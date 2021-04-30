Mirac bvitamini (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. B VITAMINS Vitaminler, vücut fonksiyonlarının sağlıklı bir şekilde yerine getirilmesini sağlayan, çeşitli besinlerden aldığımız organik bileşiklerdir. Doğal olarak bazı besinlerin yapısında bulunan vitaminlerin vücutta enerji üretmek ya da hücre üretimine katkı sağlamak gibi metabolizmada ciddi görevleri bulunur. Vitamins are organic compounds that we get from various foods that ensure the healthy performance of body functions. Vitamins, which are naturally found in the structure of some foods, have serious roles in metabolism, such as producing energy in the body or contributing to cell production.
  2. 2. Lif açısından oldukça zengindir ve kabızlığa iyi gelir. Potasyum açısından zengin olan muz, böbrekler için de faydalıdır. Muz, kalp sağlığı için oldukça önemlidir. Kan basıncını dengeler ve kalp kaslarını güçlendirir. BANANA It is very rich in fiber and is good for constipation. Being rich in potassium, banana is also beneficial for kidneys. Bananas are very important for heart health. It balances blood pressure and strengthens the heart muscles.
  3. 3. PEAR Kan Basıncını Yükseltir: Antioksidan ve anti kanserojen içeren armut kan basıncının yükselmesini engeller. Kanseri Önler: İçeriğinde bakır ve C vitamini bulunan armut hücreleri korumasından dolayı kanseri önler. Kolesterolü Düşürür: Pektin içeren armut kolesterolün düşmesini sağlar. Raises Blood Pressure: Containing antioxidants and anti-carcinogens, pear prevents the increase of blood pressure. Prevents Cancer: It prevents cancer due to the protection of pear cells, which contains copper and vitamin C. Lowers Cholesterol: Pear containing pectin helps lower cholesterol.
  4. 4. SPINACH İleri yaşlarda görülme olasılığı yüksek olan kemik erimesini önler. Kemiklerin ve kasların yapısını güçlendirir. - İçerdiği magnezyum sayesinde metabolizmanın hızla çalışmasını sağlar. It prevents bone resorption, which is likely to occur in advanced ages. It strengthens the structure of bones and muscles. - Thanks to the magnesium it contains, it enables the metabolism to work rapidly.
  5. 5. BROCCOLI Kansere karşı korur ,vücudu temizler ve istenmeyen kimyasalları ortadan kaldırır .Ayrıca kemik ve diş gelişimine de faydalıdır . It protects against cancer, cleans the body and removes unwanted chemicals. It is also beneficial for bone and tooth development.

