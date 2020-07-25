Successfully reported this slideshow.
KHBD-NguyenQuocBao

  1. 1. Năm học:2019-2020 Họckì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: NguyễnQuốc Bảo MSSV:K40.106.008 Điệnthoại liênhệ: 0703374856 Email:nguyenquocbao1010@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tênbài soạn:Ôntập-Luyệntập hidrocacbonkhôngno (Lớp: 11. , Ban Cơbản) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức - Trình bày được đồng đẳng, đồng phân, danh pháp, tính chất vật lý và cấu trúc phân tử của anken,ankadien,ankin. - Nêu được ứng dụng của hidrocacbon không no trong cuộc sống. 2. Kĩ năng - Viết được CTCT, đồng phân và gọi tên được một số hidrocacbon không theo danh pháp. - Viết và gọi tên được đồng phân hình học cis-trans của anken C4H8 và C5H10. - Giải được bài tập liên quan đến viết CTCT và gọi tên hidrocacbon không no. 3. Thái độ - Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của hidrocacbon không no trong cuộc sống và trong hóa học. II. Trọng tâm - Viết CTPT , CTCT và gọi tên của các đồng phân của anken,ankin từ C2 – C5. - Nắm được hai ankadien quan trọng là butadien và isopren. III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Bảng phấn ( bút lông). - Laptop, điện thoại, máy chiếu có kết nối internet. 2. Học sinh - Xem bài cũ, chuẩn bị điện thoại. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp thuyết trình. - Phương pháp đặt câu hỏi. KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. 2. Phương tiện: - Laptop, máy chiếu, điện thoại có kết nối internet. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động1. Ôn tập khái niệmvà CTTQ các hidrocacbon không no 1 - GV: Yêu cầu HS nhắc lại khái niệm anken,ankin,ankadien so sánh điểm giống nhau và khác nhau giữa 3 chất. -triggersố1,2,3 nhấnvào hiệnđịnh nghĩa ,CTTQ. -Mỗi silde đềucó nút back nhấnvào quayvề trang đầu tiên. -Trang đầu tiên tươngứng số 1,2,3,4,5 sẽ hiệnra slide tươngứng Hoạt động 2. Ôn tập Danh pháp và đồng phân hidrocacbon không no. 2 -GV yêu cầu HS nêu cách gọi tên thông thường và tên thay thế của anken và ankin. - GV cho vd gọi tên thông thường và tên thay thế 2 chất gọi HS trả lời : C3H6, C3H4 -GV cho HS xem clip về đồng phân hình học. -vedeosẽ tựphát khi vào silde đồng phânhình học.
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 3 - GV cho vd gọi tên thông thường và tên thay thế 2 chất gọi HS trả lời : C3H6, C3H4 -Triggernhấnvào CTCT sẽ hiệnra CTPT và tênthay thế và tênthông thường. Hoạt động 3. Ôn tập – Luyện tập tính chất hóa học và ứng dụng hidrocabon không no. 4 _ GV choHS chơi trò chơi trên kahootđể ôn tập tính chất hóa học và ứng dụng. -HS truycập vào kahoot.itđể thực hiệnôntập online.

