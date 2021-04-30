Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Benef ts of Dark Leafy Vegetables It accelerates circulation, strengthens the immune system. It supports healthy intestina...
Merve
Merve
Merve
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
11 views
Apr. 30, 2021

Merve

.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Merve

  1. 1. Benef ts of Dark Leafy Vegetables It accelerates circulation, strengthens the immune system. It supports healthy intestinal flora. Citrus It has a strong antioxidant effect and protects the body from heart diseases. It is very rich in vitamin C. Parsley It is diuretic. It strengthens the immune system. It protects eye health. It is good for nausea. It removes bad breath. Beet It balances blood pressure. It protects the heart. It fights cancer. It regulates the digestive system. It improves cognitive functions.

×