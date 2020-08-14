Gutierrez fuxz-azucena-competencias digitales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACCESO REMOTO ¿Qué es el acceso remoto? El acceso remoto es el acto de conectarse a servicios, aplicaciones o datos de TI ...
herramienta es el acceso por medio estos métodos y solucionar una infección masiva de virus informáticos en un computador ...
La característica conocida como la más versátil como mayormente utilizada con las aplicaciones de Acceso Remoto es la cara...
Formas de Acceso Remoto Los métodos de Acceso Remoto son varias pero la principal y la utilizada por lo general en áreas d...
Instituto de Educación Superior Pedagógica Público “La Inmaculada” Competencias Digitales para la Docencia
Trabajar de forma remota significa que necesita acceder a archivos ubicados en unidades de red. Y a programas de su ordena...
Recuva Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos gratuito creado por los programadores del conocido y exitoso CCleane...
Una vez finalizada la instalación ejecutamos la aplicación y veremos en primer lugar el asistente de recuperación. Pulsamo...
Seleccionaremos por ejemplo all files para que nos muestre el programa todos los archivos posibles a recuperar. Pulsamos s...
El asistente nos muestra una ventana en la que nos indicará que está listo para comenzar. Podemos seleccionar aquí si quer...
Pulsamos sobre iniciar y comenzará la búsqueda de archivos eliminados. Una vez finalice la búsqueda podremos ver los resul...
recuperado. Ahora basta con seleccionar los archivos que queremos recuperar marcando su correspondiente tick y pulsamos so...
RECUVARECUVA RecoveryRecoveryRecovery Sencillo, rápido, ligero. Eficaz. Mucha información muy útil. Reduce el comsumo de m...
Recupera archivos de discos formateados o dañados. Recupera emails. Recupera música de iPod. Dispone de asistente que simp...
STORYBIRD CREACIÓN DE CUENTOS INTERACTIVOS Ú
¡Quiero ir a Saturno! by Fuxz29
A Storybird ¡Quiero ir a Saturno! by Fuxz29 Illustrated by Mars_Magikid Published on June 16, 2020 © Storybird 2020 All ri...
Éste es Pascu, a él le encanta la naturaleza y el espacio, ahora tiene 10 años, y desde muy pequeño le han gustado las est...
Su papá siempre le trae revistas sobre los planetas y las constelaciones y cada que pueden observan las estrellas en su vi...
En la escuela les dejaron un proyecto de ciencias sobre el sistema solar y Pascu se lució en el suyo y explicó con mucho e...
Y aunque ahora tiene solo 10 años, su más grande sueño y deseo es ser un astronauta y viajar por el espacio como Han Solo,...
En sus juegos él es un aventurero espacial que viaja en su propio Halcón Milenario y va conociendo muchas criaturas del es...
En su próximo viaje él piensa ir a Gánimedes, una de las famosas lunas de Júpiter y tomarse una foto en su superficie.
También piensa ir a Titán, el satélite de Saturno.
y dejar una marca de que estuvo allí. Y descubrir otras formas de vida.
Y darlas a conocer al mundo entero y al universo.
A lo largo de todos sus viajes él ha hecho muchos amigos, que recuerda con mucho cariño y a veces visita.
En sus próximos viajes el planea llegar hasta Plutón, y aprender todo sobre ese planeta.
Para luego seguir hasta el infinito y más allá, y conocer más y más del universo.
Y como todo buen explorador cuida el ambiente espacial, no dejando basura y guardándola en el lugar adecuado.
Sus padres lo quieren y apoyan en todo, y siempre están deseosos de oír las extraordinarias historias de sus viajes.
Mientras tanto él va descubriendo nuevos mundos y aprendiendo más del universo.
FIN.
  1. 1. ACCESO REMOTO ¿Qué es el acceso remoto? El acceso remoto es el acto de conectarse a servicios, aplicaciones o datos de TI desde una ubicación distinta a la sede central o una ubicación más cercana al centro de datos. Esta conexión permite a los usuarios acceder a una red o una computadora de forma remota a través de una conexión a Internet o telecomunicaciones El Acceso Remoto es conocido como un término informático enfocado en el acceso indirecto a dispositivos sin necesidad de estar interactuando de manera directa con los mismos, esta acción es posible realizar la con múltiples dispositivos, siendo los computadores los principales usuarios de estas características para solventar mayormente las problemáticas que estos posean, dicha acción es llevada a cabo por medio de un dispositivo externo a el que se está obteniendo el acceso de manera indirecta, ya sean tablets o teléfonos es posible realizar un acceso remoto. Dicha acción implica una serie de protocolos especiales o aplicaciones para llevar a cabo la acción antes mencionada, así mismo hay en el mercado un sin número de aplicaciones y servicios que ofrecen la realización efectiva de un proceso de acceso remoto pero pocos son los que cumplen con la primicia especial en la cual están enfocados, el Acceso Remoto permite el acceso de un usuario poder tener una interacción indirecta con los periféricos, archivos e inclusive a configuraciones internas de el dispositivo a el que se obtuvo acceso desde un punto o dispositivos distinto a el mismo. La interfaz de las aplicaciones de servicio de Acceso Remoto son conocidas como los dobles exactos de los sistemas a los que se obtuvo acceso, emulando todo lo contenido en el computador o dispositivo intervenido con un Acceso Remoto, esta herramienta es imprescindible para los profesionales en área de la informática en lo referente a la verificación de el estado de el Software en general y la reacción de el mismo con el Hardware, para que así mismo poder determinar que causa un problema de inestabilidad en el sistema. Esta herramienta es considerada una de las más versátiles entre las herramientas informáticas, dado que la misma permite una interacción fluida y clara con los dispositivos, además de poder realizar múltiples acciones en el computador u otro tipo de dispositivo al que se acceso para una solución efectiva de una problemática, un ejemplo de el uso de dicha
  2. 2. herramienta es el acceso por medio estos métodos y solucionar una infección masiva de virus informáticos en un computador ubicado en otra localidad al cual se nos otorgo un acceso remoto desde nuestra localidad sin problema alguno sin correr ningún tipo de riesgo o infección de virus informáticos durante dicho proceso. Características de el Acceso Remoto El Acceso Remoto cuenta con una serie de características especiales y únicas que desde su primer día de implementación hasta la actualidad, han ido mejorando como yendo de la mano de los adelantos tecnológicos para brindar mejores cualidad en su forma de interacción y modalidades de ingreso de forma remota a un dispositivo en concreto, entre las cuales esta el “File Transfer” como se le conoce en el idioma Inglés el cual se traduce como transferencia de datos, dicha característica permite la transferencia efectiva de cualquier tipo de información entre el dispositivo que utilizamos para obtener acceso a otro de manera totalmente remota y viceversa, así mismo el realizar la transferencia no implica ningún tipo de costo. Sin embargo dependiendo de la herramienta de Acceso Remoto esta característica puede estar condicionada a un pago especial dependiendo de un margen establecido de transferencia como de recepción de datos, dicha acción es muy utilizada en aplicaciones de Acceso Remoto en la cual su forma de descarga sea gratuita, de la misma manera el Acceso Remoto posee la característica “File Share” conocida en el idioma Español como “Información Compartida”, la cual puede ser compartida por medio de un correo electrónico o Email con cualquier persona, permitiendo así que las personas no conectadas de forma remota el mismo puedan descarga la información extraída por medio de el uso de este tipo de herramientas.
  3. 3. La característica conocida como la más versátil como mayormente utilizada con las aplicaciones de Acceso Remoto es la característica “Guest Invite” la cual el propio usuario de el computador o de el dispositivo que se desee realizar un ingreso le envié una invitación de ingreso a dicho dispositivo sin necesidad de realizar una intromisión repentina y forzada en el dispositivo a obtener acceso, esta característica es utilizada mayormente por un código especial que la aplicación o programa de servicio de acceso directo otorga a los usuarios para poder compartirla con alguien de confianza para ayudarles a solucionar una problemática en concreto. Es importante mencionar y aclararle a los lectores que las aplicaciones o servicios de acceso directo a un dispositivo en particular no esta descargada de forma predeterminada, por lo tanto debe ser buscada por medios electrónicos como la Web y todo por medios legales establecidos por la ley, así mismo aclaramos que la intromisión en un computador ajeno por medios remotos o indirectos siempre deben ser realizados con consentimiento de los usuarios de los dispositivos a intervenir, ya que dicha actividad sin permisos previos es considerada Hack informático ilícito y sustracción de la información personal. Por lo antes mencionado dichas acciones son penadas por la ley en múltiples países, por medio de las leyes de protección de el usuario informático, las leyes de fraudes informáticos y por medio de la ley contra delitos informáticos utilizada en todas partes de el mundo, y los usuarios que incurran en dicha tarea es catalogado como Craker informático.
  4. 4. Formas de Acceso Remoto Los métodos de Acceso Remoto son varias pero la principal y la utilizada por lo general en áreas domésticas es por medio de el uso de redes privadas para el acceso directo de manera remota entre varios dispositivos, así mismo dicha acción puede ser realizada por medios virtuales o físicos, por medios físicos es utilizando cableado RJ45 conectando un dispositivo uno con otro y utilizando una interfaz de acceso remoto aplicada en ambos dispositivos, sin dicha interfaz la conexión no es posible realizar la o en otros tipos de casos la misma seria inestable y poco fluida con desconexiones continuas como fluctuaciones en el envió de información entre dichos dispositivos. Otra modalidad es por medios virtuales utilizando métodos de escritorio virtual capaces de realizar una conexión directa fluida y con pocos margenes de error entre computadores para realizar un acceso remoto único, pero corren con el riesgo de no poseer una modalidad que permita que la conexión no posea múltiples medios de salida y entrada de información, además de estar supeditada a una conexión fija a un servicio de Internet, y el mismo no puede poseer intermitencias, caídas constantes y fluctuaciones, ya que el proceso de Acceso Remoto también es utilizado para reparación de el Software de dispositivos. Así mismo es posible realizar el Acceso Remoto entre un dispositivo y otro por medio de el uso de terminales emuladores o servicios de emulación de escritorio informático para poder realizar acciones en un computador al que se desee obtener acceso, la misma esta compuesta por una interfaz como de una aplicación especial diseñada para el ingreso de claves o medios lógicos informáticos para poder ingresar en un dispositivo, así mismo el usuario de el otro computador debe otorgar le un “Token” o aprobación de acceso a el computador para realizar las acciones de resolución de problemas o de ayuda para el otro usuario.
  5. 5. Instituto de Educación Superior Pedagógica Público “La Inmaculada” Competencias Digitales para la Docencia
  6. 6. Trabajar de forma remota significa que necesita acceder a archivos ubicados en unidades de red. Y a programas de su ordenador de sobremesa de la oficina. TeamViewer es una alternativa sencilla, asequible y segura a las redes VPN, que le permite iniciar sesión para acceder de forma remota a su ordenador de sobremesa, esté donde esté. Diseñado con una compresión de red basada en la nube y un cifrado punto a punto con claves RSA de 256 bits, TeamViewer le permite acceder a los archivos de su ordenador con seguridad. Sin necesidad de VPN. En todo momento. Incluso en redes de wifi públicas, zonas con cobertura inalámbrica móvil y conexiones lentas. TeamViewer le ayuda a trabajar de forma productiva desde cualquier lugar. Trabajando desde casa. Con las herramientas de acceso remoto de TeamViewer puede continuar trabajando esté donde esté. No importa a dónde le lleve la vida: siempre tendrá los archivos y las aplicaciones de su ordenador a unos pocos clics de distancia. Gracias a la rapidísima red global de TeamViewer™, las herramientas de acceso remoto le permiten conectarse a su ordenador de trabajo a cualquier hora y desde cualquier lugar. Así puede continuar trabajando con las aplicaciones de su ordenador de forma remota. Y acceder a los archivos de su ordenador de sobremesa como si estuviera delante de él. Con rapidez. Fácilmente. De forma segura. Conéctese a su ordenador de sobremesa de forma remota.
  7. 7. Recuva Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos gratuito creado por los programadores del conocido y exitoso CCleaner. Las características de Recuva son:  Recupera archivos borrados del equipo.  Recupera archivos de discos formateados o dañados.  Recupera emails.  Recupera música de iPod.  Dispone de asistente que simplifica enormemente el proceso.  Análisis profundo para una búsqueda más exhaustiva de los datos.  Permite realizar borrado seguro de los datos para impedir su futura recuperación. Recuva solo está disponible para los sistemas operativos de Windows, desde Windows XP hasta Windows 8. La aplicación está totalmente traducida a más de 35 idiomas. Recuva tiene una versión gratuita, una versión doméstica para la mayoría de los usuarios que dispone de asistencia técnica que te ayudará a la recuperación y una versión de negocios que deberá ser adquirida en caso de esta aplicación sea utilizada en un negocio. De igual forma esta última versión dispone de un soporte avanzado más profesional. Para comenzar a utilizar Recuva debemos descargar la última versión desde su página web. Una vez descargada la instalamos en nuestro Windows de forma similar a Ccleaner.
  8. 8. Una vez finalizada la instalación ejecutamos la aplicación y veremos en primer lugar el asistente de recuperación. Pulsamos sobre siguiente para continuar y nos mostrará una lista en la que debemos seleccionar el tipo de archivo que queremos recuperar.
  9. 9. Seleccionaremos por ejemplo all files para que nos muestre el programa todos los archivos posibles a recuperar. Pulsamos siguiente para continuar. A continuación debemos especificar el directorio donde queremos que el programa busque los archivos. Podemos elegir si buscar los archivos en todo el equipo o por el contrario especificar un directorio, una unidad, la papelera, etc. Pulsamos siguiente para continuar.
  10. 10. El asistente nos muestra una ventana en la que nos indicará que está listo para comenzar. Podemos seleccionar aquí si queremos activar (o no) el análisis profundo.
  11. 11. Pulsamos sobre iniciar y comenzará la búsqueda de archivos eliminados. Una vez finalice la búsqueda podremos ver los resultados que nos ofrece Recuva. Los círculos que nos muestra al lado del nombre del archivo indica el estado de este. Un círculo verde indica que se puede recuperar sin problemas. Un círculo naranja indica que el archivo está corrupto pero puede ser recuperado aunque probablemente sea inaccesible. Un círculo rojo indica que el archivo está totalmente dañado y no podrá ser
  12. 12. recuperado. Ahora basta con seleccionar los archivos que queremos recuperar marcando su correspondiente tick y pulsamos sobre el botón de «recuperar». El programa nos preguntará por el directorio donde vamos a recuperar los archivos. Seleccionamos el destino para estos y ya tendremos los archivos recuperados. Como alternativa gratuita a la recuperación de datos Recuva se lleva un 10. En muchas ocasiones podrá recuperar los archivos sin problema pero puede haber casos en los que se necesiten opciones avanzadas que solo ofrecen las aplicaciones de pago.
  13. 13. RECUVARECUVA RecoveryRecoveryRecovery Sencillo, rápido, ligero. Eficaz. Mucha información muy útil. Reduce el comsumo de memoria de la PC (10%). Trabaja con archivos mp3, wma, wmv, rtf, url, doc,xls, ppt, vsd, tiff, jpg and png. Puede buscar en otros discos, memorias y USBs. Recupera archivos perdidos por virus o fallas de equipo. Los círculos que nos muestra al lado del nombre del archivo indica el estado de este. Un círculo verde indica que se puede recuperar sin problemas. Un círculo naranja/amarillo indica que el archivo está corrupto pero puede ser recuperado aunque probablemente sea inaccesible. Un círculo rojo indica que el archivo está totalmente dañado y no podrá ser recuperado. FileFileFile VENTAJAS
  14. 14. Recupera archivos de discos formateados o dañados. Recupera emails. Recupera música de iPod. Dispone de asistente que simplifica enormemente el proceso. Análisis profundo para una búsqueda más exhaustiva de los datos. Permite realizar borrado seguro de los datos para impedir su futura recuperación. Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos, que te permite recuperar archivos que has borrado por accidente de tu sistema. Esto incluye archivos que han sido removidos de la Papelera de Reciclaje, imágenes y otros tipos de archivos borrados por error de tarjetas de memoria de cámaras digitales o reproductores de Mp3. Recuva es un programa de recuperación de datos gratuito creado por los programadores del conocido y exitoso CCleaner ¿Qué hace? Recupera archivos borrados del equipo. Características: Diseñado para Windows de licencia gratuita. Trabaja restaurando archivos de sistemas de ficheros FAT12,  FAT16,  FAT32,  NTFS,  NTFS5, NTFS, EFS. El programa puede ser usado para recuperar archivos borrados permanentemente de discos duros, memorias USB, tarjetas de memoria SD, cámaras digitales, SmartMedia, Secure Digital, MemoryStick, Floppy disks, Jaz Disks, Sony Memory Sticks, tarjetas Compact Flash, tarjetas Smart Media. El software muestra la ubicación, tamaño, nombre y otras características de archivos a recuperar, y se puede utilizar sin instalarlo desde dispositivos portátiles.
  15. 15. STORYBIRD CREACIÓN DE CUENTOS INTERACTIVOS Ú
  16. 16. ¡Quiero ir a Saturno! by Fuxz29
  17. 17. A Storybird ¡Quiero ir a Saturno! by Fuxz29 Illustrated by Mars_Magikid Published on June 16, 2020 © Storybird 2020 All rights reserved
  18. 18. Éste es Pascu, a él le encanta la naturaleza y el espacio, ahora tiene 10 años, y desde muy pequeño le han gustado las estrellas. Es muy fan de Star Wars.
  19. 19. Su papá siempre le trae revistas sobre los planetas y las constelaciones y cada que pueden observan las estrellas en su viejo telescopio.
  20. 20. En la escuela les dejaron un proyecto de ciencias sobre el sistema solar y Pascu se lució en el suyo y explicó con mucho entusiasmo como funcionaba todo
  21. 21. Y aunque ahora tiene solo 10 años, su más grande sueño y deseo es ser un astronauta y viajar por el espacio como Han Solo, el halloween pasado le compraron un traje de astronauta que usó por una semana entera.
  22. 22. En sus juegos él es un aventurero espacial que viaja en su propio Halcón Milenario y va conociendo muchas criaturas del espacio y muchos planetas
  23. 23. En su próximo viaje él piensa ir a Gánimedes, una de las famosas lunas de Júpiter y tomarse una foto en su superficie.
  24. 24. También piensa ir a Titán, el satélite de Saturno.
  25. 25. y dejar una marca de que estuvo allí. Y descubrir otras formas de vida.
  26. 26. Y darlas a conocer al mundo entero y al universo.
  27. 27. A lo largo de todos sus viajes él ha hecho muchos amigos, que recuerda con mucho cariño y a veces visita.
  28. 28. En sus próximos viajes el planea llegar hasta Plutón, y aprender todo sobre ese planeta.
  29. 29. Para luego seguir hasta el infinito y más allá, y conocer más y más del universo.
  30. 30. Y como todo buen explorador cuida el ambiente espacial, no dejando basura y guardándola en el lugar adecuado.
  31. 31. Sus padres lo quieren y apoyan en todo, y siempre están deseosos de oír las extraordinarias historias de sus viajes.
  32. 32. Mientras tanto él va descubriendo nuevos mundos y aprendiendo más del universo.
  33. 33. FIN.

