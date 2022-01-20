SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
Professional
Ethics
in Computing
By-
Ayush Singh
20112010
2.
Content
Ethics vs Morality
2
1
Engineering as social
experimentation
3
Ethical Theories
4
Code of ethics
5
Risk & safety
&
Intellectual Property
Rights
6
Global Issues
3.
Ethics Morality
Rules provided by an external source eg. code of
conduct in workplaces
Morals refer to an individual’s own principles regarding
right and wrong
society says it is the right thing to do so we believe in something being right/ wrong
Response to a specific situation
General principles set by a group ; May differ from
society to society / culture to culture
Every individual has some principles which help him
throughout his life to cope up with any adverse
situation
Not hard and fast rules, but rules that a majority of
people consider as right
Eg. Notions/ beliefs about manners, customs and
towards laws
Eg.. Character flaw, corruption and crime
4.
Ethical Theories
Utilitarian
Theory
Duty Ethics
Theory
Rights
Theory
Virtue
Theory
Justice
Theory
Theories of
Moral Development
•Kohlberg
Theory
•Gilligan
Theory
5.
Engineering is the application of
science and math concerned with the
design, building, and use of engines,
machines, and structures. Engineers
figure out how things work and find
practical uses for scientific discoveries.
Engineering as Social Experimentation
Similarities Between Engineering
and Standard Experiments:
• Partial Ignorance
• Uncertainty
Contrast Between Engineering
and Standard Experiments:
• Experimental Control
• Knowledge Gained
6.
Code of Ethics and its five canons:
• Integrity
• Competence
• Individual Responsibility
• Professional Responsibilities
• Human Concern
7.
Limitations of Code of Ethics:
• Code of ethics are often vague wordings
and cannot be applicable to all situations.
• It is impossible to analyze fully and predict
the full range of moral problems.
• Engineering codes often have internal
conflicts. So they can’t give a solution or
method for resolving the conflict.
8.
Safety And Responsibility
Safety:
It means the state of being safe or protected from any sort of danger
at a given time.
Risk:
It is a potential of something bad or unwanted may happen.
Risk = Probability of the harm × Magnitude or consequence of the harm
Types of Risks:
• Acceptable Risk * Public Risk
• Voluntary Risk * Personal Risk
• Job Related Risk
9.
Analytical method to test
Safety
Scenario Analysis
Event tree
Analysis
Fault Tree Analysis
Failure mode and
effect analysis
Determination of Risk
Knowledge of
Risk
1
Uncertainties in
Design
2
Testing of Safety
3
10.
Globalization:
Process of increasing interactions and
interdependence of world’s economies, culture
and populations.
Dimensions of Global Issues:
• Multinational Corporations
• Environmental Ethics
• Computer Ethics
• Weapons Development
Engineers as Managers:
Engineers are preferred to be managers
because of their potential to understand
business techniques and practical
knowledge.
Managerial Roles:
• Interpersonal
• Informational
• Decisional
• Copyrights
• Trade Secrets
Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) :
It protects the rights of category of
properties that include intangible
creations of the human intellect.
• Patents
• Trademarks
Editor's Notes
Rules provided by an external source eg. code of conduct in workplaces or principles in religion
These days, "ethics" is used most often in the context of code of conduct, for example, the set of rules that a person being in a certain profession must abide by. Morality is most often used as what a person thinks or feels that is right or wrong. I think morals relate more directly to human nature and to our emotions, they are based on core values that have helped our species thrive as a social species. Ethics is a more elaborate, thought-out construct.
Another example is conduct during war: a person who is drafted into an Army (so not his/her choice) is expected to kill the enemy and that would be considered ethically correct. But that person may abhor the idea of taking a life, and he/she may not be able to kill, or if they do, suffer from trauma because they have violated their own moral feelings and principles.
Kohlberg theory was mainly based on men's perspective, whereas Giligan theory was based on both men and women perspective Both the theories had three stages
Whereas the post conventional of kohlberg theory emphasized more on no self interest whereas giligan empahised on keeping a balance between self interest and caring about others
Ethical Theories: Helps us understand moral dilemma Provide clarity and consistency Provide rough guidance in solving moral problems Utilitarian Theory: (Jeremy Bentham & John Stuart Mill) maximize good consequence and decide what law is the best Duty Ethics theory: Immanuel Kant- You have duty towards you, John Rawl - gave importance to actions that will voluntarily be agreed upon by the person’s concerned 2 basic principles: 1.each person is entitled to the amount of liberty only and only if the qual amt. Of liberty is there for others. .2.allow people great wealth & power only when it is benefitting other other people too. Rights Theory: for every right we have corresponding duty of non- interference eg – Freedom of speech Virtue (Aristotle): we should have a balance between extremes and deficiencies Justice(Aristotle): Equals to be treated equally and unequals should be treated unequally
Integrity- integrity is regarded as the honesty and truthfulness or accuracy of one's actions. Competence- the ability to do something successfully or efficiently.
Acceptable Risk Acceptable risk refers to the level of human and property injury or loss from an industrial process that is considered to be tolerable by an individual, household, group, organization, community, region, state, or nation in view of the social, political, and economic cost-benefit analysis. Example: For instance, the risk of flooding can be accepted once every 100years but it is unacceptable in every 2 years. Voluntary Risk A person is subjected to risk by either his own actions or action taken by others, volunteers take that risk without any apprehension. Ex: over rough ground for amusement. Involuntary risks are risks that people take either not knowing that they are at risk, or they are unable to control the fact that they are at risk, such as second hand smoke. These risks often include environmental hazards such as lightning, tsunamis, and tornadoes. Job Related Risks When workers are taking risks in their jobs in their stride like being exposed to asbestos. It’s in one sense voluntary by nature but workers have no choice as they want to stick with the job. But they are not generally informed about the risks. Personal Risk Ex: A person working in a nuclear plant or oil refinery plant. While assessing the personal risk one should consider the following ethical questions: How to access the money value of an individual’s life? On what basis, the compensation for a risk can be decided? Is the compensation for a risk by an amount based on the exposure/tolerance of the average person justifiable? What will be the compensation if the tolerance level of the person is below or above the average tolerance level? Public Risk The loss of assets and the correction costs are estimated. Loss of reduction in future income or earning capacity due to loss of their capability /physical disability. Cost associated with an accident, (transportation / treatment etc.) Cost of welfare (rehabilitation, alternate jobs and other benefits, etc.)
Analytical methods for testing the safety of the product Scenario analysis Failure modes & effect analysis Fault tree analysis Event tree analysis Scenario analysis: Used by organizations to evaluate its risks exposure through a structured analysis of soundness, vulnerability, efficiency and consistency of management. Tools used : checklists, questionnaires, scorecards, interviews, risk maps, workshops and the output in the form of: scores(high -low), indicators(red, yellow, green etc), measures. Steps: Identify the hazard State the question Develop a planned scenario Develop a scenario tree Collect evidence Quantify the number of scenario tree Link the information generated by scenario analysis with empirical evidence Failure Mode Effect analysis (FMEA): Various parts or components of the system and their modes of failure are studied but the cause of failure and interrelationship between the components are not studied. Steps: Identify the possible failure modes Understand the failure mechanism Risk analysis Plan for action on elimination or reduction of failure modes Fault tree analysis: Fault tree analysis (FTA) is a graphical tool to explore the causes of system level failures. It uses boolean logic to combine a series of lower level events and it is basically a top-down approach to identify the component level failures (basic event) that cause the system level failure (top event) to occur. It consists of two elements “events” and “logic gates” which connects the events to identify the cause of the top undesired event. Event Tree Analysis: It illustrates the sequence of outcomes which may arise after the occurrence of a selected initial event. Its inverse of FTA NOTE: FTA is concerned with analyzing faults which might lead to an event, whereas ETA is interested in stopping it escalating
Determination of Risk Knowledge of risk Uncertainties in design Testing for safety Knowledge of Risk: To assess a risk one must first identify it. To identify a risk one should know the information about the safety of standard products. Uncertainties: They are expressed as probabilities and as educated guesses. They are in the form of manufacturing material, changing economy, and unfavorable environmental conditions. Estimation of risk is unreliable as many uncertainties are present therefore the data in updated and monitored periodically: Restricted access to knowledge of risk : Non disclosure citing legal restrictions. Uncertain behavior of materials: Test data supplied by suppliers are only statistical, individual parts behave completely different from the statistical mean obtained. Uncertain and varying behavior of user environment. Use / Misuse of materials/products Newer application of obsolete technology Unexpected and unintended outcomes of the product. Testing Destructive Testing: Testing is done till the component fails. Expensive but realistic. Prototype Testing: Testing prototype with real users to validate design decisions before development starts. Dimensional analysis is used to project the result in actual conditions. Simulation Testing: With the help of computer, the simulations are done. The safe boundary may be obtained. The effects of some controlled input variables on the outcomes can be predicted in a better way. Testing becomes inappropriate when the products are: Tested destructively When the test duration is long When the components failing by tests are very costly