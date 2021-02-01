Dressing for the camera: manual for women

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
22.
Don’t wear bright make-up or nails. It will distract
attention from your message.
23.
Cover your skin with powder to avoid greasy,
shinny skin.
24.
Lastly, relax and smile. After all, you’re the expert
in your field!
25.
Bonus tip: rest, food, and hydration
■ Get a good night’s sleep before the shoot; you want to feel
refreshed and confident in front of the camera.
■ Drink lots of water beforehand, and bring a bottle of water
with you — those lights can get hot. Sleep and hydration will
ensure you feel your best, and that will help you look your
best.
■ Have a light meal, so your stomach doesn’t announce itself in
the middle of the shoot. Avoid drinking milk or eating yogurt
beforehand, because it coats your throat and has an impact
on your speaking voice quality.
