Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mural “Alegoría Nacional” INTEGRANTES DEL EQUIPO: -González Jennifer. - Lozada Ivonne -Hernández Lourdes. - Puga Magdalena...
BENEMERITA ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MAESTROS MURAL ALEGORIA NACIONAL EN LA ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MAESTROS
Menú: Interactúa con el mural ¿Quién lo pinto? Explicación del mural Otras obras de José Clemente O. Ubicación del Mural ¿...
Otras obras de José Clemente Orozco: 'El Hombre de Fuego‘ 'Miguel Hidalgo‘ 'Dioses del mundo moderno' 'La trinchera' (...
'El Hombre de Fuego‘  Se dice que es la obra maestra del muralismo. Está hecha en la superficie cóncava de la Capilla May...
'Miguel Hidalgo‘  El mural está dedicado al sacerdote Miguel Hidalgo, quien inició la Independencia de México. Orozco lo ...
'Dioses del mundo moderno'  Este fresco es parte de una serie de murales llamados La época de la civilización americana, ...
'La trinchera' (fragmento)  Éste es uno de los 27 murales que Orozco pintó en el Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso, entre ...
'Katharsis‘  Este mural está como obra permanente en el Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes en la Ciudad de México, José Cl...
José Clemente Orozco  Nació el 23 de noviembre de 1883 en Zapotlán actual Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco. Desde niño, los grabado...
 Se interesó por valores universales, de ahí que sus imágenes más características comuniquen la capacidad del hombre de c...
Palabras de Orozco sobre el mural: Orozco describió así sus ideas: “Tema: Alegoría Nacional, con grandes formas geométrica...
Al leer por radio un pequeño mensaje con motivo de la inauguración de la Escuela Normal, en noviembre de 1947, habló del c...
Mario Pani Darqui  Arquitecto mexicano. Impulsor de la renovación de la arquitectura de su país a través de la adaptación...
 Arquitecto de la Escuela Nacional de Maestros en 1945. El edificio, que fue testigo de la Matanza del Jueves de Corpus e...
Ubicación del Mural:  El mural, esta ubicado en la explanada central de las primarias anexas a la Benemérita Escuela Naci...
Mural “Alegoría Nacional”  Alegoría nacional, se refiere a México, con su pasado autóctono que se hace presente en aquell...
 Independientemente del tema, que poco agrega valor estético de la obra, el mural ofrece un alto interés por el trazado g...
En ninguna otra obra de Orozco la materia –el concreto abierto en carne viva-; los ritmos de las líneas que se proyectan e...
 Alegoría Nacional se pintó en una enorme pared curva del imponente teatro al aire libre de la Escuela Nacional de Maestr...
 Hasta la creación de Alegoría Nacional, Orozco no había decidido emplear ningún otro medio en sus murales que no fuera e...
 A través de figuras geométricas, Orozco pinto en el centro del mural un águila y una serpiente en representación de la v...
 El pintor imitó las formas laterales y el color de la arquitectura circundante del teatro. Asimismo, las grandes figurac...
Da clic sobre la zona que te interese conocer Menú
Espada rota  Dardos lanzados desde fuera van a dar a una espada rota y a herir la serpiente – ese símbolo circular del mu...
Cráneo Rebanado  Se refiere a México, con su pasado autóctono que se hace presente en aquella mascara o cráneo rebanado. ...
Hombre Ascendiendo Representación de un hombre con la cabeza en las nubes ascendiendo una escala gigantesca.
 El hombre que asciende se apoya sobre la tierra mientras un elemento metálico rodea su pantorrilla.  Y la otra pierna s...
 La cabeza de este hombre se encuentra en las nubes a la altura de la torre y del cielo azul.  Dos colores de piel repre...
Mano puliendo piedra  La mano, que a la derecha del mural pule una piedra, alude a la continua preocupación del hombre, m...
Puerta Colonial Orozco tomo la puerta como eje del mural integrando la a la pintura como parte de la composición de las tr...
 Orozco tomo la puerta como eje del mural integrando la a la pintura como parte de la composición de las tres etapas de s...
 La puerta que diera acceso a la comunidad normalista ostenta en su parte superior y en medio la minerva emblema y símbol...
 La herrería de la puerta, es un claro ejemplo del equilibrio y la armonía que se aprecia en el estilo barroco.  En la a...
Cabeza de Águila Es una representación de la Tierra mexicana. El águila sujeta con firmeza a la serpiente por las garras e...
Serpiente  Representación de la vida y la muerte.  El pintor representó a la serpiente doblada –por lo menos no contraat...
Dardos Metálicos Uno de estos dardos tiene como destino a la serpiente. Y el otro una espada rota de los conquistadores ...
Menú
Menú
Actividad 1 Actividad 2 Menú
Fuentes de información:  Patrimonio Cultural de la B.E.N.M. Febrero de 2004  Cúmulo de horizontes La construcción del ed...
Mural alegoria nacional
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mural alegoria nacional

46 views

Published on

Explicación del Mural Alegoría Nacional de José Clemente Orozco.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mural alegoria nacional

  1. 1. Mural “Alegoría Nacional” INTEGRANTES DEL EQUIPO: -González Jennifer. - Lozada Ivonne -Hernández Lourdes. - Puga Magdalena. - Vera Nancy. -Morales Gabriela. Grado: 1° Grupo:12 Gaby Nancy Ivonne Jenny Magda Lulú
  2. 2. BENEMERITA ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MAESTROS MURAL ALEGORIA NACIONAL EN LA ESCUELA NACIONAL DE MAESTROS
  3. 3. Menú: Interactúa con el mural ¿Quién lo pinto? Explicación del mural Otras obras de José Clemente O. Ubicación del Mural ¿Quién es Mario Pani? Videos Actividades Palabras de Orozco sobre el mural Fuentes de información
  4. 4. Otras obras de José Clemente Orozco: 'El Hombre de Fuego‘ 'Miguel Hidalgo‘ 'Dioses del mundo moderno' 'La trinchera' (fragmento) 'Katharsis‘ Menú
  5. 5. 'El Hombre de Fuego‘  Se dice que es la obra maestra del muralismo. Está hecha en la superficie cóncava de la Capilla Mayor de Instituto Cultural Cabañas, uno de los edificios antiguos más emblemáticos de Guadalajara, Jalisco, México. Se dice que podría ser un autorretrato de Orozco porque “El hombre de fuego” es manco, igual que su autor.
  6. 6. 'Miguel Hidalgo‘  El mural está dedicado al sacerdote Miguel Hidalgo, quien inició la Independencia de México. Orozco lo retrata con la antorcha de la libertad en mano. La obra está sobre las escaleras del Palacio de Gobierno en Guadalajara, Jalisco, y mide 4 mil metros cuadrados. Fue el último mural que pintó.
  7. 7. 'Dioses del mundo moderno'  Este fresco es parte de una serie de murales llamados La época de la civilización americana, pintados entre 1932-1934 en la librería de Dartmouth College en New Hampshire, Estados Unidos. El mural es una crítica a la sociedad y representa al conocimiento "inútil".
  8. 8. 'La trinchera' (fragmento)  Éste es uno de los 27 murales que Orozco pintó en el Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso, entre paredes de los patios, de las escaleras, y en los segundos pisos de esta vieja escuela que ahora es un museo en la Ciudad de México. En ellos representa temas como la desigualdad económica, la maternidad, la guerra, las huelgas, la revolución, entre otros.
  9. 9. 'Katharsis‘  Este mural está como obra permanente en el Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes en la Ciudad de México, José Clemente Orozco lo pintó entre 1934 y 1935 y expresa su repudio por la crueldad y corrupción de la sociedad moderna.
  10. 10. José Clemente Orozco  Nació el 23 de noviembre de 1883 en Zapotlán actual Ciudad Guzmán, Jalisco. Desde niño, los grabados de José Guadalupe Posada lo llevaron a interesarse en la pintura y realizó sus primeros trabajos en litografías de la vida indígena de su país.  Comienza su actividad como muralista en 1922 con el despegue y apoyo del gobierno a este tipo de pintura. Su primera gran obra fue la de los murales en San Ildelfonso (terminada en 1926) que dejó para encargarse de otros trabajos como “Omniescencia" en la Casa de los Azulejos (1925) o la de la Escuela Industrial de Orizaba. Orozco se graduó de la Escuela Nacional de Agricultura y estudió más tarde matemáticas y dibujo arquitectónico. A través de sus obras, se convirtió en un destacado muralista y litógrafo. En su trabajo, Orozco retrató la condición humana de forma apolítica. Menú
  11. 11.  Se interesó por valores universales, de ahí que sus imágenes más características comuniquen la capacidad del hombre de controlar su destino.  Su primera exposición, sin mucha transcendencia, se organizó en la Librería Biblos, en 1916. Hay que destacar que Orozco fue, además, litógrafo y que durante años vivió gracias a sus dibujos de arquitectura o trabajos para distintas publicaciones.  Su estilo heroico está fundado en un realismo de carácter expresionista, conscientemente ligado a las viejas tradiciones artísticas mexicanas, de violento dinamismo y completísima factura. José Clemente Orozco falleció en la Ciudad de México el 7 de septiembre de 1949.
  12. 12. Palabras de Orozco sobre el mural: Orozco describió así sus ideas: “Tema: Alegoría Nacional, con grandes formas geométricas, líticas y metálicas. En el centro: el Águila y la Serpiente, representación de la vida y la muerte, una representación de la Tierra mexicana. A la izquierda, un hombre con la cabeza en las nubes asciende una escala gigantesca, a la derecha, una mano pule la piedra… Las formas de la composición están organizadas de manera de acusar y conservar la forma parabólica del muro, visto a cualquier distancia”. Menú
  13. 13. Al leer por radio un pequeño mensaje con motivo de la inauguración de la Escuela Normal, en noviembre de 1947, habló del contenido de su pintura: “puede encontrarse en ella con bastante exactitud, qué es lo que México piensa, lo que ama y lo que odia; que es lo que lo inquieta, lo obsesiona y perturba, lo que teme y espera”
  14. 14. Mario Pani Darqui  Arquitecto mexicano. Impulsor de la renovación de la arquitectura de su país a través de la adaptación de los principios de la arquitectura internacional a la idiosincrasia social y cultural mexicanas. Entre sus obras destacan las torres de la Ciudad Satélite y de la Biblioteca (en colaboración con Luis Barragán y Matías Goeritz) y la Facultad de Filosofía y Letras (en colaboración con Enrique del Moral) de la Ciudad Universitaria de México. También colaboró con Orozco en el movimiento muralista. Menú
  15. 15.  Arquitecto de la Escuela Nacional de Maestros en 1945. El edificio, que fue testigo de la Matanza del Jueves de Corpus el 10 de junio de 1971, se encuentra ubicado en la Calzada México-Tacuba. En su fachada existía una torre maravillosa de seis pisos que tuvo que ser demolida a raíz del terremoto del 28 de julio de 1957.  En la década de los cuarenta, el arquitecto Mario Pani fue quien le ofreció al muralista José Clemente Orozco un proyecto al interior de la normal de maestros.
  16. 16. Ubicación del Mural:  El mural, esta ubicado en la explanada central de las primarias anexas a la Benemérita Escuela Nacional de Maestros.  No ha sido restaurado, y debido al efecto del viento, tampoco cuenta con una malla de protección solar. Menú
  17. 17. Mural “Alegoría Nacional”  Alegoría nacional, se refiere a México, con su pasado autóctono que se hace presente en aquella mascara o cráneo rebanado, en lo más alto de la composición, en la combinación del águila y las diagonales de las construcciones, que recuerda el perfil de Coatlicue, en la mano que pule la piedra; Nueva España queda simbolizada en la vieja portada.  Sobreponiéndose a todo esto, las construcciones, los tornillos, los resortes del mundo mecanizado sale un hombre gigante que pretende ascender – ¿hacia dónde?, más sus piernas quedan en la tierra y en donde debería estar su cabeza se encuentran las nubes; unas piezas metálicas, afiladas y puntiagudas, como dardos lanzados desde fuera van a dar a una espada rota y a herir la serpiente – ese símbolo circular del mundo mexicano que al parecer está muerta, pero que tiene aún destellos misteriosos (metales aplicados) en su cuerpo maltrecho y desfallecido. Menú
  18. 18.  Independientemente del tema, que poco agrega valor estético de la obra, el mural ofrece un alto interés por el trazado geométrico que subraya y prolonga la curvatura paraboloide de la pared, por el juego matemático de las líneas y volúmenes, así como por la armonía cromática –ladrillo quemado, verde húmedo de serpiente- que, a la par de integrarse a la arquitectura circundante, son de una belleza abstracta.
  19. 19. En ninguna otra obra de Orozco la materia –el concreto abierto en carne viva-; los ritmos de las líneas que se proyectan en múltiples direcciones y se unen en un organizado laberinto; los volúmenes sugeridos por trazos que el color no altera: forman con la arquitectura del teatro al aire libre un todo tan completo. Mural que por sus características obligó a Orozco a una simplificación del lenguaje formal, es, sin embargo, o por ellos mismo uno de los creadores de su producción artística. En él se anticipa Orozco a la etapa del muralismo al aire libre, que cuatro años tarde irrumpiría en la Ciudad Universitaria de México.
  20. 20.  Alegoría Nacional se pintó en una enorme pared curva del imponente teatro al aire libre de la Escuela Nacional de Maestros. Iniciado en Noviembre de 1947 y terminado en abril de 1948, el mural fue la imagen individual más grande que creara Orozco, pues mide 18 metros de alto y 22 metros transversales (380 metros cuadrados).
  21. 21.  Hasta la creación de Alegoría Nacional, Orozco no había decidido emplear ningún otro medio en sus murales que no fuera el fresco. Sin embargo, en este mural utilizo pintura al silicato de etilo.  En parte la ubicación exterior del mural, expuesta a la intemperie, significaba que la durabilidad del fresco era cuestionable a largo plazo, lo que impulso a Orozco por la necesidad de revolucionar el medio físico para la realización de murales desde principios de la década de 1930, para lo cual ensayo diversos procedimientos que variaron desde pintar en cemento hasta el uso de pintura con nitrocelulosa. El fresco es una técnica donde los pigmentos se aplican sobre yeso húmedo para que formen parte integral de él. Este tipo de pinturas se caracterizan por ser muy duraderas.
  22. 22.  A través de figuras geométricas, Orozco pinto en el centro del mural un águila y una serpiente en representación de la vida y la muerte.  El mural alegoría Nacional, es impactante por las formas, colores, materiales, símbolos y metáforas que hablan del México de ese tiempo
  23. 23.  El pintor imitó las formas laterales y el color de la arquitectura circundante del teatro. Asimismo, las grandes figuraciones abstractas espadiformes situadas en la parte superior izquierda de la composición ayudan a ampliar la dinámica de la perspectiva de alejamiento creada por las gradas, lo cual a su vez dirige la vista al área del escenario detrás del cual se localiza el mural. Las líneas, del color que creó Orozco, las cuales atraviesan la composición, en sentido horizontal en varios niveles, también contribuyen a crear un movimiento dinámico y continuo de la forma.
  24. 24. Da clic sobre la zona que te interese conocer Menú
  25. 25. Espada rota  Dardos lanzados desde fuera van a dar a una espada rota y a herir la serpiente – ese símbolo circular del mundo mexicano que al parecer está muerta, pero que tiene aún destellos misteriosos (metales aplicados) en su cuerpo maltrecho y desfallecido.
  26. 26. Cráneo Rebanado  Se refiere a México, con su pasado autóctono que se hace presente en aquella mascara o cráneo rebanado.  Se encuentra arriba con el color azul cielo de mexica propio del izompantli o altar de las calaveras de los mexicas.
  27. 27. Hombre Ascendiendo Representación de un hombre con la cabeza en las nubes ascendiendo una escala gigantesca.
  28. 28.  El hombre que asciende se apoya sobre la tierra mientras un elemento metálico rodea su pantorrilla.  Y la otra pierna sube sobre su otro elemento metálico en forma de peldaño.
  29. 29.  La cabeza de este hombre se encuentra en las nubes a la altura de la torre y del cielo azul.  Dos colores de piel representan a este hombre símbolo del mestizaje.  Al nivel de sus brazos a parecen dos posibles dardos también metálicos
  30. 30. Mano puliendo piedra  La mano, que a la derecha del mural pule una piedra, alude a la continua preocupación del hombre, manifestada a lo largo de milenios, por dominar el medio en donde vive, por desarrollarse material y espiritualmente. Esta representación también hace alusión a la convección con la cual los masones simbolizan la adquisición del conocimiento en el iniciado.
  31. 31. Puerta Colonial Orozco tomo la puerta como eje del mural integrando la a la pintura como parte de la composición de las tres etapas de su trabajo. 1. La prehispánica. 2. La colonial. Donde jugo un papel primordial la puerta. 3. Y el México contemporáneo,
  32. 32.  Orozco tomo la puerta como eje del mural integrando la a la pintura como parte de la composición de las tres etapas de su trabajo.  La prehispánica.  La colonial. Donde jugo un papel primordial la puerta.  Y el México contemporáneo
  33. 33.  La puerta que diera acceso a la comunidad normalista ostenta en su parte superior y en medio la minerva emblema y símbolo de nuestra escuela.  Destaca el busto en un escudo de la Universidad con el lema “ POR MI RAZA HABLARA EL ESPIRITU”
  34. 34.  La herrería de la puerta, es un claro ejemplo del equilibrio y la armonía que se aprecia en el estilo barroco.  En la actualidad la puerta se encuentra en grave deterioro , a pesar del mantenimiento dado hace pocos años.
  35. 35. Cabeza de Águila Es una representación de la Tierra mexicana. El águila sujeta con firmeza a la serpiente por las garras estilizadas del águila.
  36. 36. Serpiente  Representación de la vida y la muerte.  El pintor representó a la serpiente doblada –por lo menos no contraataca- ante la orgullosa serenidad del adversario (águila)
  37. 37. Dardos Metálicos Uno de estos dardos tiene como destino a la serpiente. Y el otro una espada rota de los conquistadores que nace por atrás de la garra del águila.
  38. 38. Menú
  39. 39. Menú
  40. 40. Actividad 1 Actividad 2 Menú
  41. 41. Fuentes de información:  Patrimonio Cultural de la B.E.N.M. Febrero de 2004  Cúmulo de horizontes La construcción del edificio de la Escuela Nacional de Maestros, una obra plástica integral. 1945-1947 Por Oscar Cortés Jiménez.  Textos de Orozco. Recopilados por Justino Fernández. Imprenta Universitaria, 1995. - http://www.starmedia.com/noticias/biografia-corta-jose-clemente- orozco/ - http://www.playbuzz.com/terrahispam10/10-obras-de-arte-para- recordar-a-jos-clemente-orozco - https://www.biografiasyvidas.com/biografia/p/pani.htm - http://www.vanityfair.mx/personalidades/articulos/7-murales- imprescindibles-de-jose-clemente-orozco/21696 - http://fahrenheitmagazine.com/arte/historia-pintura-al-fresco- ejemplos-emblematicos/ Menú

×