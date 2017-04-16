CreditAsia brandbook.

Общий свод правил и визуальных стандартов. Представление о ключевых элементах, их применении, визуальный образ и настроени...
Структура брендбука 4 25 32 37 58 72 83 88 94 101 115 01 Логобук 02 Фирменные цвета и шрифты 03 Стилистическое построение ...
/01 Логобук
01.1 Основная версия 01.2 Построение 01.3 Мультиязыковая версия 01.4 Построение 01.5 Охранное поле 01.6 Экстремальные форм...
6 При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии 01.1 Основная версия Основная версия логот...
7 Все элементы фирменного знака всегда находятся в определённой пропорции и имеют фиксированное расположение относительно ...
8 При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии 01.3 Мультиязыковая версия Мультиязыковая ...
9 При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии / 01 Логобук /01/мультиязыковая_версия.cdr...
10 01.5 Охранное поле При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии Вокруг логотипа необхо...
11 Данная конфигурация применяется, когда ограниченное пространство не позволяет эффективно использовать основные версии л...
12 При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии 01.7 Версия логотипа без подстрочника Вер...
13 Все элементы фирменного знака всегда находятся в определённой пропорции и имеют фиксированное расположение относительно...
14 01.9 Охранное поле При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии Вокруг логотипа необхо...
15 При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии 01.10 Горизонтальная версия Горизонтальна...
16 Все элементы фирменного знака всегда находятся в определённой пропорции и имеют фиксированное расположение относительно...
01.12 Монохромная версия При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии / 01 Логобук /01/го...
01.13 Охранное поле При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии Вокруг логотипа необходи...
01.14 Цветная версия знака При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии /01/цветная_верси...
01.15 Монохромная версия знака При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии CMYK 0 0 0 0 ...
01.16 Использование логотипа на дробном фоне В случаях, когда знак располагается на сложном или «неудобном» фоне, рекоменд...
01.17 Рекомендации по выбору логотипа в зависимости от насыщенности фона Белый фон / Свет Голубой / Четверть тона На светл...
01.18 Примеры использования логотипа на различных фонах Светлый фон Темный фон Светлый фон Полутона Дробный фон Полутона П...
01.19 Недопустимые варианты использования логотипа Приведенные примеры иллюстрируют проблемные ситуации, которые необходим...
Фирменные цвета и шрифтовые группы /02
/02 Фирменные цвета и шрифтовые группы 02.1 Основные цвета 02.2 Дополнительные и фоновые цвета 02.3 Примеры использования ...
02.1 Основные цвета Самый оптимальный вариант размещения логотипа — на белом однородном фоне. В этом случае сохраняются вс...
02.2 Дополнительные и фоновые цвета Дополнительные цвета используются только в качестве фона. 80% 40% 20% / 02 Фирменные ц...
02.3 Пример использования дополнительных цветов / 02 Фирменные цвета и шрифты При воспроизведении разрешается использовать...
02.4 Основная шрифтовая группа При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии /02/sinkin_sa...
31 02.6 Дополнительная шрифтовая группа При воспроизведении разрешается использовать только оригинальные мастер-копии Допо...
