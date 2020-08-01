Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ayushi Talreja PGDM (2020-2022) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore
• YouTube was created by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. • It is headquartered in San Bruno, US. • The logo, web...
• The first ever video was uploaded by Jawed Karim himself. It was named as “Me at the Zoo”. • The first ever video which ...
Entertainment, Music & News were the top 3 genres based on content consumption contributing to over 70% of views in Q1 202...
• Founders- Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim • CEO- Susan Wojcicki • Chief Business Officer- Robert Kyncl • Chief ...
“Our mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world.” Freedom of Expression We believe people should be able ...
Freedom of Opportunity We believe everyone should have a chance to be discovered, build a business and succeed on their ow...
YouTube Go YouTube Kids YouTube Music YouTube Originals YouTube Premium YouTube Studio YouTube TV
• YouTube India, a localized version of the video platform that catered to Indian user preferences, was launched in 2008 a...
YouTube alone has garnered over 300 billion views in Q1 2020 which is 13% more than Q4 2019. Over 90% of the views on YouT...
Top Creators as of May 2020
• Sponsored videos • Embedded Advertisements • Landing Page Advertisements • YouTube Premium • Channel Membership • YouTub...
Worldwide advertising revenues as of Q1’2020
This will help you to gain knowledge about YouTube and its facts.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Ayushi Talreja PGDM (2020-2022) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore
  2. 2. • YouTube was created by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. • It is headquartered in San Bruno, US. • The logo, website domain and trademark for YouTube were registered on 14th February 2005. • The original idea was to be an online dating website. Users would be able to upload videos of them introducing themselves and saying what they were interested in, but the idea didn’t take off and the co-founders soon pivoted YouTube to become a more general video sharing site. • YouTube began its life being funded by investors. • It was run in an improvised office in a garage. Origin
  3. 3. • The first ever video was uploaded by Jawed Karim himself. It was named as “Me at the Zoo”. • The first ever video which got a million views was of Nike advertisement starring footballer Ronaldoinho. • Google acquired it in October 2006 for $1.6 billion. At that time YouTube had only 65 employees. • Adverts were rolled out less than a year later as a way to make money from the website. • In December 2012, a video received a billion views for the first time. • Since then YouTube has continued to grow and is now the second most popular website in the world.
  4. 4. Entertainment, Music & News were the top 3 genres based on content consumption contributing to over 70% of views in Q1 2020. The Millennials remains the most active groups on YouTube in India with 70% of viewership coming from the Age group 18-34.
  5. 5. • Founders- Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim • CEO- Susan Wojcicki • Chief Business Officer- Robert Kyncl • Chief Marketing Officer- Danielle Tiedt • Head of Music Partnership for India and South Asia Region- Pawan Agarwal • Chief Product Officer- Neal Mohan • Chief Of Staff, Head of Strategy & Operations-Edua Dickerson
  6. 6. “Our mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world.” Freedom of Expression We believe people should be able to speak freely, share opinions, foster open dialogue, and that creative freedom leads to new voices, formats and possibilities. Freedom of Information We believe everyone should have easy, open access to information and that video is a powerful force for education, building understanding, and documenting world events, big and small.
  7. 7. Freedom of Opportunity We believe everyone should have a chance to be discovered, build a business and succeed on their own terms, and that people—not gatekeepers—decide what’s popular. Freedom to Belong We believe everyone should be able to find communities of support, break down barriers, transcend borders and come together around shared interests and passions.
  8. 8. YouTube Go YouTube Kids YouTube Music YouTube Originals YouTube Premium YouTube Studio YouTube TV
  9. 9. • YouTube India, a localized version of the video platform that catered to Indian user preferences, was launched in 2008 at a time when Indians accounted for only around 1 percent of YouTube’s total viewership. • In 2015, YouTube launched “YouTube Space” • Located in Mumbai’s film city, the ‘Space’ offered Indian YouTubers the chance to “learn, connect, and collaborate” in their efforts to create more engaging video content for the site. The move contributed to YouTube’s surging popularity in the country.
  10. 10. YouTube alone has garnered over 300 billion views in Q1 2020 which is 13% more than Q4 2019. Over 90% of the views on YouTube were through Mobile devices.
  11. 11. Top Creators as of May 2020
  12. 12. • Sponsored videos • Embedded Advertisements • Landing Page Advertisements • YouTube Premium • Channel Membership • YouTube TV • Affiliate Earning
  13. 13. Worldwide advertising revenues as of Q1’2020

