Web 2.0 Araçları

WEB 2.0 ARAÇLARI NUR FADEN KARAÇAM SELİN BOZKURTLAR MERVENUR HORASAN AYLİN DİZMAN
SUNUM ARAÇLARI
EMAZE - www.emaze.com - Web tabanlı - Sunum, mini site, kart, oyun, dijital hikaye ve davet oluşturma seçenekleri - Ücrets...
PREZİ - https://prezi.com - Web tabanlı - Offline - ücretli - Geçiş efektleri - Paylaşım seçenekleri - Ortak çalışabilme
Google Slaytlar - Web tabanlı - App - Ortak çalışabilme - Sunum üzerinden sohbet ve yorum
NearPod - http://www.nearpod.com - Web tabanlı - App - İnteraktif sunum hazırlama - Sanal sınıf oluşturma - Öğrenci takibi...
EdCanvas / TES TEACH - Web tabanlı - İnteraktif sunum hazırlama - Sanal sınıf oluşturma - Öğrenci takibi - Ev ödevi - Ölçm...
Genial.ly - https://www.genial.ly/ - Web tabanlı - Sunum, infografik, poster, mini site vb. - Ücretsiz
Zoho Show - https://www.zoho.com/ - Web tabanlı - Ortak çalışabilme
SlideSnack / SlideBoom - Sunum paylaşım platformları
ONLİNE KİTAP HAZIRLAMA - HİKAYELEŞTİRME
Storybird
Sway
StoryJumper
Book Creator - Bu araç App olarak kullanılabilir. - App Store, Windows Store ve Google Play’dan indirerek kullanabilirsini...
ZooBurst
Cube Creator
Wattpad
TikaTok
Calameo
OURBOX BOOK CREATOR
FlipSnack
INFOGRAFIK, POSTER TASARIMI ARAÇLARI
Canva - www.canva.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Fotoğraf Kolajı ➔ Şablon, Arka Plan, Resim Arşivi ➔ Ortak Çalışabilme ➔ Ücretli / Üc...
Piktochart - www.piktochart.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik ➔ 20 adet görsel ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz ➔ Paylaşım Seçenekleri
Easel.ly - www.easel.ly ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik ➔ Ücretsiz ➔ Paylaşım Seçenekleri
BeFunky - www.befunky.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Foto Editör ➔ Kolaj ➔ Tasarım ➔ Ücretsiz ➔ Paylaşım Seçenekleri
Venngage - www.venngage.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik ➔ Online - Ücretsiz ➔ İndirme - Ücretli ➔ Paylaşım Seçenekleri
İnfogr.am- www.infogr.am ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik ➔ 30 grafik ➔ Online - Ücretsiz ➔ İndirme - Ücretli ➔ Paylaşım Seçenek...
Visme - www.visme.co ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Poster ➔ Raporlama ➔ Ücretsiz ➔ Paylaşım Seçenekleri
Thinglink - www.thinglink.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnteraktif Resim ➔ Yazı, Resim, Müzik, Video, Link ➔ Ücretli - Ücretsiz ➔ Pa...
BlockPosters - www.blockposters.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Poster ➔ Ücretsiz ➔ 10 Sayfa
Pixlr - www.pixlr.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Fotoğraf Düzenleme ➔ Ücretsiz ➔ Üyelik gerektirmez
Glogster - edu.glogster.com ➔ Web Tabanlı - App ➔ İnteraktif Poster ➔ Metin, ses, grafik, video
Posterini - www.posterini.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Poster ➔ Ücretsiz İndirme
Vizualize.me - www.vizualize.me ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik CV ➔ Linkedin
Resumup - www.resumup.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ İnfografik CV
ANİMASYON OLUŞTURMA
Powtoon - www.powtoon.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz
Animaker - www.animaker.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz
Animatron - www.animatron.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz
GoAnimate - www.goanimate.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz
RawShorts - www.rawshorts.com ➔ Web Tabanlı ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Ücretli / Ücretsiz
Moovly - www.moovly.com ➔ Web Tabanlı / İos ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Kalem ile Çizim Efektleri ➔ Ücret...
VideoScribe - www.videoscribe.co ➔ Web Tabanlı / İos ➔ Karakterler ➔ Sahneler ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Kalem ile Çizim Efektler...
Imovie - www.apple.com/tr/imovie/ ➔ İos / Macos ➔ Fotoğraflar ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Hazır Temalar ➔ Video Düzenleme ➔ Ücrets...
Animoto- www.animoto.com ➔ İos / Macos / Android / Web Tabanlı ➔ Fotoğraflar ➔ Geçiş Efektleri ➔ Hazır Temalar ➔ Video Düz...
Tellagami - tellagami.com ➔ İos ➔ Karakterleri Konuşturma ➔ Metin ➔ Ses Kaydı ➔ Arka Plan ➔ İfadeler
Morfo - ➔ İos ➔ Karakter İfadeleri ile nesneleri / çizimleri vb. her şeyi canlandırabilme ➔ Yüz efektleri ➔ Metin ➔ Ses Ka...
FlipaClip ➔ Android / İos (Yakında) ➔ Animasyon Çizimleri ➔ Ücretsiz
Proshow Gold - Offline - Ücretsiz
ÖLÇME DEĞERLENDİRME
Plickers - www.plickers.com ➔ Laboratuvara gerek duyulmaması ➔ Fazla aygıt gerektirmemesi ➔ Çoktan seçmeli, doğru yanlış s...
EDpuzzle - www.edpuzzle.com ➔ Video yükleme ➔ Video kesme ➔ Video seslendirme ➔ Ses kaydı ekleme ➔ Videoya soru ekleme ➔ Ç...
FlipQuiz - www.flipquiz.me ➔ En fazla 6 kategori ➔ Her kategori için en fazla 5 soru ➔ Kısa cevap, doğru yanlış, uzun ceva...
Kahoot - www.getkahoot.com ➔ Sınav, tartışma, anket, sıralama ➔ Video ve resim ekleme ➔ Soru başına süre ekleme (Max 2 dak...
Kahoot - www.kahoot.it
Quizizz - www.quizizz.com ➔ Çoktan seçmeli soru ➔ Resim ekleme ➔ Soru başına süre ekleme (Max 15 dakika) ➔ Anında geri bil...
Socrative - www.socrative.com ➔ Çoktan seçmeli, doğru yanlış, kısa cevap ➔ Quiz, Uzay Yarışı, Dersten Çıkış Etkinliği ➔ De...
Google Form ➔ Kısa yanıt, paragraf, çoktan seçmeli, onay kutusu, açılır menü, doğrusal ölçek, çoktan seçmeli tablosu, tari...
Kaizena ➔ Google Drive uygulaması ➔ Sesli geri bildirim - yorum
Quickkey - www.quickkey.com ➔ Optik form okuyucu ➔ Max 30 soru ➔ Öğrenci ve soru bazında rapor
ARTIRILMIŞ GERÇEKLİK
Artırılmış Gerçeklik Nedir? Artırılmış gerçeklik (AR) ses, video, grafik veya GPS verileri gibi bilgisayar tarafından üret...
Aurasma
Artırılmış Gerçeklik Uygulamaları
Boyama ve Artırılmış Gerçeklik
Hayvanlar ve İnsan Organları
ZİHİN HARİTALARI
Coggle - https://coggle.it/ - 1 özel diyagram (kullanma sıklığına göre artıyor) - İşbirlikli çalışma - 1600’den fazla görs...
Coggle
iMindMap - https://imindmap.com/
Popplet - http://popplet.com/
Bubbl.us - https://bubbl.us/
Mindmeister - https://www.mindmeister.com
XMind - http://www.xmind.net
BEYİN FIRTINASI|DİJİTAL PANOLAR
PADLET
LİNOİT
LEARNINGAPPS
POST IT APP
TAG GALAXY
TAGUL
POLLEVERYWHERE
POLLEVERYWHERE
ANSWERGARDEN
WORDLE
HOLOGRAM
1.ADIM Aşağıdaki ölçülerde asetat kağıdımızın üzerine 4 parça olacak şekilde çizim yapıyoruz. 1 CM 6 CM 3,5 CM
2. ADIM Asetat kağıtlarını yandaki gibi birleştirdikten sonra birleşme noktalarından bantlayınız ve en son kalan noktayı d...
3. ADIM Youtube’dan hologram videoları yazarak piramitinizi telefonunuzun üzerine koyarak test edebilirsiniz. :)
    ×