Balance Saya dan Unhas

UNIVERSITAS HASANUDDIN 2021 #balanceuh2021
PETA MATERI BALANCE 2021 01 02 03 04 05 Saya dan Unhas Karakter Unhas Keterampilan Belajar Cerdas dan Kritis Menemukan Inf...
SAYA DAN UNHAS PENYUSUN : Syarifuddin M Parenreng, St. Hijraini, Nuraya Nurdin, Wahda, Muh. Ashry Sallatu, Istiana Tajuddi...
PERKENALAN Azwar Hayat, ST., M.Sc., Ph.D Departemen Teknik Mesin FAKULTAS TEKNIK azwar.hayat@unhas.ac.id azwar.hayat@gmail...
AGENDA ▪ Perkenalan ▪ Sasaran Pembelajaran ▪ Mengenal Potensi diri ▪ Mengenal Potensi Unhas ▪ Diskusi ▪ Refleksi dan Penut...
CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Mengenali potensi diri sebagai mahasiswa Unhas Mengetahui fasilitas yang ada di Unhas Memetakan diri ...
Peta Potensi Diri 1. Keyakinan/Z (Mindset, Vision) 2. Pengetahuan/Y (Knowledge) 3. Tindakan/P (Action) Hasil Optimal = ZxY...
Kuadran Kenal Diri Mampu Tidak Mampu Tahu Tidak Tahu LAKUKAN BELAJAR LATIHAN ABAIKAN/ TANTANGAN
Mengapa Anda disini? www.menti.com 3512 8090
Mengapa Anda disini? 3512 8090 www.menti.co m
Mengapa Anda disini? Karena Anda masih hidup!!
Maka….. • Hidup harus dihargai • Menghargainya dengan berbuat • Berbuat baik yang bermanfaat • Bermanfaat bagi diri sendir...
Proses Hidup? Balita Menjadi Dewasa Dewasa Menjadi Tua Tua Menjadi Tiada
Pilih mana? Mayflies_Lalat Capung Terbang bebas, Waktu hidup 24 Jam
Pilih mana? Jalan Lambat, Waktu hidup 150 Tahun
Breakout Rooms • Room 1 : Capung • Room 2 : Kura-kura Mahasiswa dibagi dalam 2 room, silahkan berdiskusi dengan teman room...
DISKUSI (10’)
Saya adalah SAYA SADARLAH BAHWA ANDA ADALAH MANUSIA • Manusia mampu menggabungkan dua pilihan yang ada • Terbang bebas den...
Semua Berdiri • Angkat tangan Kanan • Deklarasikan diri anda sebagai “manusia” Ucapkan ” Saya Manusia, nama saya …..(Sebut...
Kompetensi Hidup Manusia DIRI 2. Mengelola Diri - Kendali Emosi - Penyesuaian diri - Optimis - Inisiatif 1. Sadar Sosial -...
Siapa Anda? Kebetulan Manusia vs Manusia Pilihan Kebetulan Mahasiswa vs Mahasiswa Pilihan Kebetulan di Unhas vs Unhas adal...
Membangun Kesadaran Sadarlah…….
Kesadaran….. Mikro…….. • Adalah kesadaran dalam keseharian kita. • Menyadari sepenuhnya apa yang sedang kita lakukan, piki...
Materi Ke-Unhas-an • Organisasi • Fasilitas • Aturan
Rektor Unhas
STRUKTUR UNHAS Majelis Wali Amanat Senat Akademik Rektor Sekretaris Universitas SPI, LP2M, LPMPP WR 1 WR 2 WR 3 WR 4 Dekan...
Akun Unhas • Namamahasiswa/NIM@unhas.ac.id • Manfaatnya : – Google Suite – Akun Microsoft Education – Penyimpanan Cloud up...
Fasilitas Unhas
Mereka telah memberi warna pada Unhas dengan prestasi. Kini giliran Anda memberikan warna pada Unhas.
Prestasi Unhas akan meningkatkan nama baik kita, sebaliknya prestasi kita akan meningkatkan citra Unhas. Unhas tidak sempu...
Kampus Teknik Unhas Gowa
Kampus Teknik Unhas Gowa
Mars Unhas
Aturan Unhas SUPAYA TETAP KEREN DAN TAMBAH KEREN? ADA ATURAN YANG MENGIKAT ANDA YANG MENJADI PANDUAN SELAMA ANDA KULIAH
KEPUTUSAN REKTOR UNHAS Nomor:1595/UN4/05.10/2013 tentang Tata Tertib Kehidupan Kampus Tata tertib untuk menciptakan mencip...
PERATURAN SENAT AKADEMIK Nomor: 46919/UN.2/IT.03/2016 tentang Kode Etik Mahasiswa Unhas bermoral Pancasila dan berkepribad...
Tokoh Sukses Unhas Mantan Jaksa Agung RI Mantan Wakil Presiden RI
Ingat Peta Diri Mampu Tidak Mampu Tahu Tidak Tahu LAKUKAN BELAJAR LATIHAN ABAIKAN/ TANTANGAN
Tugas Mandiri 1. Tuliskan mau jadi apa anda setelah menjadi mahasiswa unhas dalam 2 halaman A4 terkait masa awal, proses d...
Pertanyaan? Terima kasih….
Balance Saya dan Unhas
Aug. 27, 2021
Balance Saya dan Unhas

Aug. 27, 2021
Balance Saya dan Unhas

Balance Saya dan Unhas

  1. 1. UNIVERSITAS HASANUDDIN 2021 #balanceuh2021
  2. 2. PETA MATERI BALANCE 2021 01 02 03 04 05 Saya dan Unhas Karakter Unhas Keterampilan Belajar Cerdas dan Kritis Menemukan Informasi Berpikir Spiritual 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 Berpikir Reflektif Kesadaran dan Kepercayaan Diri Motivasi Diri dan Adaptasi Kepemimpinan Diri Pemahaman Antar Pribadi dan Komunikasi Membangun Relasi dan Berjejaring Kolaborasi dan Kerjasama Berpikir Kreatif Pemecahan Masalah dan Pengambilan Keputusan Mitigasi Bencana dan Adaptasi Covid-19
  3. 3. SAYA DAN UNHAS PENYUSUN : Syarifuddin M Parenreng, St. Hijraini, Nuraya Nurdin, Wahda, Muh. Ashry Sallatu, Istiana Tajuddin TIM BALANCE 2019, TIM BALANCE 2020, TIM BALANCE 2021
  4. 4. PERKENALAN Azwar Hayat, ST., M.Sc., Ph.D Departemen Teknik Mesin FAKULTAS TEKNIK azwar.hayat@unhas.ac.id azwar.hayat@gmail.com 0812 4185 3184
  5. 5. AGENDA ▪ Perkenalan ▪ Sasaran Pembelajaran ▪ Mengenal Potensi diri ▪ Mengenal Potensi Unhas ▪ Diskusi ▪ Refleksi dan Penutup
  6. 6. CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Mengenali potensi diri sebagai mahasiswa Unhas Mengetahui fasilitas yang ada di Unhas Memetakan diri dan kontribusinya untuk Unhas
  7. 7. Peta Potensi Diri 1. Keyakinan/Z (Mindset, Vision) 2. Pengetahuan/Y (Knowledge) 3. Tindakan/P (Action) Hasil Optimal = ZxYxP Keyakinan Pengetahuan Tindakan
  8. 8. Kuadran Kenal Diri Mampu Tidak Mampu Tahu Tidak Tahu LAKUKAN BELAJAR LATIHAN ABAIKAN/ TANTANGAN
  9. 9. Mengapa Anda disini? www.menti.com 3512 8090
  10. 10. Mengapa Anda disini? 3512 8090 www.menti.co m
  11. 11. Mengapa Anda disini? Karena Anda masih hidup!!
  12. 12. Maka….. • Hidup harus dihargai • Menghargainya dengan berbuat • Berbuat baik yang bermanfaat • Bermanfaat bagi diri sendiri, keluarga, Unhas, bangsa dan negara
  13. 13. Proses Hidup? Balita Menjadi Dewasa Dewasa Menjadi Tua Tua Menjadi Tiada
  14. 14. Pilih mana? Mayflies_Lalat Capung Terbang bebas, Waktu hidup 24 Jam
  15. 15. Pilih mana? Jalan Lambat, Waktu hidup 150 Tahun
  16. 16. Breakout Rooms • Room 1 : Capung • Room 2 : Kura-kura Mahasiswa dibagi dalam 2 room, silahkan berdiskusi dengan teman room-nya terkait alasan pilihannya…..
  17. 17. DISKUSI (10’)
  18. 18. Saya adalah SAYA SADARLAH BAHWA ANDA ADALAH MANUSIA • Manusia mampu menggabungkan dua pilihan yang ada • Terbang bebas dengan waktu hidup yang lama
  19. 19. Semua Berdiri • Angkat tangan Kanan • Deklarasikan diri anda sebagai “manusia” Ucapkan ” Saya Manusia, nama saya …..(Sebut Nama Masing-masing) dan saya Mahasiswa Unhas” • Teriak ”Yes….”
  20. 20. Kompetensi Hidup Manusia DIRI 2. Mengelola Diri - Kendali Emosi - Penyesuaian diri - Optimis - Inisiatif 1. Sadar Sosial - Empati - Orientasi Pelayanan 2. Keterampilan Sosial - Mempengaruhi - Komunikasi - Mengelola Konflik - Kerjasama & Kolaborasi SOSIAL 1. Sadar Diri - Sadar Emosi - Percaya Diri
  21. 21. Siapa Anda? Kebetulan Manusia vs Manusia Pilihan Kebetulan Mahasiswa vs Mahasiswa Pilihan Kebetulan di Unhas vs Unhas adalah Pilihan
  22. 22. Membangun Kesadaran Sadarlah…….
  23. 23. Kesadaran….. Mikro…….. • Adalah kesadaran dalam keseharian kita. • Menyadari sepenuhnya apa yang sedang kita lakukan, pikirkan, dan rasakan. MATERI INI AKAN DIJELASKAN LEBH LANJUT PADA MATERI SELF AWARNESS Makro…….. • Menyadari mengenai siapa diri kita,? • Dari mana kita berasal? • Untuk apa kita hidup? • Kemana kita akan pergi ?
  24. 24. Materi Ke-Unhas-an • Organisasi • Fasilitas • Aturan
  25. 25. Rektor Unhas
  26. 26. STRUKTUR UNHAS Majelis Wali Amanat Senat Akademik Rektor Sekretaris Universitas SPI, LP2M, LPMPP WR 1 WR 2 WR 3 WR 4 Dekan Departement/ Prodi Laboratorium WD WD
  27. 27. Akun Unhas • Namamahasiswa/NIM@unhas.ac.id • Manfaatnya : – Google Suite – Akun Microsoft Education – Penyimpanan Cloud up to 1 Tera Bite
  28. 28. Fasilitas Unhas
  29. 29. Mereka telah memberi warna pada Unhas dengan prestasi. Kini giliran Anda memberikan warna pada Unhas.
  30. 30. Prestasi Unhas akan meningkatkan nama baik kita, sebaliknya prestasi kita akan meningkatkan citra Unhas. Unhas tidak sempurna dan kita adalah bagian penting di Unhas, maka setiap kita bertanggung jawab memajukan Unhas.
  31. 31. Kampus Teknik Unhas Gowa
  32. 32. Kampus Teknik Unhas Gowa
  33. 33. Mars Unhas
  34. 34. Aturan Unhas SUPAYA TETAP KEREN DAN TAMBAH KEREN? ADA ATURAN YANG MENGIKAT ANDA YANG MENJADI PANDUAN SELAMA ANDA KULIAH
  35. 35. KEPUTUSAN REKTOR UNHAS Nomor:1595/UN4/05.10/2013 tentang Tata Tertib Kehidupan Kampus Tata tertib untuk menciptakan menciptakan tata kehidupan kampus yang kondusif berwatak akademis, berwawasan budaya bangsa, bermoral Pancasila dan berkepribadian yang luhur.
  36. 36. PERATURAN SENAT AKADEMIK Nomor: 46919/UN.2/IT.03/2016 tentang Kode Etik Mahasiswa Unhas bermoral Pancasila dan berkepribadian yang luhur dan berkarakter MARITIM (Manusiawi, Arif, Religius, Integitas, Tangguh, Inovatif dan Mandiri) sebagai suatu standar prilaku dalam bersikap dan bertindak. Peraturan Senat Akademik Unhas Nomor: 46919/UN.2/IT.03/2016 KODE ETIK MAHASISWA UNHAS Menciptakan tata kehidupan kampus yang kondusif, berwatak akademis, berwawasan budaya bangsa, SANKSI (Bab VIII Pasal 38) yang melakukan pelanggaran terhadap kode etik mahasiswa.
  37. 37. Tokoh Sukses Unhas Mantan Jaksa Agung RI Mantan Wakil Presiden RI
  38. 38. Ingat Peta Diri Mampu Tidak Mampu Tahu Tidak Tahu LAKUKAN BELAJAR LATIHAN ABAIKAN/ TANTANGAN
  39. 39. Tugas Mandiri 1. Tuliskan mau jadi apa anda setelah menjadi mahasiswa unhas dalam 2 halaman A4 terkait masa awal, proses dan akhirnya 2. Buat video singkat 1 menit tentang potensi & Kontribusi anda untuk Unhas 3. Kumpul via Sikola
  40. 40. Pertanyaan? Terima kasih….

Balance Saya dan Unhas

