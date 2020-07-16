Successfully reported this slideshow.
, Presentation compiled by HUMAIRA AZIZ SHAH SESSION: 2019-2020 DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH
MEASURING LANGUAGE ATTITUDE
WHAT IS LANGUAGE? ETYMOLOGY The word language is derived from Latin word ‘lingua’ and it means ‘tongue’. DEFINITION Accord...
What is attitude? ETYMOLOGY The word attitude is derived from Latin word ‘aptitudo’ and it means ‘disposition or posture. ...
WHAT IS LANGUAGE ATTITUDE? According to Ryon “language attitude is an effective, cognitive or behavioral index of evaluati...
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND  Before 1960’s, attitude bout language is not seen as important.  In early 1960’s in Canada change...
The prestige and power of the language The social factors Historical background of nations The language internal system. F...
Measuring language attitude There are two ways to measure language attitude ways Direct Questionnaire Observation Indirect...
INDIRECT method An indirect method is applied in a way that the participants are unaware that their attitudes are being me...
FRENCH ENG ENG FRENCH ENG FRENCH A B B A B A ARRANGEMENT OF RECORDINGS
Semantic Differential scale.  The format for listener responses which is very much used with match-guise technique involv...
For example
Intelligent Unintelligent 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 MEAN VALUE (7X5) + (6X7)+ (5X10)+ (4X4)+ (3X3)+ (2X3)+ (1X2) 35 + 42 + 50 + 16 + 9...
Some Researches  EI Dash and Tucker investigated the attitudes of Egyptian towards classical Egyptian and colloquial Arab...
EI Dash and tucker investigated the attitudes of Mexican Americans towards English and Spanish. Home School Solidarity St...
 in my research entitled ‘The Impact of English Globalization and English Imperialism on Cultural Identities of Pakistan’...
  1. 1. , Presentation compiled by HUMAIRA AZIZ SHAH SESSION: 2019-2020 DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH
  2. 2. MEASURING LANGUAGE ATTITUDE
  3. 3. WHAT IS LANGUAGE? ETYMOLOGY The word language is derived from Latin word ‘lingua’ and it means ‘tongue’. DEFINITION According to Edward Sapir “language is purely non-instinctive method of communicating ideas, emotions and desires by means of voluntarily produced words
  4. 4. What is attitude? ETYMOLOGY The word attitude is derived from Latin word ‘aptitudo’ and it means ‘disposition or posture. DEFINITION An attitude is hypothetical construction that represent an individual’s degree of like or dislike for an item.
  5. 5. WHAT IS LANGUAGE ATTITUDE? According to Ryon “language attitude is an effective, cognitive or behavioral index of evaluative reactions towards different language varieties and speakers. Evaluative reaction towards language
  6. 6. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND  Before 1960’s, attitude bout language is not seen as important.  In early 1960’s in Canada change of attitude towards language took place.
  7. 7. The prestige and power of the language The social factors Historical background of nations The language internal system. FACTORS INFLUENCING LANGUAGE ATTITUDE
  8. 8. Measuring language attitude There are two ways to measure language attitude ways Direct Questionnaire Observation Indirect Match-Guise Technique
  9. 9. INDIRECT method An indirect method is applied in a way that the participants are unaware that their attitudes are being measure. Match –Guise Technique  proponent ----Wallace Lambert  sociolinguistic technique used to determine the true feelings of an individual towards specific language.  Procedure
  10. 10. FRENCH ENG ENG FRENCH ENG FRENCH A B B A B A ARRANGEMENT OF RECORDINGS
  11. 11. Semantic Differential scale.  The format for listener responses which is very much used with match-guise technique involves Semantic Differential Scale.  This scale designate opposite extremes of trait at two ends and leave number of spaces between theme.
  12. 12. For example
  13. 13. Intelligent Unintelligent 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 MEAN VALUE (7X5) + (6X7)+ (5X10)+ (4X4)+ (3X3)+ (2X3)+ (1X2) 35 + 42 + 50 + 16 + 9 + 6 + 2 = 160/34 = 4.7 --- This value is the mean evaluation for the particular language on the intelligence scale.
  14. 14. Some Researches  EI Dash and Tucker investigated the attitudes of Egyptian towards classical Egyptian and colloquial Arabic characteristics Classical Arabic Egyptian Arabic Colloquial Arabic Intelligence 10.25 9.59 8.49 Leadership 8.74 8.56 7.20 Religiousness 9.38 7.11 7.75 Likeability 9.48 8.71 8.51
  15. 15. EI Dash and tucker investigated the attitudes of Mexican Americans towards English and Spanish. Home School Solidarity Status English 4.60 4.94 4.82 4.72 Spanish 4.73 4.51 4.77 4.47 Unexpected result = solidarity is showed more towards English
  16. 16.  in my research entitled ‘The Impact of English Globalization and English Imperialism on Cultural Identities of Pakistan’ I have asked question related to language attitude in interview i-e Did your attitudes towards regional languages change after learning English and western culture? The result showed that out of 5 students 3 were having positive attitude towards English language.

