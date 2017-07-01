See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51414006 GAB...
ARCHIVAL REPORT GABAA Receptor Promoter Hypermethylation in Suicide Brain: Implications for the Involvement of Epigenetic ...
Methods and Materials Participants Brains from suicides and from control participants of approx- imately equal age, who di...
suicide samples, the expression of DNMT-3B was elevated by about twofold in the suicide group, irrespective of sex, F(1,18...
and .90, ps Ͻ .01, DNMT-1 vs., DNMT-3A, DNMT-1 vs. DNMT- 3B, and DNMT-3A vs. DNMT-3B, respectively). Expression of DNMTs i...
Methylation of the GABAA Receptor Genes in the Suicide Brain Analyses were undertaken to determine whether the upregu- lat...
recurrence is frequent and appears to be related to severity of the residual symptoms (16–19). Given the protracted charac...
this promoter. Finally, intense synaptic activation that provokes long-term potentiation (LTP) has been shown to alter met...
22. Levenson JM, Roth TL, Lubin FD, Miller CA, Huang IC, Desai P, et al. (2006):EvidencethatDNA(cytosine-5)methyltransfera...
FASD, Suicide and Epigenetics

This paper links abnormal GABAA function and suicides.

  1. 1. See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51414006 GABAA Receptor Promoter Hypermethylation in Suicide Brain: Implications for the Involvement of Epigenetic Processes Article in Biological psychiatry · October 2008 DOI: 10.1016/j.biopsych.2008.05.028 · Source: PubMed CITATIONS 178 READS 207 8 authors, including: Some of the authors of this publication are also working on these related projects: peptie and ingestive behavior View project Endocannabinoids and cancer cachexia View project Ian C G Weaver Dalhousie University 42 PUBLICATIONS 7,534 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE Miklós Palkovits Semmelweis University 850 PUBLICATIONS 36,329 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE Gabor Faludi Semmelweis University 80 PUBLICATIONS 1,727 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE Zul Merali Ottawa University 241 PUBLICATIONS 11,110 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE All content following this page was uploaded by Miklós Palkovits on 30 June 2017. The user has requested enhancement of the downloaded file. All in-text references underlined in blue are added to the original document and are linked to publications on ResearchGate, letting you access and read them immediately.
  2. 2. ARCHIVAL REPORT GABAA Receptor Promoter Hypermethylation in Suicide Brain: Implications for the Involvement of Epigenetic Processes Michael O. Poulter, Lisheng Du, Ian C.G. Weaver, Miklós Palkovits, Gábor Faludi, Zul Merali, Moshe Szyf, and Hymie Anisman Background: Epigenetic mechanisms may be involved in the reprogramming of gene expression in response to stressful stimuli. This investigation determined whether epigenetic phenomena might similarly be associated with suicide/depression. Methods: TheexpressionofDNAmethyltransferase(DNMT)mRNAwasassessedinseveralbrainregionsofindividualswhohadcommitted suicide and had been diagnosed with major depression relative to that of individuals who had died suddenly as a result of factors other than suicide. Results: The DNMT gene transcripts’ expression was altered in several brains regions of suicides, including frontopolar cortex, amygdala, and the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus. Importantly, an increase of both mRNA and protein expression was found in the frontopolar cortex. In addition, although transcript abundance of various forms of DNMT was highly correlated in normal control subjects, this coordination of DNMT isoform expression was diminished in suicide brain. Further, within the frontopolar cortex, gene-speciﬁc aberrations in DNA methylation were apparent in the ␥-aminobutyric acid (GABA)A receptor ␣1 subunit promoter region, the transcript of which is underexpressed in suicide/major depressive disorder (MDD) brains. Indeed, three cytosine/guanosine sites were hypermethylated relative to control subjects. Finally, we found that DNMT-3B mRNA abundance was inversely correlated to ␣1 mRNA abundance. Conclusions: These data show that DNMT mRNA expression was altered in suicide brain, and this change in expression in the frontopolar cortex was associated with increased methylation of a gene whose mRNA expression has previously been shown to be reduced. These observations suggest that epigenetic mechanisms may be associated with altered gene expression in suicide/MDD. Key Words: Depression, DNA methyltransferase, epigenetic, GABA, human, suicide S everal neurochemical and receptor alterations that likely reflect differences in gene expression, have been identified in regions of the brain of depressed individuals that had died by suicide (1–8). In addition to specific monoamine recep- tor or peptidergic changes (9), several other features distin- guished suicides from control subjects. Specifically, the mRNA abundance of ␥-aminobutyric acid (GABA)A receptor subunits was highly correlated in brains of individuals who had died suddenly, whereas in suicide brains, this apparent coordination of subunit abundance was almost completely disrupted (9). Although vulnerability to these disturbances may reflect genetic inheritance, a particularly intriguing notion in this regard is that experiential factors might affect epigenetic programming of gene expression, thereby influencing neurotransmitter receptors or other proteins. Indeed, it was shown that DNA methylation is labile, and hence methyltransferase activity might continue to contribute to the “grooming” of DNA methylation patterns (10,11). In effect, DNA methylation might serve as an interface between the dynamic environment and the static genome (12), serving in a sense as a long-term memory of environmental and behavioral experiences. The hypothesis explored was that DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) mRNA expression might be altered in selected brain regions in depressed suicide victims compared with control subjects who died suddenly of causes other than suicide. Further, as we previously found a region-specific decrease in the expres- sion of some of these mRNAs (9), the GABAA receptor ␣1 subunit gene promoter region was examined to determine whether the increased DMNT expression was correlated with increased meth- ylation of this gene’s promoter. Inasmuch as GABAA subunit functioning was affected in the frontopolar cortex (FPC) (9) and hippocampus of depressed individuals who had committed suicide, it was expected that methylation would be affected in these regions. Although there was, in fact, no a priori reason to expect methylation changes in other brain regions, given that neuronal activity within the amygdala, paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus (PVN), locus coeruleus (LC), and dorsal vagal complex (DVC) functioning are influenced by stressors, methylation changes in these regions were also assessed. In this investigation we report the first evidence of specific DNA methylation changes in select regions of the brain of de- pressed individuals who died by suicide, supporting the hypothesis that epigenetic changes might be driving the gene expression programming alterations in suicide and depres- sion. FromtheMolecularBrainResearchGroup(MOP),RobartsResearchInstitute, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Institute of Neuroscience (MOP, HM), Depart- ment of Psychology, Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, and Depart- ments of Psychology and Psychiatry (LD, ZM), University of Ottawa Insti- tute of Mental Health Research, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ICGW, MS), McGill Uni- versity, Montreal, Quebec, Canada; and the Neuromorphological and Neuroendocrine Research Laboratory (MP), Hungarian Academy of Sci- ences and Semmelweis University, and Department of Clinical and The- oretical Mental Health (GF), Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. Address reprint request to Michael O. Poulter, Ph.D., Molecular Brain Re- search Group, Robarts Research Institute, 100 Perth Drive Box 5015, London Ontario, N6A 5K8; E-mail: mpoulter@robarts.ca. Received November 2, 2007; revised May 12, 2008; accepted May 29, 2008. BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–6520006-3223/08/$34.00 doi:10.1016/j.biopsych.2008.05.028 © 2008 Society of Biological Psychiatry
  3. 3. Methods and Materials Participants Brains from suicides and from control participants of approx- imately equal age, who died suddenly from causes not directly involving any diseases of the central nervous system (M ϭ 51.3 Ϯ 4.0 and 45.0 Ϯ 3.4, respectively; F(1,22) ϭ 1.40, p ϭ .24), were obtained at autopsy at the Department of Forensic Medicine of the Semmelweis University Medical School in Budapest (as described in ref. 9). All control subjects and individuals who had committed suicide were Caucasian from Hungary (Budapest region). In this study, DNMT mRNA transcript abundance was assessed in suicide and control brains among both male and female subjects. Cause of death for the suicide and control conditions are provided in Table 1 and Supplement 1. Tissue Preparation and Quality Assurance After thawing, Trizol (Invitrogen, Mississauga, Canada) was used to isolate total cellular RNA from cellular protein and genomic DNA as described by the manufacturer’s protocol. The samples were verified to be free of contaminating DNA as no signal originated from genomic DNA among the no reverse transcription control subjects. Isolated RNA was checked for purity by ensuring that the optical density 260/280 ratio was greater than 1.8. An analysis of the RNA quality using Agilent (Palo Alto, California) BioAnalyzer showed little degradation of the 18- and 28-s bands of the ribosomal RNA. No high molecular weight nucleic acid was detected in any sample, further indicat- ing that contaminating genomic DNA was undetectable. The RNA integrity number values for suicides and control subjects were 5.6 Ϯ .3 and 5.3 Ϯ .4 (range: 5.2–6.8). Brain pH was 6.45 Ϯ .26 for control subjects and 6.58 Ϯ .26 in suicides. Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction Analysis For the RNA analysis, most of the data were collected from the same set of brains. In a few cases, not all subject’s regions were available for analysis. Similarly, the same cohort of subjects was analyzed for the DNMT protein analysis and the DNA methylation. The amplification of the synaptophysin mRNA was used as a control to normalize the data and control for the neuronal content of the sample. This mRNA species has previ- ously been shown, even under extreme perturbations (static epilepsy), to be a stably expressed “housekeeping gene” (13). For the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, aliquots of the same reverse transcriptase reaction were used and set up from the same PCR reaction master mix run in parallel. Western Blot Analysis Samples for Western blot analysis were chosen randomly from the cohort of samples used to assay DNMT mRNA expres- sion. In these five randomly chosen samples, the Ctn of control and suicide DNMT-3B expression was –4.7 Ϯ .6 versus –3.2 Ϯ .3, respectively (p Ͻ .01). Preabsorption by the peptide used to make the antibody resulted in a complete loss of signal in gel. Densitometry of the gels was performed on the 2-hour gel exposure for DNMT-3B. As the synaptophysin band in this exposure saturated the film, the DNMT-3B signals were normal- ized against the synaptophysin signal obtained from a 5-sec exposure. The amount of DNMT-3B expression is reported as a percent of the normalized density obtained in control subjects. DNA Methylation Mapping We chose to determine whether a DNA sequence upstream from the putative transcriptional start site of the GABAA ␣1 subunit might be hypermethylated through bisulfite mapping (14). Two fragments within 1 kB of the transcription start site were analyzed. We examined 10–20 clones per fragment. This was done in the frontopolar cortex of 10 control brains and 10 suicide samples, conducted in two independent experimental runs each involving 5 suicide and control samples. The ␣5 was analysis was performed on another occasion (n ϭ 10, 10 clones per sample). As a control for the efficacy of the bisulfite treatments, we also analyzed the ␤-actin promoter, which should be unmethylated, and therefore the conversion of cytosine to uracil should be complete. Each of these control subjects showed greater than 99% conversion. Statistical Analyses Data were analyzed using between-groups analysis of vari- ance (ANOVA) with suicide and sex as independent variables. Moreover, because the study was conducted in two independent replications that were assayed 10 months apart, replications was included as a between-groups factor. These analyses were conducted independently for each brain region and DNMT subtype. When there were fewer than 5 samples from female brains, the data for male and female brains were pooled. The FPC and the hippocampus were of primary interest with respect to methylation changes, whereas analyses in other brain regions were more of an exploratory nature. The mRNA levels within each brain region were analyzed through ANOVA, treating cause of death and sex as between-group variables. Follow-up com- parisons were conducted using t tests controlling for the ␣ through Bonferroni corrections. In this regard, each brain region was treated as an independent family. For DNA methylation results, differences in the frequency of methylation were ana- lyzed through chi-square analysis. Results Expression of DNMTs in Cortical Regions In the FPC, DNMT-1 expression was downregulated in sui- cides by less that one cycle, F(1,18) ϭ 6.70, p Ͻ .02. Whereas DNMT-3A mRNA abundance was not different in control and Table 1. Summary of Brain Regions Assayed as a Function of Cause of Death and Sex in Control and Suicide Samples Brain Region Control Cause of Death Suicide Cause of Death FPC Male ACF:10, AMI:3 Male H:7 J:1 P:2 Female ACF:8 AMI:1 Other:1 Female H:4 P:6 OFC Male ACF:5 AMI:1 Other:2 Male H:6 J:2 P:2 Female ACF 8 AMI 1 BP 1 Female H:4 P:4 Hippocampus Male ACF:7 AMI:2 Other:1 Male H:7 P:3 Female ACF:8 Other:2 Female H:4 P:3 Amygdala Male ACF:8 AMI:1 Other:1 Male H:8 J:2 Female ACF:7 AMI:2 Other:1 Female H:2 P:2 LC Male ACF 8 AMI 2 Male H:6 J:3 P:2 Female ACF 6 AMI 2 Other 2 Female H:2 P:3 DVC Male ACF:7 AMI 3 Male H 8 J 1 P 1 Female ACF:5 AMI:1 Other:1 Female H 2 P 1 PVN Male ACF:7 AMI:2 Other:1 Male H 8 J 1 P 1 Female ACF 4 AMI 2 Female H 3 P 1 ACF, acute cardiac failure; AMI, acute myocardial infarction; DVC, dorsal vagal complex; FPC, frontopolar cortex; H, hanging; J, jumping; LC, locus coeruleus; OFC, orbital frontal cortex; P, poisoning (includes prescription drug overdose); PVN, paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus. Other causes of death included bronchopneumonia, electric shock, as- phyxiation (smoking in bed), trafﬁc accident. 646 BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 M.O. Poulter et al. www.sobp.org/journal
  4. 4. suicide samples, the expression of DNMT-3B was elevated by about twofold in the suicide group, irrespective of sex, F(1,18) ϭ 22.30, p Ͻ .0001. As well, DNMT-3B expression was greater in females than in males, F(1,18) ϭ 8.79, p Ͻ .001 (Figure 1). As indicated earlier, the study was conducted as two independent replications. The ANOVA indicated that the between-group difference of DNMT-3B between suicides and control subjects was comparable across the two replications. Specifically, an analysis that included replications as an independent variable indicated that neither this factor nor any of the interactions involving it influenced DNMT-3B expression. In fact, the vari- ance accounted for by replications was very small (␩2 ranged from .1% to 3% of the variance for the main effect and interac- tions). This contrasts with the great amount of variance ac- counted for by cause of death (␩2 ϭ 45.2). Thus, it seems that the relation between suicide and DNMT-3B expression was highly reliable. Western blot analysis confirmed that the DNMT-3B changes were accompanied by an increase in protein expression in suicide samples (see Figure 1B). Quantitative densitometry (see Methods and Materials) indicated that the protein expression was 61% Ϯ 15% higher in five suicide samples compared with control subjects (p Ͻ .001). It is noteworthy that although an inordinate number of females for whom FPC was available had died of poisoning (including drug overdose), it is unlikely that this accounted for the altered DNMT expression. Specifically the DNMT mRNA expression among women who died by poisoning versus other causes could not be distinguished from one another, although given the small number of females involved, it may be premature to dismiss the possibility that poisoning affects brain functioning. Moreover, as indicated earlier the increased DNMT expression was also evident among males in whom the number of suicides by poisoning was only two. Our analyses also revealed that there was no apparent relationship between age and the expression of DNMTs in control subjects and suicide subjects. Correlating the biological variability of mRNA expression levels between subjects provides insight into whether a function- ally related gene cassette’s expression is coordinately controlled. To this end, the abundance of the various DNMT transcripts was correlated independently in each group (control and suicide, pooling males and female subjects). It was found that in control brains the expression of DNMT-1 and DNMT-3A was significantly correlated (r ϭ .77, n ϭ 20), as was the expression of DMNT-3A and 3B (r ϭ .62, ps Ͻ .001). In contrast, these correlations were not apparent in the suicide condition (r ϭ .33 and .32, respec- tively). In contrast to the FPC, there were no differences in the expression of any DNMTs in the OFC. Moreover, because a positive correlation existed between age and DNMT-1 abun- dance, an additional analysis was undertaken with age as a covariate. Once again, this analysis indicated that abundance differences between suicides and control subjects were not significant. Interestingly, strong correlations between the relative abundance of the mRNAs were again evident in control samples; however, unlike the FPC, these correlations were also significant in suicide brains (control: r ϭ .74, .64, and .92; suicide .56, .65, Figure 1. (A) DNA methyltransferase (DNMT)-1 and DNMT-3B mRNA abundance (M Ϯ SEM) was altered in the frontopolar cortex (FPC). In FPC, DNMT-1 expression was downregulated by about .7 cycles in both female and male brains. DNMT-3A expression was unaltered. DNMT-3B expression was upregulated in both male and female suicide brains, although among females, this difference was on the order of 2.5 cycles, compared with approximately .7 cycles in males. (ns ϭ control male 13, control female 10; suicide male 10, suicide female 10). Panel (B) shows representative Western blots showing that the mRNA abundance was associated with an increase in protein content. The top band is DNMT-3B, and the bottom band is synaptophysin. Note the slightly lower amount of synaptophysin in the suicide blot, but DNMT-3B expression is still larger than in the control blot. No contrast enhancement was used in DNMT data (exposure time 2 hours). Synaptophysin bands were contrast enhanced equally using Corel Photopaint (Corel, Ottawa, Canada) (exposure time 5 sec). **p Ͻ .01. M.O. Poulter et al. BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 647 www.sobp.org/journal
  5. 5. and .90, ps Ͻ .01, DNMT-1 vs., DNMT-3A, DNMT-1 vs. DNMT- 3B, and DNMT-3A vs. DNMT-3B, respectively). Expression of DNMTs in Limbic Regions DNMT expression was determined in two limbic regions that have been implicated in depressive illness and anxiety—namely, the hippocampus and amygdala. These analyses revealed that DNMT in the hippocampus did not vary between the suicide and control conditions. In the amygdala, male and female samples were combined, because there were only four female samples from suicide victims. In the amygdala, DNMT-1 and DNMT-3B expression were reduced in suicide samples (F(1,32) ϭ 8.28 p Ͻ .01 and F (1,32) ϭ 11.0 p Ͻ .01, respectively). Although the expression of DNMT-3A appeared to be moderately diminished, this effect fell short of statistical significance (p ϭ .063) (Figure 2). The correlational analysis of control hippocampal samples revealed that DNMT-1 was highly correlated with DNMT-3A (r ϭ .92, p Ͻ .001) but only moderately correlated with DNMT-3B (r ϭ .43, p ϭ .058). As in other brain regions, DNMT-3A and -3B mRNA abundance was highly correlated in the hippocampus (r ϭ .83, p Ͻ .01). However, unlike the outcomes observed in the FPC, these correlations were also found to be relatively high in samples from individuals who died by suicide (r ϭ .75, p Ͻ .01). In the amygdala, DNMT-1 abundance was correlated with both DNMT-3A and -3B abundance (r ϭ .84 and .73, ps Ͻ .01), as were DNMT-3A and -3B (r ϭ .58 p Ͻ .01). In suicide brains, these correlations were likewise high (r ϭ .92, .80, and .74, respec- tively, ps Ͻ .01). Thus it seems that the coexpression of these transcripts was unaltered in these two limbic regions of the suicide brain. Expression of DNMTs in the Brain Stem and the Paraventricular Nucleus Finally, DNMT mRNA expression was examined in other brain regions implicated in stress responses and depressive illness— namely, the DVC, PVN, and LC. There were too few female subjects to consider differences in expression based on sex, and thus all the subjects were pooled. These analyses revealed that the expression of DNMT-3B was elevated by about two cycles in both the PVN and DVC [see Figure 3; F(1,28) ϭ 6.58 p Ͻ .02 and F(1,29) ϭ 5.66 p Ͻ .03, respectively]. In contrast to the between- group differences within the DVC and PVN, within the LC there were no differences in expression of any transcript. The correlational analysis revealed that in the LC, DVC, and PVN, the correlations between DNMT-1 and both DNMT-3A and -3B as well as between DNMT-3A versus -3B were relatively high (rs ranged from .68 to .94). These correlations were maintained in the LC and DVC of suicides, but within the PVN the correla- tions between DNMT-1 and both DNMT-3A and DNMT-3B were insignificant in suicide samples (rs ϭ .41, .47, and .90, DNMT-1 vs. DNMT-3A, DNMT-1 vs. DNMT-3B, and DNMT-3A vs. DNMT- 3B, respectively). Figure 2. DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) expression in amygdala (Amg). DNMT-1 and DNMT-3B expression was reduced by about 1.3 cycles. Male and female samples were pooled for amygdala (ns ϭ control male 10, control female 10; suicide male 10, suicide female 4). **p Ͻ .01. Figure 3. DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) expression in the paraventricular nucleus. DNMT-1 mRNA was decreased, whereas DNMT-3B expression (M Ϯ SEM) was increased in similar manner to the frontopolar cortex (ns ϭ control male 10, control female 10; suicide male 10, suicide female 4). DVC, dorsal vagal complex; PVN, paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus. *p Ͻ .05. 648 BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 M.O. Poulter et al. www.sobp.org/journal
  6. 6. Methylation of the GABAA Receptor Genes in the Suicide Brain Analyses were undertaken to determine whether the upregu- lation of DNMT-3B enzyme’s expression was related to the methylation status of specific genes in the suicide brain DNA. We focused on GABAA receptor ␣1 subunit, because we had previ- ously found that its expression was downregulated by about 65% in the FPC of the same cohort of suicide victims (9) in which DNMT-3B mRNA and protein were increased. Thus we explored the possibility that the proximal promoter region of this gene may be hypermethylated, perhaps accounting for its decreased expression. This region has been confirmed to be part of a minimal promoter region that includes an active cyclic adenosine monophosphate–responsive element binding protein (CREB) site (15). The analysis was conducted using two genomic fragments about 200–300 bp long, each having nine cytosine/guanosine (CG) sites. The first fragment comprised an area approximately 500 bases from the predicted transcriptional start site, whereas the second fragment encompassed the start site. The two frag- ments were separated by a sequence of about 110 bases (see Figure 4 for sequence of each fragment and site numbering). The analyses of these two fragments were run in two independent replications. Each replication comprised DNA isolated from five male control subjects and five male suicide samples, hence the total N equalled 10 for each of the control and suicide conditions (see Supplement 1 for complete details). Each DNA sample was bisulfite treated, and 10 clones were isolated and sequenced for the first fragment from each subject (total 200 clones from control and suicide), whereas 20 clones were isolated and sequenced for the second fragment (total of 400 clones from control and suicide). In the first fragment, two CG sites were found to be hyperm- ethylated. In suicide samples, CG Site 2 was methylated in 16% of the clones, and CG Site 4 was methylated in 20% of the clones (Figure 4). In control brain, these two sites were methylated at a frequency of only 4% and 10% (␹2 ϭ 36 and 7.4, p Ͻ .0001 and .03, respectively, relative to suicide brains). In the second fragment, CG Site 2 had a higher frequency of methylation in suicide than in control brain (38% vs. 6%, ␹2 ϭ 86 p Ͻ .001). For all other sites, the frequency of methylation was low in both control and suicide brains (usually Ͻ 3%). Overall, these data show that the upregulation of DNMT-3B expression was associ- ated with enhanced methylation of specific sites in the ␣1 subunit genomic DNA. To determine whether the changes of DNA methylation exhibit gene selectivity or whether they were a consequence of a nondiscriminating wave of DNA methylation, we examined another GABAA receptor subunit (␣5 subunit) putative regulatory sequence containing 7 CG sites (n ϭ 10 subjects, 100 clones each from control and suicide brains). Each of the sites was methyl- ated at the same frequency (80% or greater) in control and suicide brains. Thus it appeared that the differential hypermeth- ylation in suicide brains exhibits gene and site selectivity. We examined the relationship between the elevated DNMT-3B expression and the frequency of methylation on a subject- by-subject basis. However, the variability of the methylation was too low to yield meaningful correlations. Nevertheless, when we matched the DNMT-3B expression in the FPC samples to the mRNA abundance of the ␣1 subunit expression that we previ- ously reported (9), we found that the elevated DNMT-3B expres- sion was related to reduced ␣1 subunit expression. In particular, in both control and suicide groups, DNMT-3B expression was negatively correlated to ␣1 subunit abundance (see Figure 5). Discussion Depressive disorder is frequently long lasting, with marked residual symptoms being present after recovery. Further, illness Figure 4. The ␥-aminobutyric acid (GABA)A receptor ␣1 subunit gene was hypermethylated in suicide brain. Top panels show histograms of the frequency that cytosine/guanosine (CG) sites were methylated in control and suicide brains in the two fragments analyzed. Of the 16 analyzed, three sites were found to be hypermethylated. The sequence of the two fragments is shown in the histograms. The CG sites within these fragments are bolded. M.O. Poulter et al. BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 649 www.sobp.org/journal
  7. 7. recurrence is frequent and appears to be related to severity of the residual symptoms (16–19). Given the protracted characteristics of depression, it ought to be considered that the underlying causes of depression and suicide are stable phenomena that are difficult to reverse, although symptoms of illness can be abated. In this investigation, we demonstrated that DNMT mRNA expres- sion in the brains of individuals who had died by suicide was altered in a region-specific manner. The increased expression of DNMT-3B mRNA and protein in the FPC was correlated with the increased DNA methylation of the GABAA receptor ␣1 subunit gene, the product of which we have previously shown to be downregulated in the brains of individuals who died by suicide (9). Indeed, the upregulation of DNMTs and hypermethylation were obtained from many of the samples previously used to assess GABA receptor subunit expression. A correlation analysis of DNMT-3B Ctns versus the Ctns for ␣1 subunit mRNA expres- sion (9) showed a significant inverse relationship between these mRNA species. These findings are consistent with the view that the upregulation of DNA methylation enzymes is accompanied by the concomitant hypermethylation of critical genes that might be necessary for the long-term reprogramming of gene expres- sion. Indeed, it is possible that this reprogramming contributes to the protracted and recurrent nature of major depressive disorder. However, because several analyses were conducted across mul- tiple brain regions, the possibility cannot be excluded that the outcomes reflect ␣ error. However, we underscore that the same outcomes were observed in two independent replications, were apparent in both male and female brains, and accounted for a substantial portion of the variance. Nevertheless, it is still neces- sary to temper our conclusions, because these data are only correlative and further assessments are necessary to show a causal relationship between the DNMT-3B expression, methyl- ation, and the reduced mRNA abundance of the ␣1 subunit. The expression of DNMT has been implicated in numerous brain functions (20–25). For instance, during development the activity of de novo DNMT-3A and -3B is upregulated and is thought to be important in silencing various genes over the course of brain maturation (26). Thus although DNMT-1 expres- sion is known to be required for maintenance of methylation in both dividing and nondividing cells, de novo methylation is thought to occur primarily through the activity of the DNMT-3 subtypes. Furthermore, DNMT-3B is ordinarily not highly ex- pressed in mature brain (unlike DNMT-1), and thus DNMT-3B upregulation might reflect a unique pathway that contributes to neuroplasticity. The signal(s) that cause this upregulation is (are) incompletely understood, although their expression has been found to be altered by various experimental manipulations (27,28). Of particular relevance here is evidence that in brain, protein kinase C activation upregulates DNMT-3A expression (29). This raises the possibility that major depressive disorder might be associated with disturbances of neurotransmitter sys- tems that are triggered either by internal or external signals that generate a variety of second messengers that induce these changes in DNMT gene expression. Although altered methylation was detected in brains of de- pressed suicides, such an effect is not unique to depression and has indeed been reported in relation to other neuropathologies. Specifically, DNMT-1 was found to be overexpressed in the brains of people with schizophrenia, and it seems that this over expression influences the GABAergic system in a manner similar to that shown in this investigation (30). Moreover, in a mouse model of schizophrenia, DNMT-1 reduced the abundance of the 67-kD form of glutamate decarboxylase (GAD67) by methylation of its promoter region (31). Also, in schizophrenia, reelin mRNA expression is altered by gene hypermethylation (32,33), although a more recent study failed to reproduce these data in a different cohort (34). In addition to changes observed within the brain of schizophrenic individuals, upregulation of DNMT-3B mRNA was reported in the blood of alcoholics (35) although, paradoxically, methylation was reduced. The investigators suggested that a dietary insufficiency, perhaps similar to the effects of a folate/ methyl-deficient diet, might have been responsible for this outcome (36). Depolarization of neurons has been correlated to methyla- tion-dependent chromatin remodeling (37). The depolarization was associated with the methylation of a CG site near the cyclic-AMP response element (CRE) that prevented CRE-induced enhancement of brain-derived neurotrophic factor expression. In this investigation, Site 3 in Fragment 2 was similar in this regard, because it was close to the CRE of the ␣1 subunit promoter. Thus, it would be interesting to determine whether the methyl-binding domain protein (such as MeCP2) might impede CREB activity on Figure 5. DNA methyltransferase (DNMT)-3B expression is negatively correlated to ␣1 subunit mRNA abundance. Regression analysis of the normalized cycle thresholdvaluesforDNMT-3Band␣1subunitabundancewassigniﬁcantlyandnegativelycorrelatedinbothcontrolandsuicidegroups.Notetheupwardand leftward shift in the regression plot for control versus suicide. 650 BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 M.O. Poulter et al. www.sobp.org/journal
  8. 8. this promoter. Finally, intense synaptic activation that provokes long-term potentiation (LTP) has been shown to alter methyl- ation status. This change in DNA methylation seems to play a role in hippocampal synaptic plasticity because inhibition of DNMT reduced the induction of LTP (38). An interesting feature of our results is the site and gene selectivity of the hypermethylation. All DNMTs are general enzymes with rather limited sequence selectivity, although some sequence type selectivity was previously described for the different DNMT isotypes (39). Global upregulation of DNMT is also prevalent in cancer, but it is becoming clear that the gene-specific hypermethylation events observed in cancer might be targeted by specific sequence-selective factors that recruit DNMTs to the target genes. For example, the transcription factor MYC (40), the tumor suppressor RB (41), and the oncogenic fusion protein AML-RAR (42) all recruit DNMTs as well as histone deacetylases and methyltransferases to target sequences. How- ever, a critical question that remains is whether the site-specific methylation in the GABAA-receptor subtype within the FPC is, in fact, a consequence of DNMT-3B upregulation. Ultimately, it will be necessary to identify the factors that target DNMTs to the specific sites in the GABAA ␣1 subunit in suicide brains. Identi- fying the factors leading to site-specific methylation might shed light on the signaling pathways activating them and the mecha- nisms triggering these methylation events. An additional question to be addressed concerns the func- tional consequences of the brain-specific methylation events identified in suicides. Methylation of the glucocorticoid receptor exon 17 promoter in the rat hippocampus has been proposed to block the binding of the transcription factor NGFI-A to its response element, thus inhibiting the expression of the gene in offspring of dams that provided poor maternal care characterized by low licking and grooming (43). Ultimately, it will be necessary to define the transcription factors regulating the expression of the GABAA receptor ␣1 subunit promoter in the brain, their response elements, and their sensitivity to DNA methylation. Although several questions remain to be resolved regarding the precise functional consequences on this promoter, this study illustrates the dynamic regulation of DNMT expression in specific brain regions and is the first demonstration of epigenetic aber- rations in the suicide brain. We describe defects at two levels: the altered abundance and deregulation of coordinated expression of the different DNMT mRNAs as well as site-specific methylation of a regulatory region of the GABAA receptor ␣1 subunit gene, which was previously shown to be downregulated in the suicide brain (9). These data are consistent with the hypothesis that DNA methylation aberrations may be an underlying cause of major depressive disorder and suicide and may open new strategies for its therapeutic management. This research was supported by a Canadian Institutes of Health Research operating grant to MOP, HA, MS, and ZM and by European Union Grant No. FP6, BNEII No. LSHM-CT-2004- 503039 to MP. A National Alliance for Research in Schizophre- nia and Depression Independent Researcher Award also supports MOP. HA is a Tier I Canada Research Chair. We thank Jin Liu and Douglas Salgado for their technical assistance. The authors report no biomedical financial interests or po- tential conflicts of interest. Supplementary material cited in this article is available online. 1. Arango V, Underwood MD, Boldrini M, Tamir H, Kassir SA, Hsiung S, et al. (2001): Serotonin 1A receptors, serotonin transporter binding and sero- tonin transporter mRNA expression in the brainstem of depressed sui- cide victims. Neuropsychopharmacology 25:892–903. 2. Dwivedi Y, Rizavi HS, Shukla PK, Lyons J, Faludi G, Palkovits M, et al. (2004): Protein kinase A in postmortem brain of depressed suicide vic- tims: Altered expression of speciﬁc regulatory and catalytic subunits. Biol Psychiatry 55:234–243. 3. Dwivedi Y, Rizavi HS, Conley RR, Roberts RC, Tamminga CA, Pandey GN (2003): Altered gene expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor and receptor tyrosine kinase B in postmortem brain of suicide subjects. Arch Gen Psychiatry 60:804–815. 4. Dwivedi Y, Rao JS, Rizavi HS, Kotowski J, Conley RR, Roberts RC, et al. (2003): Abnormal expression and functional characteristics of cyclic adenosine monophosphate response element binding protein in post- mortem brain of suicide subjects. Arch Gen Psychiatry 60:273–282. 5. Mann JJ, Huang YY, Underwood MD, Kassir SA, Oppenheim S, Kelly TM, et al. (2000): A serotonin transporter gene promoter polymorphism (5-HTTLPR) and prefrontal cortical binding in major depression and suicide. Arch Gen Psychiatry 57:729–738. 6. Pandey GN, Dwivedi Y, Ren X, Rizavi HS, Roberts RC, Conley RR (2007): Cyclic AMP response element-binding protein in post-mortem brain of teenage suicide victims: speciﬁc decrease in the prefrontal cortex but not the hippocampus. Int J Neuropsychopharmacol 10:621–629. 7. Svenningsson P, Greengard P (2007): p11 (S100A10)—an inducible adaptor protein that modulates neuronal functions. Curr Opin Pharma- col 7:27–32. 8. Turecki G, Briere R, Dewar K, Antonetti T, Lesage AD, Seguin M, et al. (1999): Prediction of level of serotonin 2A receptor binding by serotonin receptor 2A genetic variation in postmortem brain samples from sub- jectswhodidordidnotcommitsuicide.AmJPsychiatry156:1456–1458. 9. Merali Z, Du L, Hrdina P, Palkovits M, Faludi G, Poulter MO, et al. (2004): Dysregulation in the suicide brain: mRNA expression of corticotropin releasing hormone receptors and GABAA receptor subunits in frontal cortical brain region. J Neurosci 24:1478–1485. 10. Szyf M (2001): Towards a pharmacology of DNA methylation. Trends Pharmacol Sci 22:350–354. 11. Weaver IC, Diorio J, Seckl JR, Szyf M, Meaney MJ (2004): Early environ- mental regulation of hippocampal glucocorticoid receptor gene ex- pression: Characterization of intracellular mediators and potential genomic target sites. Ann N Y Acad Sci 1024:182–212. 12. Szyf M (2003): DNA methylation and cancer therapy. Drug Resist Update 6:341–353. 13. Chen J, Sochivko D, Beck H, Marechal D, Wiestler OD, Becker AJ (2001): Activity-induced expression of common reference genes in individual cns neurons. Lab Invest 81:913–916. 14. Clark M, Massenburg GS, Weiss SR, Post RM (1994): Analysis of the hippocampal GABAA receptor system in kindled rats by autoradio- graphic and in situ hybridization techniques: contingent tolerance to carbamazepine. Brain Res Mol Brain Res 26:309–319. 15. Kang I, Lindquist DG, Kinane TB, Ercolani L, Pritchard GA, Miller LG (1994): Isolation and characterization of the promoter of the human GABAA receptor alpha 1 subunit gene. J Neurochem 62:1643–1646. 16. Keller MB, Lavori PW, Mueller TI, Endicott J, Coryell W, Hirschfeld RM, et al.(1992):Timetorecovery,chronicity,andlevelsofpsychopathologyin major depression. A 5-year prospective follow-up of 431 subjects. Arch Gen Psychiatry 49:809–816. 17. Hollon SD, DeRubeis RJ, Shelton RC, Amsterdam JD, Salomon RM, O’Reardon JP, et al. (2005): Prevention of relapse following cognitive therapy vs medications in moderate to severe depression. Arch Gen Psychiatry 62:417–422. 18. Mueller TI, Leon AC, Keller MB, Solomon DA, Endicott J, Coryell W, et al. (1999): Recurrence after recovery from major depressive disorder dur- ing 15 years of observational follow-up. Am J Psychiatry 156:1000–1006. 19. Paykel ES (1998): Remission and residual symptomatology in major depression. Psychopathology 31:5–14. 20. Bonsch D, Lenz B, Fiszer R, Frieling H, Kornhuber J, Bleich S (2006): Lowered DNA methyltransferase (DNMT-3b) mRNA expression is asso- ciated with genomic DNA hypermethylation in patients with chronic alcoholism. J Neural Transm 113:1299–1304. 21. Fan G, Beard C, Chen RZ, Csankovszki G, Sun Y, Siniaia M, et al. (2001): DNA hypomethylation perturbs the function and survival of CNS neu- rons in postnatal animals. J Neurosci 21:788–797. M.O. Poulter et al. BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 651 www.sobp.org/journal
  9. 9. 22. Levenson JM, Roth TL, Lubin FD, Miller CA, Huang IC, Desai P, et al. (2006):EvidencethatDNA(cytosine-5)methyltransferaseregulatessyn- aptic plasticity in the hippocampus. J Biol Chem 281:15763–15773. 23. Martinowich K, Hattori D, Wu H, Fouse S, He F, Hu Y, et al. (2003): DNA methylation-related chromatin remodeling in activity-dependent BDNF gene regulation. Science 302:890–893. 24. Weaver IC, Diorio J, Seckl JR, Szyf M, Meaney MJ (2004): Early environ- mental regulation of hippocampal glucocorticoid receptor gene ex- pression: Characterization of intracellular mediators and potential genomic target sites. Ann N Y Acad Sci 1024:182–212. 25. Weaver IC, Cervoni N, Champagne FA, D’Alessio AC, Sharma S, Seckl JR, et al. (2004): Epigenetic programming by maternal behavior. Nat Neuro- sci 7:847–854. 26. Okano M, Bell DW, Haber DA, Li E (1999): DNA methyltransferases Dnmt3a and Dnmt3b are essential for de novo methylation and mam- malian development. Cell 99:247–257. 27. GhoshalK,LiX,DattaJ,BaiS,PogribnyI,PogribnyM(2006):Afolate-and methyl-deﬁcient diet alters the expression of DNA methyltransferases and methyl CpG binding proteins involved in epigenetic gene silencing in livers of F344 rats. J Nutr 136:1522–1527. 28. Szyf M, Pakneshan P, Rabbani SA (2004): DNA demethylation and can- cer: Therapeutic implications. Cancer Lett 211:133–143. 29. Levenson JM, Roth TL, Lubin FD, Miller CA, Huang IC, Desai P, et al. (2006):EvidencethatDNA(cytosine-5)methyltransferaseregulatessyn- aptic plasticity in the hippocampus. J Biol Chem 281:15763–15773. 30. Dong E, Agis-Balboa RC, Simonini MV, Grayson DR, Costa E, Guidotti A (2005):Reelinandglutamicaciddecarboxylase67promoterremodeling in an epigenetic methionine-induced mouse model of schizophrenia. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 102:12578–12583. 31. Dong E, Agis-Balboa RC, Simonini MV, Grayson DR, Costa E, Guidotti A (2005):Reelinandglutamicaciddecarboxylase67promoterremodeling in an epigenetic methionine-induced mouse model of schizophrenia. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 102:12578–12583. 32. Kundakovic M, Chen Y, Costa E, Grayson DR (2007): DNA methyltrans- ferase inhibitors coordinately induce expression of the human reelin and GAD67 Genes. Mol Pharmacol 71:644–653. 33. Noh JS, Sharma RP, Veldic M, Salvacion AA, Jia X, Chen Y, et al. (2005): DNA methyltransferase 1 regulates reelin mRNA expression in mouse primary cortical cultures. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 102:1749–1754. 34. Tochigi M, Iwamoto K, Bundo M, Komori A, Sasaki T, Kato N, et al. (2008): Methylation status of the reelin promoter region in the brain of schizo- phrenic patients. Biol Psychiatry 63:530–533. 35. Bonsch D, Lenz B, Fiszer R, Frieling H, Kornhuber J, Bleich S (2006): Lowered DNA methyltransferase (DNMT-3b) mRNA expression is asso- ciated with genomic DNA hypermethylation in patients with chronic alcoholism. J Neural Transm 113:1299–1304. 36. Ghoshal K, Li X, Datta J, Bai S, Pogribny I, Pogribny M, et al. (2006): A folate- and methyl-deﬁcient diet al.ers the expression of DNA methyl- transferases and methyl CpG binding proteins involved in epigenetic gene silencing in livers of F344 rats. J Nutr 136:1522–1527. 37. Martinowich K, Hattori D, Wu H, Fouse S, He F, Hu Y, et al. (2003): DNA methylation-related chromatin remodeling in activity-dependent BDNF gene regulation. Science 302:890–893. 38. Levenson JM, Roth TL, Lubin FD, Miller CA, Huang IC, Desai P, et al. (2006):EvidencethatDNA(cytosine-5)methyltransferaseregulatessyn- aptic plasticity in the hippocampus. J Biol Chem 281:15763–15773. 39. Lin IG, Han L, Taghva A, O’Brien LE, Hsieh CL (2002): Murine de novo methyltransferase Dnmt3a demonstrates strand asymmetry and site preference in the methylation of DNA in vitro. Mol Cell Biol 22:704–723. 40. Brenner C, Deplus R, Didelot C, Loriot A, Vire E, De Smet C, et al. (2005): Myc represses transcription through recruitment of DNA methyltrans- ferase corepressor. EMBO J 24:336–346. 41. Robertson KD, Ait-Si-Ali S, Yokochi T, Wade PA, Jones PL, Wolffe AP (2000): DNMT1 forms a complex with Rb, E2F1 and HDAC1 and re- presses transcription from E2F-responsive promoters. Nat Genet 25: 338–342. 42. Di Croce L, Raker VA, Corsaro M, Fazi F, Fanelli M, Faretta M, et al. (2002): Methyltransferase recruitment and DNA hypermethylation of target pro- moters by an oncogenic transcription factor. Science 295:1079–1082. 43. Weaver IC, Diorio J, Seckl JR, Szyf M, Meaney MJ (2004): Early environ- mental regulation of hippocampal glucocorticoid receptor gene ex- pression: characterization of intracellular mediators and potential genomic target sites. Ann N Y Acad Sci 1024:182–212. 652 BIOL PSYCHIATRY 2008;64:645–652 M.O. Poulter et al. www.sobp.org/journal View publication statsView publication stats

