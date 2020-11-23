Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bahan Mengajar Membaca 2 Disediakan oleh: Azira Yusriza Binti Abd Ghani A168502
botol
basikal
buku
mainan
bedak
sikat
baju
seluar
tuala
pensil
Bahan mengajar membaca 2

Bahan Mengajar Membaca 2
Benda yang selalu dipegang oleh kanak-kanak.

Published in: Education
Bahan mengajar membaca 2

