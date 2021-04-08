COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1413326390 If you✔8217;re in real estate, you✔8217;ve heard of syndication. It✔8217;s the new industry gold rush, and much like the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s, investors are wondering if they should get in on the action or wait for the market to correct. Award-winning syndicator ❤bBruce Petersen⚡b says it all depends. If you do it right, syndication is an amazing way to grow your business exponentially and achieve a life of freedom you never thought possible. And you don✔8217;t need to wait for a market correction✔8212;Bruce will show you how to develop a track record of success with syndication right now that will have you well positioned and ready for the next correction. However, syndication isn✔8217;t for everyone. In Syndicating Is a B*tch, Bruce shares the stories other syndicators won✔8217;t, like finding a dead body on a property and having Homeland Security take $5.2 million of your money. Along with the unvarnished truth, Bruce gives you the step-by-step guide you need to close your first syndication deal.