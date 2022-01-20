Professional Ethics In Computing 1. Professional Ethics in Computing By- Ayush Singh 20112010 2. Content Ethics vs Morality 2 1 Engineering as social experimentation 3 Ethical Theories 4 Code of ethics 5 Risk & safety & Intellectual Property Rights 6 Global Issues 3. Ethics Morality Rules provided by an external source eg. code of conduct in workplaces Morals refer to an individual’s own principles regarding right and wrong society says it is the right thing to do so we believe in something being right/ wrong Response to a specific situation General principles set by a group ; May differ from society to society / culture to culture Every individual has some principles which help him throughout his life to cope up with any adverse situation Not hard and fast rules, but rules that a majority of people consider as right Eg. Notions/ beliefs about manners, customs and towards laws Eg.. Character flaw, corruption and crime 4. Ethical Theories Utilitarian Theory Duty Ethics Theory Rights Theory Virtue Theory Justice Theory Theories of Moral Development •Kohlberg Theory •Gilligan Theory 5. Engineering is the application of science and math concerned with the design, building, and use of engines, machines, and structures. Engineers figure out how things work and find practical uses for scientific discoveries. Engineering as Social Experimentation Similarities Between Engineering and Standard Experiments: • Partial Ignorance • Uncertainty Contrast Between Engineering and Standard Experiments: • Experimental Control • Knowledge Gained 6. Code of Ethics and its five canons: • Integrity • Competence • Individual Responsibility • Professional Responsibilities • Human Concern 7. Limitations of Code of Ethics: • Code of ethics are often vague wordings and cannot be applicable to all situations. • It is impossible to analyze fully and predict the full range of moral problems. • Engineering codes often have internal conflicts. So they can’t give a solution or method for resolving the conflict. 8. Safety And Responsibility Safety: It means the state of being safe or protected from any sort of danger at a given time. Risk: It is a potential of something bad or unwanted may happen. Risk = Probability of the harm × Magnitude or consequence of the harm Types of Risks: • Acceptable Risk * Public Risk • Voluntary Risk * Personal Risk • Job Related Risk 9. Analytical method to test Safety Scenario Analysis Event tree Analysis Fault Tree Analysis Failure mode and effect analysis Determination of Risk Knowledge of Risk 1 Uncertainties in Design 2 Testing of Safety 3 10. Globalization: Process of increasing interactions and interdependence of world’s economies, culture and populations. Dimensions of Global Issues: • Multinational Corporations • Environmental Ethics • Computer Ethics • Weapons Development Engineers as Managers: Engineers are preferred to be managers because of their potential to understand business techniques and practical knowledge. Managerial Roles: • Interpersonal • Informational • Decisional • Copyrights • Trade Secrets Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) : It protects the rights of category of properties that include intangible creations of the human intellect. • Patents • Trademarks

