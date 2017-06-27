A Technology towards revolution 3D PRINTING By Shayan Aziznejad for academic class presentation Dr. Azadeh Asgari
• The technology used for printing physical 3D objects from digital out is called 3D printing. • It was first developed by...
Additive Manufacturing: The term additive manufacturing refers to technologies that create objects through a sequential la...
General Principles Modeling Printing Finishing
General Principles Modeling: Additive manufacturing takes virtual blueprints from computer aided design (CAD) or animation...
General Principles Printing: To perform a print, the machine reads the design and lays down successive layers of liquid, p...
General Principles: Finishing : Though the printer-produced resolution is sufficient for many applications, printing a sli...
3D Printing Technology: Stereolithography Selective laser sintering (SLS) Multi-jet modeling (MJM) Inkjet 3D printing
• Stereolithography is a process for creating three-dimensional objects using a computer-controlled laser to build the req...
• This builds objects by using a laser to selectively fuse together successive layers of a cocktail of powdered wax, ceram...
• This again builds up objects from successive layers of powder, with an inkjet-like print head used to spray on a binder ...
• It creates the model one layer at a time by spreading a layer of powder (plaster, or resins) and inkjet printing binder ...
Inkjet 3D Printing
WORK FLOW :
CAD Preparation (Pre-Process):
Cleaning 3D Printouts (Post-Process):
Powder Removal:
Heating
Finishing Touches
Why 3D Printing?  Increase Innovation  Improve Communication  Speed Time to Market  Reduce Development Costs  Win Bus...
Application of 3D Printing : Design Prototypes: •3-Dimensional Printing concept model, functional prototypes and presentat...
Education: •Engage students by bringing digital concepts into the real world, turning their ideas into real-life 3D color ...
Healthcare: Rapidly produce 3D models to reduce operating time, enhance patient and physician communications, and improve ...
 Reduce material wastage  More local manufacturing  Increased customisation  Digital storage & transportation  Open d...
Examples : Free standing metal structures
Examples : 3D-printed homes • A company can built giant building blocks using it • They can build 10 houses in less than a...
Examples : King richard’s skull printing • It seems that 3-D printing is now fit for royalty • A Richard III skull can be ...
Examples : Designed to win 3 size of me
Questions 1.What do you want to build if you have one of these 3D printers? 2. Do you have a better 3D-printing method ? 3...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3D Printing

60 views

Published on

3D Printing

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
60
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3D Printing

  1. 1. A Technology towards revolution 3D PRINTING By Shayan Aziznejad for academic class presentation Dr. Azadeh Asgari
  2. 2. • The technology used for printing physical 3D objects from digital out is called 3D printing. • It was first developed by Charls Haul in 1984. • It is also called RAPID PROTOTYPES. • In 1993, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) patented another technology, named "3 Dimensional Printing techniques", which is similar to the inkjet technology used in 2D Printers. What is 3D Printing?
  3. 3. Additive Manufacturing: The term additive manufacturing refers to technologies that create objects through a sequential layering process. Objects that are manufactured additively can be used anywhere throughout the product life cycle,
  4. 4. General Principles Modeling Printing Finishing
  5. 5. General Principles Modeling: Additive manufacturing takes virtual blueprints from computer aided design (CAD) or animation modeling software and "slices" them into digital cross-sections for the machine to successively use as a guideline for printing.
  6. 6. General Principles Printing: To perform a print, the machine reads the design and lays down successive layers of liquid, powder, or sheet material to build the model from a series of cross sections. These layers, which correspond to the virtual cross sections from the CAD model, are joined together or automatically fused to create the final shape. The primary advantage of this technique is its ability to create almost any shape or geometric feature.
  7. 7. General Principles: Finishing : Though the printer-produced resolution is sufficient for many applications, printing a slightly oversized version of the desired object in standard resolution, and then removing material with a higher- resolution subtractive process can achieve a higher- resolution
  8. 8. 3D Printing Technology: Stereolithography Selective laser sintering (SLS) Multi-jet modeling (MJM) Inkjet 3D printing
  9. 9. • Stereolithography is a process for creating three-dimensional objects using a computer-controlled laser to build the required structure, layer by layer. It does this by using a resin known as liquid photopolymer that hardens when in contact with the air. Stereolithography
  10. 10. • This builds objects by using a laser to selectively fuse together successive layers of a cocktail of powdered wax, ceramic, metal, nylon or one of a range of other materials. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
  11. 11. • This again builds up objects from successive layers of powder, with an inkjet-like print head used to spray on a binder solution that glues only the required granules together. The V-Flash printer, manufactured by Canon, is low-cost 3D printer. It’s known to build layers with a light-curable film. Unlike other printers, the VFlash builds its parts from the top down. Multi-Jet Modeling (MJM)
  12. 12. • It creates the model one layer at a time by spreading a layer of powder (plaster, or resins) and inkjet printing binder in the cross-section of the part. It is the most widely used 3-D Printing technology these days and the reasons beyond that are stated below. • Allows for the printing of full color prototypes. • Unlike stereo lithography, inkjet 3D printing is optimized for speed, low cost, and ease-of- use. • No toxic chemicals like those used in stereo lithography are required. • Minimal post printing finish work is needed; one needs only to use the printer itself to blow off surrounding powder after the printing process. • Allows overhangs and excess powder can be easily removed with an air blower. Inkjet 3D printing
  13. 13. Inkjet 3D Printing
  14. 14. WORK FLOW :
  15. 15. CAD Preparation (Pre-Process):
  16. 16. Cleaning 3D Printouts (Post-Process):
  17. 17. Powder Removal:
  18. 18. Heating
  19. 19. Finishing Touches
  20. 20. Why 3D Printing?  Increase Innovation  Improve Communication  Speed Time to Market  Reduce Development Costs  Win Business
  21. 21. Application of 3D Printing : Design Prototypes: •3-Dimensional Printing concept model, functional prototypes and presentation models for evaluating and refining design, including Finite Element Analysis (FEA) results and packaging. •Size: 3.5 x 2 x 0.7 inches (9 x 5 x 2 cm) •Printing Time: 0.5 hours
  22. 22. Education: •Engage students by bringing digital concepts into the real world, turning their ideas into real-life 3D color models that they can actually hold in their hands. •Size: 8 x 5 x 2.5 inches(20 x 13 x 6 cm) Printing Time: 3 hours Application of 3D Printing :
  23. 23. Healthcare: Rapidly produce 3D models to reduce operating time, enhance patient and physician communications, and improve patient outcomes. •Size: 9.8 x 7.9 x 3.9 inches (25 x 20 x 10 cm) •Printing Time: 5.5 hours Application of 3D Printing :
  24. 24.  Reduce material wastage  More local manufacturing  Increased customisation  Digital storage & transportation  Open design &  MANYMORE Application of 3D Printing :
  25. 25. Examples : Free standing metal structures
  26. 26. Examples : 3D-printed homes • A company can built giant building blocks using it • They can build 10 houses in less than a day!! • Using predominantly recycled materials. • These homes cost less than US$5,000 • The printer is 6.6 m tall, 10 m wide and 32 m long
  27. 27. Examples : King richard’s skull printing • It seems that 3-D printing is now fit for royalty • A Richard III skull can be printed in less than 24 hours • Using SLS technique
  28. 28. Examples : Designed to win 3 size of me
  29. 29. Questions 1.What do you want to build if you have one of these 3D printers? 2. Do you have a better 3D-printing method ? 3.What do you think are the 3D printing disadvantages?

×