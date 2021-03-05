What started in the mid 1990s⭐ when a few people decided to build stock Softails from aftermarket parts because they couldn't buy one at the dealer⭐ has evolved into a full-blown industry. Today⭐ every small town has a Chopper or Custom bike shop and every cable TV channel has a Biker Build-Off series. No longer content to build copies of stock motorcycles⭐ today's builder wants a motorcycle that's longer⭐ lower⭐ and sexier than anything approved by a factory design team.Part catalog⭐ part service manual⭐ and part inspiration⭐ this book offers help with planning the project⭐ getting the right look and actually assembling that custom bike you've dreamed about for years. Three start-to-finish sequences show not just how the best bikes are bolted together⭐ but how the unique one-off gas tanks are shaped and then covered with candy brandywine paint.