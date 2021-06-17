Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 17, 2021

Envases

historia y evolucion de los envases

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ENVASES INTRODUCCION Los envases han desempeñado papeles diferentes e importantes a través de la historia. Con la evolución de la sociedad los envases han cambiado también, reflejando nuevos requisitos y características sobre estos. Hoy en día los envases son los encargados de meterse en la mente de la gente, de manera tal que atraiga al consumidor con colores llamativos y formas que logren curiosidad a los fines de lograr vender producto. Los primeros envases fueron creados hace más de 10 000 años atrás y sirvieron simplemente para contener bienes necesarios para la supervivencia, especialmente alimentos y agua. A mediados del siglo XX la gran transformación de la vida rural a la vida urbana exigió que los alimentos pudieran ser transportados desde el campo a la ciudad y pudieran mantenerse durante mayores períodos de tiempo en buen estado de conservación. Los primeros contenedores fueron tomados directamente de la naturaleza, como conchas de mar o frutos como el coco. Posteriormente, se elaboraron artesanalmente en madera envases que imitaban la forma de esos contenedores naturales. Estos fueron reemplazados por fibras de plantas, las que tejidas constituyeron los canastos que fueron los primeros contenedores livianos a gran escala. Otro material que se usó para contenedores de agua fue la piel de animales. Posteriormente, se fabricaron contenedores de arcilla en Siria, Mesopotamia y Egipto, donde además de su funcionalidad los contenedores fueron un medio de expresión artística que actualmente provee importante información de las culturas antiguas y sus valores. El vidrio fue y es un importante material de envases. Fue usado primero por los egipcios y con él se inició la producción en cantidad y variedad de todo tipo de contenedores de vidrio. Mientras que los metales como el cobre, fierro y estaño aparecieron al mismo tiempo que las arcillas, solo en los tiempos modernos estos comenzaron a jugar un rol importante en el envasado ya que demostró ser más robusto y más durable que otros materiales. Las latas de estaño y acero fueron ampliamente aceptadas durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. El aumento de su demanda condujo también a aumentar sus costos provocando que los productores de latas buscaran un sustituto económico. El aluminio satisfizo esta necesidad y en 1959 se comenzó a vender cerveza en latas de aluminio. Hoy existen principalmente 6 materiales de envase, entre ellos los envases de papel y cartón, los envases de plástico, los de metal, los de vidrio, los de madera, y los textiles. Además, existen envases de materiales combinados que se emplean de esta manera generalmente para producir una barrera a la humedad, a las grasas, al aire, o también para proporcionar mayor resistencia. Entre estos se pueden considerar envases hechos con las combinaciones de los materiales de envase como papel con una película plástico, aluminio, cartón más película de plástico, etc.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR También algunas combinaciones se aplican para mejorar las funciones del envase y a la vez aplicar una tecnología que alargue la duración del producto envasado, este es el caso de los envases policomponentes. 1.- https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Envase 2.- https://prezi.com/xi5odz8tt8wh/historia-de-los-envases-origen-evolucion-actual-y- proyecci/ DESARROLLO 8000 a.C. La historia del hombre y de los envases ha corrido a la par, evolucionando este último y siendo influido de acuerdo a los eventos que han afectado la historia. En la prehistoria el hombre estaba rodeado de envases naturales, que protegían y cubrían a los frutos u otros alimentos. 7000 a.C. Se realizaban artesanalmente envases en madera que imitaban la forma de imitaban la forma de los contenedores de la naturaleza. Luego, se fabricaron contenedores de arcilla en Siria, Mesopotamia y Egipto, además de su funcionalidad fueron un medio de expresión, que actualmente es un medio de información de las culturas antiguas. 1500 a.C. La producción de vidrio se remonta al 1600 a.C., y las primeras botellas fueron producidas por primera vez por los egipcios alrededor del 1500 a.C. Los materiales de realización influían piedra caliza, soda, arena y sílice. Primeros envases de vidrio Después que los egipcios produjeron botellas de vidrio pequeñas, el proceso de creación de vidrio cambió muy poco hasta alrededor del 250 a.C., cuando los babilonios comenzaron el proceso de soplado, reduciendo el costo de producción, así facilitando el acceso dentro de su sociedad. 1810. Un comerciante británico, Peter Durand diseña y patenta el primer envase cilíndrico de metal. Sellado para almacenar alimentos, este puede decirse como el comienzos de la lata. 1940. Los envases de cartón y papel tuvieron una gran aceptación. Estos eran fáciles de almacenar, apilar. Son de los materiales más usados para envases y embalajes, ya que sus características lo colocan por encima de los materiales no degradable. En el siglo XX, vimos nacer un nuevo material para envasar, el plástico. Cuando los hombres encontraron el procedimiento para unir pequeñas moléculas orgánicas y formar otras más grandes y pesadas. Los envases de plástico fueron más económicos y fáciles de producir respecto de los otros materiales. 1943 Se comienza a fabricar envases con la combinación de materiales papel con películas plásticas, aluminio, cartón, conocido como Tetrapack. Utilizado para envasar jugos, leche de larga vida, entre otros. En 1963 surge el Tetrabick, un envase rectangular. Los envases han jugado papeles diferentes e importantes a través de la historia. Con la evolución de la sociedad los envases han cambiado también, reflejando nuevas necesidades y características. La
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR evolución y los avances tecnológicos vinculados a los envases revolucionaron el consumo de diversos alimentos y bebidas. Principales envases • Lata o Lata de aluminio o Lata de hojalata o Lata de chapa • Botella o Botella de vidrio o Botella de plástico • Tarro • Frasco • Envase de papel • Envase flexible • Blíster • Brick o Tetra Pak Clasificación europea • Envase primario. Todo envase diseñado para constituir en el punto de venta una unidad de venta destinada al consumidor o usuario final. • Envase secundario. Todo envase diseñado para constituir en el punto de venta una agrupación de un número determinado de unidades de venta, tanto si va a ser vendido como tal al usuario o consumidor final, como si se utiliza únicamente como medio para reaprovisionar los anaqueles en el punto de venta; puede separarse del producto sin afectar a las características del mismo. • Envase terciario. Toda agrupación de unidades de venta de forma optimizada para facilitar el manejo, almacenamiento y transporte, así como para evitar el daño inherente a estas acciones, e incluso para evitar el manejo físico directo. El objetivo de este ámbito son los consumidores y usuarios. Aquí, la ergonomía busca crear o adaptar productos y elementos de uso cotidiano o específico de manera que se adapten a las características de las personas que los van a usar. El diseño ergonómico de productos trata de buscar que estos sean: eficientes, seguros, que contribuyan a mejorar la productividad sin generar daños en el humano, que sean estéticamente correctos, que gráficamente indiquen su modo de uso, etc.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Para lograr estos objetivos, la ergonomía utiliza diferentes técnicas en las fases de planificación, diseño y evaluación. Algunas de esas técnicas son: los estudios de mercado, análisis funcionales, biomecánicos, antropométricos, psicológicos y fisiológicos. Tipos de envase según su resistencia a la compresión • Envase rígido: tiene una forma definida que no puede alterarse, su rigidez da oportunidad de estibar productos sobre el mismo sin sufrir daños. • Envase semirrígido: tiene una resistencia a la compresión menor a la de un envase rígido, y bajo esfuerzos de compresión su aspecto puede ser similar a la del envase rígido. • Envase flexible: fabricado de películas plásticas, papel, hojas de aluminio, laminaciones y otros materiales; se deforma al manipularlo manualmente; no resiste productos estibados. • Envases ecológicos y sostenibles. El respeto al medio ambiente y el compromiso de las marcas hacia este tema es positivamente valorado. Por eso, para condiciones de igualdad en precio, la sostenibilidad de los envases se convierte en un factor de compra decisivo. • Envase adaptado al e-commerce. Estamos en un contexto donde el supermercado está en nuestras manos y en cualquier lugar. Internet cambia la concepción del envase al convertirlo en el núcleo por el que se desarrolla la experiencia de compra. Los envases, por tanto, deben adaptarse a la totalidad de la cadena logística tanto de entrega como de recogida del producto y de almacenaje. • Envases activos. Según el informe EOI sobre tendencias en la tecnología de envasado activo, estas son cada vez más demandadas. Esta tecnología aprovecha las interacciones del envase con el producto. En él se incluyen aditivos activos que reaccionan en función de las características del producto y/o de la composición de los gases del espacio de cabeza, provocando en el envase diferentes efectos para su conservación y que se prolongan en el tiempo. Este tipo de tecnologías de envasado posibilitan mantener las cualidades nutricionales y organolépticas de los alimentos durante más tiempo, manteniendo su calidad y alargando la vida útil. Las ventajas que conlleva son numerosas ya que reduce los niveles de desperdicio alimentario, pero también posibilitan la conquista de nuevos mercados a productos altamente perecederos. • Envases inteligentes: Es el propio envase el que habla de la calidad del producto. Estos envases son capaces de indicar si el producto ha sufrido alguna alteración y la naturaleza de la misma, si ha sufrido alteraciones la cadena de frío o si está a la temperatura óptima de consumo.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 3.- http://www.fadu.edu.uy/diseno-de-envases/files/2014/10/Historia-D.Envases.pdf 4.- https://www.ainia.es/tecnoalimentalia/consumidor/8-tendencias-en-el-envase-el- packaging-del-futuro/ CONCLUSION El envase es uy importante porque si no existiera la mercancía podría llegar en mal estado. En medio de todas las tecnologías, sistemas económicos, comerciales, ecológicos y de comunicación, aún seguimos percibiendo con sensibilidad e interés, la importancia social y económica de la industria del envase y en su finalidad no solo de conservar y transportar un producto, sino de la repercusión económica y social. Durante las etapas de producción de un artículo, hasta final envió al público, los fabricantes y comerciantes deben enfrentarse cada día a un mercado y a una sociedad más exigente, en donde el envase tiene que satisfacer no sólo la necesidad de contener, proteger, preservar, comercializar y distribuir mercancías, sino, también los alcances de su disposición posterior a su uso principal, la reutilización y reciclaje de los materiales, los impactos ecológicos, por lo que se crea la necesidad de diseñar envases adecuados, que hace obvia la necesidad de generar y transmitir los conocimientos de la tecnología, mercadotecnia, historia y diseño del envase y embalaje. Algunas de las propuestas serían, por ejemplo: que todos los envases de cualquier tipo, sean de material reciclable, que tenga una buena calidad, que los envases sean térmicos, que sea biodegradable, ligero, y más legible el etiquetado, que sea reutilizable, práctico, con facilidades de manejo (por ejemplo,
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR agarraderas), que sea obligatorio también que esté protegida la mercadería. Que se prohíba la venta de los residuos de envase, y los mismos que queden almacenados o protegidos para que así quede garantizada la seguridad al medio ambiente y salud pública. Sin olvidar algunas herramientas para facilitar la apertura del envase. REFERENCIAS: 5.- https://issuu.com/jesus-abad/docs/monografia_de_envases_y_embalajes.d 6.- https://www.monografias.com/trabajos66/envases-alimentos/envases-alimentos.shtml 7.- https://www.monografias.com/docs/envases-y-embalaje-F3ZSAC5ZBY 8.- https://es.scribd.com/document/410018471/monografia-de-envase-docx VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3-G_mV47l0 En este breve video podemos conocer la evolución que han tenido los envases a lo largo de la historia por la iniciativa humana buscando siempre mejorar los mismos para beneficio propio.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON PRODUCCION 1 G:03 Estudiante: Jhosmar Alejandro Bernabe Alvarado SEMESTRE: 01/21 Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFaXB4nrfGA En este video ya nos adentramos a lo que se busca actualmente y para el futuro del mejoramiento de los envases en relación con el medio ambiente.

