It is known as controller area network •Mainly used in automotive electronics •It has bi-directional serial line •Sends or receives bits at a maximum rate of 1Mbps. •It employs a twisted pair connection to each nodes, which can run up to a maximum length of 40m
  21. 21. Serial IO CAN bus
  22. 22. SERIAL IO CAN BUS IN AUTOMOBILE
  23. 23. Three standards •33 kbps CAN •110 kbps Fault Tolerant CAN •1 Mbps High Speed CAN
  24. 24. CAN PROTOCOL FRAME FORMAT
  25. 25. Field Description Start field This bit is always „1‟ Arbitration field First 11 bits- Destination address 12th bit is RTR (Remote Transmission Request) RTR 1 means, the packet is for destination address RTR 0 means, the packet is a request for the data from a device, the device is defined by identifier field. Control field First bit is identifier extension Second bit is always 1 Last 4 bits are code for data length Data field Data to be send, its length depends on the data length code n the control field. CRC Cyclic Redundancy Check word. The receiver uses it to detect errors if any during transmission ACK field First bit is ACK slot, sender send it as 1 during transmission and receiver sends back 0 in this slot when the receiver detects an error in the reception. Sender retransmits the data frame on sensing 0 this slot. Second bit is ACK delimiter. It signals the end of ACK field. End field End of frame specification, has seven 0s
  26. 26. • The CAN controller has  A Bus Interface Unit consisting of buffer and driver.  A protocol controller  Status cum control register  Message object  Receive buffer • There is an arbitration method called CSMA/AMP (Carrier Sense Multiple Access with Arbitration on message Priority), node stops transmitting on sensing a dominant bit which indicates another node is transmitting.
  27. 27. Applications of CAN Bus
  28. 28. Day 2
  29. 29. SERIAL PERIPHERAL INTERFACE (SPI)
  30. 30.  It is a synchronous serial bus developed by Motorola  It is a 4 wire serial synchronous communication interface.  It is a Master/Slave Interface.  Mainly used to connect Host Microcontroller with peripherals.  Examples of Peripheral Devices  Converters (ADC and DAC)  Memories (EEPROM and Flash)  Real Time clocks  Sensors (Temperature, Pressure)  Controllers (LCD Controller, USB Controller, CAN Controller)  Data Transfer Rate: 1 Mbps to 2 Mbps depending upon the master/slave configuration
  31. 31.  It has two control lines  Chip Select (CS)  Serial Clock (SCLK)  It has two Data lines  Serial Data In(SDI)  Serial Data Out(SDO)  The SPI Master initiates data transfer.  The Master generates clock signal on SCLK line and selects a slave by asserting ̅CS line for data transfer  The data can be transferred in either or both directions.
  32. 32.  CS and SCLK are outputs in Master.  CS and SCLK are inputs to Slave.  The SPI has a serial shift register.  It may be 8 bit or multiples of 8 bit  During data transfer  Data will be shifted out serially on SDO line from register  Data will be shifted in serially on SDI Line to the register  Two parameters Clock polarity (CPOL) and Clock Phase (CPHA)specifies the edges of SCLK clock.
  33. 33. Master out, slave in Master in, slave out
  34. 34. Master Connected individually to slaves
  35. 35. Master connected with slaves in a cascade fashion
  36. 36.  It has two registers  SPI Control Register  SPI Status Register  SPI Data Register Registers in SPI Interface in Motorola 68HC11 Microcontroller
  37. 37. (SPI Data Register)  The SPI Data Register is a read/write register used for data transfer between the Register File and the SPI Shift Register.  Writing to the register initiates data transmission.  Reading the register causes the Shift Register receive buffer to be read.
  38. 38. ADVATNTAGES OF SPI • It’s faster than asynchronous serial • The receive hardware can be a simple shift register • It supports multiple slaves DISADVANTAGES OF SPI • It require more signal lines (wires) than other communication methods • The communications must be well defined in advance • The master must control all communications • It usually requires separate SS lines to each slave, which can be problematic if numerous slaves are needed.
  39. 39. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuhFr88mjt0
  40. 40. Recommended Standard-232 RS 232
  41. 41. In 1963, EIA (Electronics Industries Association) adopted a standard Called “RS-232” to govern the interface between DTE and DCE.  RS-232 have many versions RS-232C RS-232D RS-232E RS-232F Though we have several revisions, the standard used one is RS-232 C This RS-232 C is called as RS-232, EIA-232 or EIA/TIA-232
  42. 42. RS232 (9 PIN D TYPE CONNECTOR)
  43. 43. RS 232 (25 PIN D TYPE CONNECTOR)
  44. 44. Common Signals Signal ground SG- Common Ground Protective Ground PG- Chassis Ground Data Signals TxD – Transmit data. Output line of DTE. DTE uses this line to transmit data. DTE Will keep this line high (Logic 1 ) When there is no data to Send. RxD- Receive Data. Input line of DTE. DTE uses this line to receive data. DTE Will keep this line high (Logic 1 ) When there is no data to Send.
  45. 45. Control Signals RTS and CTS- Request to send and Clear to Send. • RTS- output line on DTE • CTS- Input line on DTE • These two signals are used by DTE for hardware handshaking. • DTE activates RTS when it is ready to send data and it keeps the RTS line high till the end of communication. • DTE activates CTS when it is ready to receive data.
  46. 46. Control Signals DTR and DSR (Data Terminal Ready and Data Set Ready) • DTR- output line on DTE • DSR- Input line on DTE • These two signals are used by DTE for hardware handshaking. • DTE activates DTR to inform DCE that is ready to establish connection with the DCE. • DCE activates DSR to inform DCE that is ready to establish connection with the DTE.
  47. 47. Control Signals DCD and RI(Data carrier Detect and Ring Indicator ) DCD A signal send from DCE to its DTE to indicate that it has received a basic carrier signal from a (remote) DCE. RI A signal from the DCE to the DTE that there is an incoming call (telephone is ringing). Only used on switched circuit connections.
  48. 48. Timing Signals TCk, RCk, TCkO – Transmitter Clock, Receiver Clock, Transmitter Clock output These are used to implement Synchronous communication. These are available only in 25 pin connector These are not used in Asynchronous Communication
  49. 49. Secondary Channel Signals STxD, SRxD, SRTS, SCTS and SDCD The standard provides a secondary channel duplicating the data and control signals.
  50. 50. Signal Levels It uses a single wire to transmit a signal. It uses bipolar voltages to define logic level of a signal.
  51. 51. Interfacing RS232 Devices with other devices Max 232 is used for this interfacing With the help of drivers, converting of RS232 to TTL/CMOS and TTL/CMOS to RS232 is possible.
  52. 52. HANDSHAKING How communication is done between two devices Without Handshaking
  53. 53. With Handshaking
  54. 54. Recommended Standard-422 RS 422
  55. 55.  The RS-232 continues to be popular and widely used interface for communication within 20m.  RS422 was designed for greater distance and high data rates than RS232.  RS232 is a point to point interface where RS422 is a multi-drop interface in which multiple receivers can be connected to a Single driver
  56. 56. Differential Voltage The RS422 transmitter/driver transmits a differential voltage across two wires for each signal. The receiver finds the difference between the voltage levels on the two wires and determines the logic level of the signal.
  57. 57. Characteristics RS422 is a multipoint interface It uses differential signal. Balanced transmission RS422 communicates up to 1200m and has speed of 100Mbps. All RS232 devices can be connected to RS422 devices All 485 devices can be used with RS422 interfaces. RS422 does not define connector pin diagram.
  58. 58. RS-422 Logic Levels A,B- data lines C- Control Line
  59. 59. RS-422 Networks
  60. 60. RS-485 RS485 is an upgraded version of RS-232, which allows upto 32 driver and receiver combinations. In Rs422, there can be only one transmitter and in RS485 there can be multiple transmitters on the bus. RS485 is a multipoint bus Main difference is that RS485 drivers and receivers have Enable control inputs and three state data outputs and inputs.
  61. 61. RS-485 Networks
  62. 62. Termination Termination is used to match impedance of a node (driver or receiver) in the network to the impedance of the transmission line. If termination is not used, the transmitted signal is not completely absorbed by the receiver and a portion of it is reflected back to the transmission line. To prevent this, the impedances of driver, receiver and transmission lines are made equal.
  63. 63. Different types of terminations

×