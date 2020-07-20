The facial recognition market 2020 is projected to attain a decent valuation. It has been observed that the technology has gained popularity and witnessed expansion of application base in recent years. The trend is assumed to continue over the next couple of years. It is projected to boost the growth of the facial recognition market in the upcoming years. The assessment offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) presents an observation that the global facial recognition market is poised to mark 19.68% CAGR over the review period 2016 to 2022.