Lec 4 glass

GLASS_ AS FOOD PACKAGING MATERIAL Ayesha Siddiqa PhD Scholar
PACKAGING MATERIAL_ GLASS • Glass is defined as “an amorphous inorganic product of fusion that has been cooled to a rigid ...
WHY AND WHY NOT GLASS PLASTICS? • Glass is inert to a wide variety of food and non-food products, very rigid and strong ag...
FORMING STEPS  Mixing  Melting  Forming Processes • Wide mouth press and blow • Narrow neck press and blow  Annealing ...
MIXING AND MELTING • The glass making process begins with weighing out and mixing of the raw materials and introduction of...
GOB
FORMING PROCESSES • For food packaging, glass can be formed using;  Blow and-blow process  Wide-mouth-press-and-blow pro...
BLOW AND BLOW PROCESS • In the blow-and blow process, compressed air blows the gob into the blank mold of the forming mach...
BLOW AND BLOW PROCESS
WIDE-MOUTH-PRESS-AND-BLOW PROCESS • In the wide-mouth-press-and-blow process • Metal plunger is used to form the gob into ...
PRESS AND BLOW METHOD
NARROW-NECK-PRESS-AND-BLOW PROCESS • In the narrow-neck-press-and-blow process: • The overall process is similar to the wi...
NARROW-NECK-PRESS-AND-BLOW PROCESS
NARROW-NECK-PRESS-AND-BLOW PROCESS
SURFACE ANNEALING • Once the finished container is formed, it is transferred to a large oven known as a lehr for the annea...
COATINGS • Hot end coatings consist of tin chloride (which reacts to form tin oxide) or organo-tin • At the hot end a very...
CONT.. • After the glass containers are cooled, a cold-end coating is applied to increase lubricity and minimize the scrat...
DEFECTS • Glass containers are 100% inspected; automatic machines, or sometimes persons, inspect every container for a var...
CHECK • Computer systems collect fault information and trace it to the mould that produced the container • This is done by...
INDICES OF FAILURE • Quality defects in glass containers • Cracks • Splits • Checks • Seams • Non-glass inclusions 20
INDICES OF FAILURE • Dirt • Spikes, bird cages, glass filaments • Freaks • Marks
INDICES OF FAILURE • Area of the bottle where they occur; • Sealing surface and finish area: off-set finish • Bulged finis...
CONT.. • Neck ring seam • Dirty or rough finish • Bent or crooked finish • Seam on necking parting line • Bent neck 23
24
25
26
TYPES OF GLASS • Type I : Borosilicate glass • Type II : Treated soda lime glass • Type III : Regular soda lime glass • Ty...
TYPES • Type I : Borosilicate glass • Least reactive • Substantial amount of alkali replaced by boric oxide • Higher ingre...
ADVANTAGES • Healthier and safer for consumers • NO stress about chemicals and contaminants • Only packaging material that...
DISADVANTAGES • Glass can break and some of the broken glass might get into our food • Transporting glass may be hard • Gl...
DISADVANTAGES • Heavy to handle • Difficulty in transport • Harder to dispose • Expensive packaging equipment 31
32
Lec 4 glass

Glass as Food Packaging Material

