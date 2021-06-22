Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quiz Pertemuan 15 Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM)

Quiz Pertemuan 15 Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM)
Nama: Azhyqa Rereantica Martkliana
NIM: 43217120150

Quiz Pertemuan 15 Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM)

  1. 1. QUIZ PERTEMUAN TATAP MUKA KE-15 SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN (SIM) Nama : Azhyqa Rereantica Martkliana NIM : 43217120150 Kelas : M-705-1 Dosen : Yananto Mihadi Putra, SE, M.Si PROGRAM STUDI AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA 2021
  2. 2. 1. Jelaskan yang dimaksud dengan manajemen proyek berbasis sistem informasi! Jawab: Menurut Taufiq (2013) sistem Informasi Manajemen Proyek merupakan kumpulan dari sub-sub yang saling terintegrasi serta berkolaborasi dalam membantu manajemen dalam menyelesaikan permasalahan dan memberikan informasi yang berkualitas kepada manajemen dengan cara mengolah data dengan komputer sehingga dapat bermanfaat bagi pengguna, atau dengan kata lain Sistem Informasi Manajemen Proyek merupakan suatu sistem informasi berbasis komputer yang digunakan oleh manajemen untuk memproses data dan memberikan informasi yang berkualitas guna menghasilkan suatu produk atau layanan yang unik. Sistem Informasi Manajemen Proyek berbasis Sistem Informasi merupakan sebuah sistem yang dirancang untuk mengolah data-data menggunakan teknologi komputer dengan media komunikasi internet. Data- data yang meliputi data identitas karyawan, data jenis, project, data kegiatan, jobdesc dan laporan dapat diakses menggunakan jaringan sistem informasi. 2. Dalam proses pengelolaan proyek pada perusahaan, terdapat struktur manajemen proyek. Jelaskan fungsi dan tugas masing-masing level struktur tersebut yang diterapkan oleh perusahaan khususnya perusahaan tempat Anda bekerja atau perusahaan keluarga atau perusahaan yang Anda gunakan sebagai contoh kasus! Jawab: Tempat saya bekerja, Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan mempunyai tugas melaksanakan perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan di bidang kesekretariatan dan keprotokolan Pimpinan MPR dan Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal. Dalam melaksanakan tugas sebagaimana dimaksud, Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan menyelenggarakan fungsi: a. Perumusan dan evaluasi rencana strategis Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan; b. Perumusan dan evaluasi program kerja tahunan Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan; c. Perumusan dan evaluasi rencana kegiatan dan anggaran Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan; d. Koordinasi terhadap pelaksanaan tugas unit organisasi di lingkungan Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan; e. Perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan kesekretariatan Ketua MPR f. Perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan kesekretariatan Wakil Ketua MPR; g. Perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan keprotokolan Pimpinan MPR dan Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal; h. Perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan ketatausahaan dan kerumahtanggaan Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal; dan i. Penyusunan evaluasi dan pelaporan Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan. Biro Sekretariat Pimpinan terdiri atas: a. Bagian Sekretariat Ketua MPR; Bagian Sekretariat Ketua MPR mempunyai tugas melaksanakan penyiapan perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan di bidang pengelolaan materi bidang tugas Pimpinan MPR serta pelaksanaan urusan tata usaha dan rumah tangga Ketua MPR.
  3. 3. b. Bagian Sekretariat Wakil Ketua MPR; Bagian Sekretariat Wakil Ketua MPR mempunyai tugas melaksanakan penyiapan perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan di bidang tata usaha dan rumah tangga Wakil Ketua MPR. c. Bagian Protokol dan Upacara; Bagian Protokol dan Upacara mempunyai tugas melaksanakan penyiapan perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan di bidang keprotokolan Pimpinan MPR dan Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal, upacara, perjalanan dinas luar negeri, alih bahasa dan delegasi. d. Bagian Tata Usaha Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal; Bagian Tata Usaha Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal mempunyai tugas melaksanakan penyiapan perumusan kebijakan dan pelaksanaan dukungan di bidang tata usaha dan rumah tangga Pimpinan Sekretariat Jenderal. 3. Bagaimanakah pendekatan alternatif pemanfaatan manajemen proyek sistem informasi pada rencana bisnis perusahaan yang terjadi pada perusahaan Anda sebagaimana yang tercantum pada modul perkuliahan pekan ini? Jawab: Sejauh ini, berbagai pendekatan alternatif dalam memanfaatkan manajemen proyek berbasis sistem informasi pada rencana bisnis perusahaan terus dicari pertimbangannya mengenai kelebihan dan kelemahannya. Berbagai pendekatan alternatif yang menguntungkan perusahaan, baik secara internal maupun eksternal tentu akan selalu diprioritaskan untuk diimplementasikan segera oleh perusahaan. Banyak teori yang menjelaskan mengenai hal ini, namun tentu perlu dilakukan penyesuaian sesuai dengan kondisi dan kebutuhan perusahaan. 4. Bagaimana Perusahaan dapat Menilai Nilai Bisnis dari Sistem Informasi! Jelaskan hal ini sesuai dengan kondisi pada perusahaan tempat Anda bekerja atau perusahaan keluarga atau perusahaan yang Anda gunakan sebagai contoh kasus! Jawab: Manfaat berwujud dapat diukur dan diberi nilai moneter. Manfaat tak berwujud, seperti layanan pelanggan yang lebih efisien atau pengambilan keputusan yang disempurnakan, tidak dapat segera diukur namun dapat menyebabkan keuntungan yang dapat diukur dalam jangka panjang. Sistem transaksi dan klerus yang menggantikan tenaga kerja dan menghemat ruang selalu menghasilkan manfaat nyata dan terukur daripada sistem informasi manajemen, sistem pendukung keputusan, dan sistem kerja kolaboratif yang didukung oleh komputer. Model penganggaran modal adalah salah satu dari beberapa teknik yang digunakan untuk mengukur nilai investasi pada proyek investasi modal jangka panjang. Metode penganggaran modal bergantung pada ukuran arus kas masuk dan keluar dari perusahaan; proyek modal menghasilkan arus kas tersebut. Biaya investasi untuk proyek sistem informasi adalah arus kas keluar langsung yang disebabkan oleh pengeluaran untuk perangkat keras, perangkat lunak, dan tenaga kerja. Pada tahun-tahun berikutnya, investasi dapat menyebabkan arus kas keluar tambahan yang akan diimbangi oleh arus kas masuk akibat investasi.
  4. 4. 5. Berdasarkan pertanyaan nomor 4, jelaskan Faktor Risiko Utama dalam Proyek Sistem Informasi! Jawab: Tingkat risiko dalam proyek pengembangan sistem ditentukan oleh: a. Ukuran proyek. Semakin besar proyek – seperti yang ditunjukkan oleh dolar yang dikeluarkan, ukuran staf implementasi, waktu yang dialokasikan untuk implementasi, dan jumlah unit organisasi yang terpengaruh – semakin besar risikonya. Proyek sistem berskala sangat besar memiliki tingkat kegagalan yaitu 50 sampai 75 persen lebih tinggi daripada proyek lainnya karena proyek semacam itu rumit dan sulit dikendalikan. b. Struktur proyek. Beberapa proyek lebih terstruktur daripada yang lain. Persyaratan mereka jelas dan mudah sehingga output dan proses dapat dengan mudah didefinisikan. Pengguna tahu persis apa yang mereka inginkan dan apa yang harus dilakukan sistem; Hampir tidak ada kemungkinan pengguna mengubah pikiran mereka. c. Pengalaman dengan teknologi. Risiko proyek meningkat jika tim proyek dan staf sistem informasi tidak memiliki keahlian teknis yang dibutuhkan. Meskipun kesulitan teknologi merupakan salah satu faktor risiko dalam proyek sistem informasi, namun faktor lainnya terutama bersifat organisasi, berkaitan dengan kompleksitas persyaratan informasi, cakupan proyek, dan berapa banyak bagian organisasi yang akan terpengaruh oleh sistem informasi baru.

