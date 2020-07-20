Successfully reported this slideshow.
Entertainment Robots Market 2020 – 2023: Global Leading Growth Drivers, COVID – 19 Analysis, Business Trends, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segments, Profits and Regional Study

In the forecast period, the Global Entertainment Robots Market is slated to mature from USD 981.25 million in 2016 to USD 3.7 billion by 2023 , at a CAGR of 23.06%.

  1. 1. Entertainment Robots Market Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Entertainment Robots Market In the forecast period, the Global Entertainment Robots Market is slated to mature from USD 981.25 million in 2016 to USD 3.7 billion by 2023 , at a CAGR of 23.06%. Entertainment robots are integrated with robot vision, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cognitive computing, which is used to learn and interact with people and helps in decision-making, learning, and problem-solving. Throughout the forecast era, the advancement of artificial intelligence technology, rising geriatric population and growing demand for animatronics are expected to fuel the entertainment robots industry. The entertainment robots market is focused on end-users such as geriatric population and children. This is expected to drive the entertainment robots market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high initial cost is hindering the market growth in the forthcoming years. This still lacks skilled workers in this sector and therefore the demand has not expanded exponentially.
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 • Entertainment Robots Market are widely used in both the elderly and children. Such robots are used to perform a modern way of educating children, often used for entertainment purposes as well as to solve the loneliness when their parent is not at home. The entertainment robots market is heating up between parents and trainers. The education sector makes good use of this technology, using this entertainment robot in most schools and universities for educational purposes where children can learn the basics in a different format. Educational The robots are used as part of children's interactive learning in the education sector. Market growth has been driven by the growing demand of educational robots among trainers, educational institutes and parents for educational purposes. Such robots aid in creative problem-solving, critical-thinking , reasoning and imaginative learning for young children or even the elderly. Senior citizens who need companionship for therapeutic and wellness purposes and to curb loneliness use the robotic companion pets. • In addition, the R&D costs and the technological complexities involved in the human-machine interface are expected to present challenges for the entertainment robot industry. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Entertainment Robots Market Forecast To 2023” Entertainment Robots Market
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Regional Analysis The global market for entertainment robots is slated to grow at a substantial rate over the review period from 2018 to 2023. The entertainment robots industry geographic research was carried out for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the entertainment robots market with market size of 1.8 billion in 2023 due to camera advances, and sensor technology is increasing demand for entertainment robots in the Asia-Pacific Region. In the entertainment robots sector, North America has successfully counted the second spot. Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at a more rapid pace over the forecast period. The roW is slated to grow at a slow rate over the forecast period, however. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/entertainment-robots-market- 2925 Entertainment Robots Market
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Application & Major Players in this Research: Entertainment Robots Market Prominent Players: • SPHERO (US), • Hasbro, INC. (US), • Sony Corporation (Japan), • MATTEL, INC (US), • BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), • KUKA (Germany), • Robobuilder (South Korea), • Modular Robotics (US), • Lego (Denmark). Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2925 Entertainment Robots Market
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Entertainment Robots Market Segmented on the basis of Segment: • By product, the market is analyzed into robot toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets. • By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, education, media, and others. Entertainment Robots Market
