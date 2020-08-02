Az 900 azure webinar-session1_cloud concepts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals 1
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com 2 AzureTalk Team
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Niraj Kumar AzureTalk Founder Enterprise Architec...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Agenda ⦁ AZ-900 Exam benefits, Our Session Roadma...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com AZ-900 Benefits of AZ-900 Certificate 5
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Az-900 certificate benefits ⦁ If you are starting...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! ““ https://azureezy.com 7 Why Cloud Services
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Cloud Computing 8
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Cloud Concept 9 Agility
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Economies of scale • Economies of scale is the ab...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com CapEx vs OpEx • Capital Expenditure (CapEx): Upfr...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Consumption-based model • No upfront costs. • No ...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Public Cloud 13 • Public Cloud owned by Public Cl...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Private Cloud 14 • Private Cloud Owned and operat...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Hybrid Cloud 15 • Hybrid cloud combines both publ...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Comparing Cloud Models 16 • No capital expenditur...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Shared responsibility model 17 Image reference : ...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Infrastructure As Service 18 • IaaS build virtual...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Platform As service 19 • Use it for building, tes...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Software As service 20 • SaaS is typically licens...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Subscription 21 • Allows authenticated and ...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com New Azure Subscription Pre-requisite • Organizati...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Subscription Types 23 • Pay as you Go Subsc...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Service level agreements (SLAs) 24 • SLAs describ...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com SLAs for Azure products or services 25 SLA downti...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Examine service lifecycle in Azure 26 • Preview f...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Examine service lifecycle in Azure 27 • Provide f...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Labs 28 • Azure Subscription • Portal Overv...
© 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com 29 Thanks! @lalit01rawat https://azure4you.com ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Az 900 azure webinar-session1_cloud concepts

48 views

Published on

Cloud Concepts - 18th July | 7PM-10PM IST
Speakers: Niraj Kumar | Lalit Rawat
Talk About Az-900 Exam -benefit etc , Our Session Roadmap, Team etc
Describe the benefits and considerations of using cloud services
Describe the differences between IaaS, PaaS & SaaS
Describe the differences between Public, Private and Hybrid cloud models
Describe Azure subscriptions
Describe Azure Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Describe service lifecycle in Azure

Youtube: https://youtube.com/azuretalk
AzureTalk Telegram Group: https://t.me/azuretalk

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Az 900 azure webinar-session1_cloud concepts

  1. 1. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals 1
  2. 2. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com 2 AzureTalk Team
  3. 3. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Niraj Kumar AzureTalk Founder Enterprise Architect MCT 3 Lalit Rawat, Azure MVP AzureTalk Co-Founder Cloud Architect MCT Today’s Session Speaker
  4. 4. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Agenda ⦁ AZ-900 Exam benefits, Our Session Roadmap, AzureTalk Team ⦁ Describe the benefits and considerations of using cloud services ⦁ Describe the differences between IaaS, PaaS & SaaS ⦁ Describe the differences between Public, Private and Hybrid cloud models ⦁ Describe Azure subscriptions ⦁ Describe Azure Service Level Agreements (SLAs) ⦁ Describe service lifecycle in Azure 4
  5. 5. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com AZ-900 Benefits of AZ-900 Certificate 5
  6. 6. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Az-900 certificate benefits ⦁ If you are starting with Azure it’s ideal certification ⦁ Az-900 is landing path for many Azure learners. ⦁ Az-900 exam covers, Basic understanding of cloud concepts, Core Azure services. ⦁ It also covers Security, privacy & compliance, Azure Pricing and support. ⦁ Help you understand Azure terms, Technology & tools usage. 6
  7. 7. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! ““ https://azureezy.com 7 Why Cloud Services
  8. 8. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Cloud Computing 8
  9. 9. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Cloud Concept 9 Agility
  10. 10. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Economies of scale • Economies of scale is the ability to reduce costs • It increases efficiency when operating at a larger scale in comparison to operating at a smaller scale. 10
  11. 11. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com CapEx vs OpEx • Capital Expenditure (CapEx): Upfront cost for Physical infrastructure & up front cost from CapEx has a value that reduces over time. • Operational Expenditure (OpEx): Spend the cost on Product and services as per usage. • No Upfront Cost & Pay as you Go model 11
  12. 12. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Consumption-based model • No upfront costs. • No need to purchase and manage costly infrastructure • The ability to pay for additional resources when ever required. • The ability to stop paying for resources which are no longer needed. 12
  13. 13. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Public Cloud 13 • Public Cloud owned by Public Cloud providers like Azure, AWS, GCP. • Provides the Resources and multiple services to various organization. • Cloud Services can connect to on-Prem • Can be accessed by Multiple end users. • Public Access.
  14. 14. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Private Cloud 14 • Private Cloud Owned and operated by an organization • Organization can create Cloud Environments in their own datacenter • Can provide self-service to Compute resources within the organization.
  15. 15. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Hybrid Cloud 15 • Hybrid cloud combines both public and private clouds. • It’s allowing to run your applications in the most appropriate location.
  16. 16. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Comparing Cloud Models 16 • No capital expenditures for scaling up resources. • Applications quickly provisioned and deprovisioned. • Organizations will pay only for what they use. Public cloud: • Organizations have complete control over resources. • Organizations has control over Physical security. Private cloud: • Provides flexibility. • Organizations decides where to run their applications. • Organizations can manage the control security, compliance, or legal requirements. Hybrid cloud:
  17. 17. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Shared responsibility model 17 Image reference : Microsoft Docs
  18. 18. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Infrastructure As Service 18 • IaaS build virtual machines (VMs), storage, networks. • Build Azure IaaS Infrastructure in Pay as you Go Model Common IaaS usage scenarios • Migrating workloads • Test and development • Website hosting • Storage, backup, and recovery.Image reference : Microsoft Docs
  19. 19. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Platform As service 19 • Use it for building, testing, and deploying software applications. • Don’t have to manage any underlying infrastructure. Common PaaS usage scenarios: • Development framework. • Analytics or business intelligence. Image reference : Microsoft Docs
  20. 20. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Software As service 20 • SaaS is typically licensed through a monthly or annual subscription • Microsoft SaaS services include Office 365, Skype, and Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online Image reference : Microsoft Docs
  21. 21. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Subscription 21 • Allows authenticated and authorized access to Azure products & services. • Allows you to provision resources. • Azure Subscription is the billing container.
  22. 22. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com New Azure Subscription Pre-requisite • Organization account ID or MS account ID. • Common personal details ⦁ Country Region ⦁ First name ⦁ Last name ⦁ Email ID ⦁ Work Phone Number ⦁ Organization name • Working Phone number because while signing it will ask to verify. • Credit Card Details because MS team will verify your payment Method before provide you the subscription. ⦁ Your Credit Card Number ⦁ Name on card ⦁ Address ⦁ City ⦁ District ⦁ State and Pin Code
  23. 23. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Subscription Types 23 • Pay as you Go Subscription: • Microsoft resellers (Cloud solution provider - CSP) • Open Volume License • Enterprise Agreements • Azure DEV/Test pricing • Microsoft Azure Hybrid Use benefits • Azure Government Customers. • Azure Germany Customers.
  24. 24. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Service level agreements (SLAs) 24 • SLAs describe Microsoft's commitment to provide customers with certain performance standards. • SLAs for individual Azure products and service • SLAs also specify what happens if a service or product fails to perform to a governing SLA's specification
  25. 25. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com SLAs for Azure products or services 25 SLA downtime estimates SLA percentage Downtime per week Downtime per month Downtime per year 99 1.68 hours 7.2 hours 3.65 days 99.9 10.1 minutes 43.2 minutes 8.76 hours 99.95 5 minutes 21.6 minutes 4.38 hours 99.99 1.01 minutes 4.32 minutes 52.56 minutes 99.999 6 seconds 25.9 seconds 5.26 minutes Service Credits Monthly Uptime Percentage Service Credit Percentage < 99.9 10 < 99 25 < 95 100 Microsoft will respond if an Azure product or service fails to perform to its governing SLA's specification.
  26. 26. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Examine service lifecycle in Azure 26 • Preview features • Public preview • Access the Preview portal using the https://preview.portal. azure.com
  27. 27. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Examine service lifecycle in Azure 27 • Provide feedback using https://feedback.azure.com Azure Updates: https://azure.microsoft.com/updates • View details about all Azure updates. • See which updates are in general availability, Preview, or Development. • Browse updates by product category or update type
  28. 28. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com Azure Labs 28 • Azure Subscription • Portal Overview • Resource Creation. • Management Group
  29. 29. © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! https://azureezy.com 29 Thanks! @lalit01rawat https://azure4you.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/lalit-rawat- 53889613/ @knowniraj https://azureezy.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/nirajkum/ https://azureezy.com

×