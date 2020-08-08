Orientation and mobility for low vision patients and rehabilitation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY
INTRODUCTION TO ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  What is orientation? Orientation is the ability to recognize one’s position in...
Cont..  Mobility training is a term used for the combination of two skills; orientation and mobility. Mobility is the cap...
Cont..  Orientation and mobility may be defined as the teaching of the concepts, skills and techniques necessary for a pe...
Keywords in Orientation and Mobility  1:Shoreline The guideline of roads and pathways edge or border of any road
2- CLUE  Any environmental sound , odor or object which can help the blind person determine his position or direction to ...
3- LANDMARK  Any object, smell or sound or other environment information which has a known location in the environment wh...
4- VEEEING  Not being able to walk in a straight line but drifting to the left or right but thinking you are walking stra...
Geographical description of streets  Parallel ●Perpendicular ●Curve
IMPORTANCE OF ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  ORIENTATION: 1. To understand where an object is located and where the object is...
IMPORTANCE OF O&M:  Personal Development:  A restricted movement of individuals may influence their development, underst...
IMPORTANCE OF ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  Enhances Independence  As being able to travel freely is very important for the...
CONT.  Safety Of the individual  O&M skills enable children to safely explore and interact with the world, including the...
CONT..  Leads to comprehensive rehabilitation:  It is a step towards comprehensive rehabilitation, self-confidence and l...
SENSORY ASPECTS of ORIENTATION and MOBILITY •Auditory Awareness. •A.SOUND ALIGNMENT – the ability to determine moving soun...
 A visually impaired should be encouraged to retrieve maps of sound generator in brain  relate quality of sound with the...
TOUCH AWARENESS •A. TACTILE IDENTIFICATION – using touch to identify objects. •B. TACTILE DISCRIMINATION – using the sense...
ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY TRAINING:
Orientation and mobility for low vision patients and rehabilitation
Orientation and mobility for low vision patients and rehabilitation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orientation and mobility for low vision patients and rehabilitation

28 views

Published on

basics to know about the orientation and mobility of low vision casess.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orientation and mobility for low vision patients and rehabilitation

  1. 1. ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION TO ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  What is orientation? Orientation is the ability to recognize one’s position in relation to environment.  What is mobility? Mobility is defined as physical movement and negotiation of any obstacle and hazards. It is the aim of obtaining freedom of movement without coming to any harm, safety in travelling as well as minimizing the stress placed upon a visually impaired person.
  3. 3. Cont..  Mobility training is a term used for the combination of two skills; orientation and mobility. Mobility is the capacity or facility of the movement, while orientation is the ability to use ones remaining senses to understand one’s location in the environment at any given time.  Orientation and mobility may be defined as the teaching of the concepts, skills and techniques necessary for a person with visual impairment to travel safely and efficiently and gracefully through any environment .  Orientation and mobility is that part of a rehabilitation or educational program that teaches an individual who is blind or has low vision how to travel safely and independently
  4. 4. Cont..  Orientation and mobility may be defined as the teaching of the concepts, skills and techniques necessary for a person with visual impairment to travel safely and efficiently and gracefully through any environment .  Orientation and mobility is that part of a rehabilitation or educational program that teaches an individual who is blind or has low vision how to travel safely and independently
  5. 5. Keywords in Orientation and Mobility  1:Shoreline The guideline of roads and pathways edge or border of any road
  6. 6. 2- CLUE  Any environmental sound , odor or object which can help the blind person determine his position or direction to move or to reach his objectives 
  7. 7. 3- LANDMARK  Any object, smell or sound or other environment information which has a known location in the environment which can be used by a blind person to identify his exact position in the environment
  8. 8. 4- VEEEING  Not being able to walk in a straight line but drifting to the left or right but thinking you are walking straight 
  9. 9. Geographical description of streets  Parallel ●Perpendicular ●Curve
  10. 10. IMPORTANCE OF ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  ORIENTATION: 1. To understand where an object is located and where the object is placed in relation to their own bodies. 2. It sharpens remaining senses through sensory training, develops coordination of movement and improves posture. 3. Children with limited motoric capabilities will have better developed residual senses and can more fully understand and interpret information from their environment. 4. Enhance the quality and quantity of social contacts and integration in community.
  11. 11. IMPORTANCE OF O&M:  Personal Development:  A restricted movement of individuals may influence their development, understanding of concepts and quality of life considerably. It would also restrict their exposure to the environment and the knowledge of the world around them would be limited. Training in O&M would enable them to avail a variety of real experiences and enhance their understanding of the concepts, give them more confidence and all these would result into personal development.
  12. 12. IMPORTANCE OF ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY:  Enhances Independence  As being able to travel freely is very important for the sense of independence, orientation & mobility training is very important prerequisite for the integration of a visual impaired person into the community and working life.  It sharpens their remaining sense through sensory training. it develops his/her coordination of movement and improves his/her posture.This in turn results in better acceptance of the individual in the community and by the peer community.
  13. 13. CONT.  Safety Of the individual  O&M skills enable children to safely explore and interact with the world, including the home, school, and community. When infants and children, including those with low vision or multiple disabilities, understand their environments, they feel safe. Early O&M evaluation is critical. Safety creates confidence and sense of well being.  Self Image  It is essential for gait and postural defects. It is not just an overcoming of practical difficulties, but it is also a step toward developing and maintaining one’s own self-image.
  14. 14. CONT..  Leads to comprehensive rehabilitation:  It is a step towards comprehensive rehabilitation, self-confidence and liberation from the solitary. It also helps in changing public attitudes towards blindness.  Mobility and sports: Training in orientation and mobility is a prerequisite for promoting sports among the visually impaired. Successful mobility training brings many advantages to the trainee. His self confidence increases and he gets a real satisfaction from being able to move independently. His coordination, reaction and agility are developed. A well balanced and efficient traveler is more able to obtain work and hold his job successfully.
  15. 15. SENSORY ASPECTS of ORIENTATION and MOBILITY •Auditory Awareness. •A.SOUND ALIGNMENT – the ability to determine moving sound, where it is going and how fast it is moving •B.SOUND DISCREMINATION – the ability to select from among the many sounds in the environment the one sound which will be useful for mobility. •C. SOUND LOCALIZATION – specific place where the sound is coming from. •D. SOUND IDENTIFICATION – to give name to something that is making the sound
  16. 16.  A visually impaired should be encouraged to retrieve maps of sound generator in brain  relate quality of sound with the source  locats objects using this precess.  experience and remember variety of sounds;
  17. 17. TOUCH AWARENESS •A. TACTILE IDENTIFICATION – using touch to identify objects. •B. TACTILE DISCRIMINATION – using the sense of touch to identify differences in similar objects. •C. TACTILE ANALYSIS – is the procedure by which a large teaching programm is sub-divided into smaller, more manageable, tasks. These small tasks are presented to the blind person in sequence, one at a time, and they form a series of steps through which he can accomplish the task •D. KINESTHETIC SENSE - knowledge of the movement and position of the body. • Direction of turn • Degree of Turn
  18. 18. ORIENTATION AND MOBILITY TRAINING:

×