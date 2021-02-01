Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRESSING FORTHE CAMERA: MANUAL FORWOMEN By Aysel Soltanova
■ Dressing for the camera is different from dressing “in-person”. ■ The key is to be comfortable and have nothing that dis...
Solid colored clothes (navy blue, grays, purples, dark creams, browns and neutral colored suits)
Blouses with long sleeves. Deep tones will enhance your skin tone.
Recommended trousers
Recommended skirts
Go for scarves from thin materials with no or minimal patterns, put on loosely.
Avoid white blouses, bright yellow, red or black suits.
Avoid sleeveless or short sleeves.
Avoid complicated patterns.
Cameras don’t like complicated patterns, they get messed up, called moire-effect.
Avoid shinny fabrics.
Avoid heavy fabrics.
Go for natural, thin fabrics that breathe. Mind that studio lighting increases temperature and may make you sweat.
Wear simple jewelry.
Don’t use big, dangling jewelry. It will distract attention from your face, cause noise when moving.
Wear shoes with comfortable heels.
Avoid uncomfortable heels – they may not be seen but will definitely affect your comfort level.
Use hairstyles that are off the face.
Don’t cover your face with your hair.
Have nude tones of make-up.
Don’t wear bright make-up or nails. It will distract attention from your message.
Cover your skin with powder to avoid greasy, shinny skin.
Lastly, relax and smile. After all, you’re the expert in your field!
Bonus tip: rest, food, and hydration ■ Get a good night’s sleep before the shoot; you want to feel refreshed and confident...
Thank you!
Dressing for the camera: manual for women

Looking professional in front of a camera is as important as speaking effectively. In these slides, I tried to summarize for men the dos and don'ts of how to dress for the camera.

