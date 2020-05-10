Carta albero covid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOCAL O DOMICILIO C/ Llerena Nº6 Local 41008 Sevilla CARTA
  2. 2. Chacinas y Quesos Morcón Ibérico de bellota Caña de lomo bellota Queso curado Aceitunas Ensaladas y aliños Ensaladilla Papas Aliñadas Salmorejo con huevo y jamón Fritos del Mar Chocos de la costa Adobo sevillano Pavía de bacalao Fritos Sevillanos Flamenquín casero de chorizo ibérico con salsa a la mostaza antigua Croquetas de ibéricos, cocido, setas o croquetas de huevo con chorizo Lagrimitas de pollo Pechuga con bechamel Pollo plancha Pollo empanado San Jacobo casero (lomo, jamón y Cheddar) 9,90€ 9,90€ 8,50€ 7,50€ 7,50€ 7,90€ 7,90€ 5,50€ 7,50€ 7,50€ 7,90€ 8,50€ Tapas Platos 2,80€ 2,80€ 2,50€ 1,50€ 2,50€ 2,50€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 3,20€ 2,50€ 2,50€ 2,90€ 2,80€ 2,90€ 3,20€ Revueltos Huevos rotos con patatas y jamón 7,50€
  3. 3. Especialidades Pollo al curry Bacalao con langostinos al ajillo Berenjenas fritas con salmorejo y miel caña Chipirón plancha con alioli y aceite de perejil Rollito Vietnamita Atún con salsa teriyaki La cocina de hoy y de siempre Paella o Arroz (Sabado y Domingo) Carrillada ibérica al vino tinto Menudo de ternera con garbanzos Albondigas de choco en salsa Espinacas con garbanzos Las Carnes Solomillo al whisky Churrasquín ibérico al mojo picón Lagartito ibérico Pinchito de pollo Hamburguesa de buey (Buey, Cheddar, tomate, lechuga y cebolla) Extra de huevo y bacon Patatas bravas 7,90€ 9,50€ 7,90€ 7,90€ 9,00€ 9,90€ 7,50€ 8,70€ 7,90€ 7,90€ 7,50€ 7,90€ 7,90€ 7,90€ 6,50€ Tapas Platos 2,80€ 3,50€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 3,20€ 3,50€ 2,50€ 2,90€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 2,50€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 2,90€ 1,50€ 2,50€ 7,50€ Montaditos y serranito Unidad Gambas al alioli Lomo con jamón Lomo con mojo picón Pollo con alioli Piripi (bacon, queso, lomo tomate y alioli) Albero (jamón, salmorejo y huevo codorniz) Serranito (Lomo o pollo, jamón, tomate y pimiento) 2,50€ 2,50€ 2,50€ 2,50€ 2,80€ 2,80€ 4,00€
  4. 4. CARACOLES EN TEMPORADA C/ Llerena Nº6 Local 41008 Sevilla LLEVESE SU COMIDA A CASA O SE LA LLEVAMOS LLAME AL TELEFONO 698 59 39 20

×