Engloba, además de las artes y las letras, los modos de vida; los derechos fundamentales del ser humano, los sistemas de v...
La Antropología -etimológicamente estudio del hombre- aspira a conformar un conjunto organizado y sistematizado de conocim...
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Arte & cultura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arte & cultura

9 views

Published on

La antropología cultural y sus hallazgos en la comprensión de la constitución humana.

Claudio Malo González

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arte & cultura

  1. 1. Engloba, además de las artes y las letras, los modos de vida; los derechos fundamentales del ser humano, los sistemas de valores; tradiciones y creencias que dan al hombre la capacidad de reflexionar sobre sí mismo.
  2. 2. La Antropología -etimológicamente estudio del hombre- aspira a conformar un conjunto organizado y sistematizado de conocimientos sobre el ser humano.

×