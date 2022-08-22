Successfully reported this slideshow.
一年级科学 RPT.docx

Aug. 22, 2022
Education

SAINS RPT

SAINS RPT

Education

一年级科学 RPT.docx

  1. 1. PENJAJARAN RPT SAINS TAHUN 1 2021 年一年级科学全年计划 周次 课题 内容标准/学习标准 备注 内容标准 基本内容 附加内容 增补内容 1 – 10 20.01.2021 - 25.03.2021 Program Transisi & Penyayang 第一学期中段假期 Cuti Pertengahan Penggal Pertama 26.03.2021 至 hingga 03.04.2021 ( 9 Hari ) 11 04.04.2021 - 08.04.2021 科学探究 1 科学 技能 1.1 科学程序技能 1.1.1 观察
  2. 2. 12 11.04.2021 - 15.04.2021 科学探究 1 科学 技能 1.1 科学程序技能 1.1.2 沟通 13 18.04.2021 - 22.04.2021 14 25.04.2021 - 29.04.2021 科学探究 1 科学 技能 1.2 操纵性技能 1.2.1 正确使用和处理科学仪 器和材料。 1.2.2 正确和小心地处理标 本。 1.2.3 正确地绘画标本、科学 仪器和材料。 1.2.4 以正确的方法来清理科 学仪器。 1.2.5 正确和安全地储存科学 仪器和材料. 15 02.05.2021 - 06.05.2021 2 科学室 规则 2.1 科学室的规则 2.1.1 遵守科学室的规则 16 09.05.2021 - 13.05.2021 生命科学 3 生物和 非生物 3.1生物和非生物 3.1.1 根据以下特征，比较和 分辨生物和非生物: (i) 呼吸; (ii) 需要水和食物; 3.2.5 以绘图、信 息与通信技术、书 写或口述解释动物
  3. 3. 17 16.05.2021 - 20.05.2021 18 23.05.2021 - 27.05.2021 (iii) 移动; (iv) 成长; 和 (v) 繁殖。 3.1.2 根据体型，顺序排列生 物的例子。 3.2.1 讲述生物的基本需求是 食物、水和空气。 3.2.2 描述人类、动物和植物 以不同的方式获取食物、水和 空气 3.2.3 描述人类和动物都需要 庇护所。 3.2.4 针对食物、水、空气和 庇护所对人类和动物的重要性 作出推理。 的特征和基本需求 的观察结果。 第一学期 年中假期 Cuti Pertengahan Tahun 28.05.2021 至 hingga 12.06.2021 (16 Hari)
  4. 4. 19 13.06.2021 - 17.06.2021 20 20.06.2021 - 24.06.2021 21 27.06.2021 - 01.07.2021 22 04.07.2021 - 08.07.2021 4 人类 4.1 人类的感觉官能 4.1.1 确认与感觉官能有关的身 部位.。 4.1.2 根据所确认的特征把物体 进行分类。 4.1.3 通过研究，利用感觉官能 确认物体。 4.1.4 解释并举例，如果其中一 个感觉官能失去功能，其他感觉 官能将作为替代。 4.1.5 以绘图、信息 与通信技术、书写或 口述解释人类感觉官 能的观察结果。 23 11.07.2021 - 15.07.2021 5 动物 5.1 动物的身体部位 5.1.1 确认动物的身体部位， 如喙、鳞片、鳍、毛发、羽 毛、角、犀角、触角、硬皮、 外壳、翅膀、头、身体、尾巴 和蹼。
  5. 5. 第二学期中段假期 Cuti Pertengahan Penggal Kedua 17.07.2021 至 hingga 25.07.2021 ( 9 hari ) 24 25.07.2021 - 29.07.2021 5 动物 5.1 动物的身体部位 5.1.2 联系动物的身体部位和 其重要性。 5.1.3 举例后解释动物的身体 部位。 5.1.4 概括不同的动物拥有相 同的身体部位。 25 01.08.2021 - 05.08.2021 5 动物 5.1 动物的身体部位 5.1.4 概括不同的动物拥有相 同的身体部位。 5.1.5 以绘图、信息 与通信技术、书写或 口述解释动物的身体 部位的观察结果。
  6. 6. 26 08.08.2021 - 12.08.2021 27 15.08.2021 - 19.08.2021 28 22.08.2021 - 26.08.2021 29 29.08.2021 - 02.09.2021 6 植物 6.1 植物的部位 6.1.1 比较与分辨植物的部 位： (i) 叶子：叶脉的种类; (ii) 花：开花，不开花； (iii) 茎：木质茎，草质茎和 (iv) 根：主根，须根 6.1.2 联系植物的叶子、花、 茎和根与其重要性。 6.1.3 概括不同的植物拥有相 同的部位。 6.1.4 以绘图、信息 与通信技术、书写或 口述解释植物部位的 观察结果。 30 05.09.2021 - 09.09.2021 物理科学 7 磁铁 7.1 磁铁 7.1.1 举例磁铁在生活中的用 途。 7.1.2 确认磁铁的形状如条形 磁铁、棒形磁铁、马蹄形磁 铁、U 形铁、钮扣形磁铁和环 形磁。
  7. 7. 第二学期中段假期 Cuti Pertengahan Penggal Kedua 10.09.2021 至 hingga 18.09.2021 ( 9 hari ) 31 19.09.2021 - 23.09.2021 32 26.09.2021 - 30.09.2021 33 03.10.2021 - 07.10.2021 物理科学 7 磁铁 7.1 磁铁 7.1.3 进行活动以概括各种物 体对磁铁的反应。 7.1.4 针对磁极之间相吸和相 斥进行研究并作出结论。 7.1.5 进行研究以确定磁铁的 磁力。 7.1.6 以绘图、信息 与通信技术、书写或 口述解释对磁铁的观 察结果。
  8. 8. 34 10.10.2021 - 14.10.2021 35 17.10.2021 - 21.10.2021 36 24.10.2021 - 28.10.2021 材料科学 8 吸水能 力 8.1 材料的吸水力 8.1.1进行研究以确认吸水和 不透水的物体。 8.1.2分类吸水和不透水的物 体。 8.1.3根据材料的种类进行研 究以描述物体的吸水力。 8.1.4讲述在生活中吸水和不 透水的物体的重要性。 8.1.5根据吸水力， 创造物体。 8.1.6 以绘图、信 息与通信技术、书 写或口述解释材料 吸水力的观察结 果。 37 31.10.2021 - 04.11.2021 38 07.11.2021 - 11.11.2021 地球与 宇宙 9 地球 9.1地球表面的形状 9.2土壤 9.1.1讲述地球表面的形状 如：高山、海滩、山丘、山 谷、河、池塘、湖泊和海。 9.2.1讲述土壤的种类如壤 土、黏土和沙土。
  9. 9. 39 14.11.2021 - 18.11.2021 地球与 宇宙 9 地球 9.2 土壤 9.2.2进行研究以比较和分辨 不同种类土壤的成分。 9.2.3 以绘图、信 息与通信技术、书 写或口述解释有关 地球表面形状和土 壤 的观察结果。 40 21.11.2021 - 25.11.2021 41 28.11.2021 - 02.12.2021 工艺与优 质生活 10 基本 建筑 10.1 以基本立体形状创作模型 10.1.1确认各种基本形状，如 三角形、正方形、长方形和圆 形。 10.1.2确认各种基本立体形 状，如正方体、长方体、棱锥 体、棱柱体、圆锥体、圆柱体 和球体。 10.1.3利用基本立体形状设计 物体或结构。 10.1.4以各种立体形状的重要 性作出推论。 10.1.5 以绘图、信 息与通信技术、书 写或口述解释有关 建筑成品的观察结 果。 42 05.12.2021 - 09.12.2021 分发贷书，毕业暨颁奖典礼，校园清洁运动
  10. 10. 学校年终假期 Cuti Akhir Tahun 10.12.2021 至 hingga 31-12-2021 ( 22 Hari ) Disediakanoleh: Disemak oleh: ________________ __________________ (BAN JIA XIN) (CHU CHAI CHOP)

