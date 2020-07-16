Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORY OF UN CHARTER Signed in San Francisco on 26th June 1945 ORIGINAL MEMBERS 51 Members PREDECESSOR League of Nations
UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS New York MEMBERS 193 Members FORMED 24th October, 1945
OBJECTIVES 1.To save succeeding generations from the scourge of war 1.To serve as a centre where various nations can coord...
OFFICIAL LANGUAGES 1.French 1.Arabic 1.English 1.Russian 1.Chinese 1.Spanish
PRINCIPAL ORGANS 1.Secretariat 1.International Court of Justice 1.Trusteeship Council 1.Economic and Social Council 1.Secu...
GENERAL ASSEMBLY Imp decisions – 2/3rd majority, Other decisions – Simple Majority 1.1 vote, 5 representatives 1.Meets onc...
FUNCTIONS To adopt international conventions To elect secy general of UN To elect members of other organs To adopt amendme...
SECURITY COUNCIL Procedural matters – 9 members, substantive – 9 members including 5 permanent 1.1 vote, 1 representative ...
ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCIL 1.Works towards sustainable development 1.Located in New York 3 year term 1.54 members elected...
TRUSTEESHIP COUNCIL 1.The Council will now meet only if required to do so as per resolution dtd 25th May 1994 1.By 1994, a...
International Court of Justice Predecessor - PCIJ Official Languages – English and French 1.Situated at The Hague, Nether...
SECRETARIAT Looks after administration 1.Situated in New York 1.Secretary General term – 5 years 1.Headed by Secretary Ge...
United nations & its organs

To know more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVKNDlygEsw

United nations & its organs

