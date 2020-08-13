Attachment Theory, Implications for Schools

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL In the name of Allah most beneficent the most merciful
Before We Start… Be attentive.. For brain storming F...
Before We Start… Activity What is their rate of survival? What does they need the most, being alone in jungle? (1 minute...
Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL
Attachment Theory Ayesha Azhar MS-CGEC Clinical Psychology Unit, GCU Lahore
Learning Objectives
Learning Objectives To know about: Definition of attachment, difference b/w attachment & bonding Brief history of attach...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 8 Section 1: Introduction:  Some definitions of import...
SECTION 1 Introduction & Origin
Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL
ATTACHMENT: Affection, fondness, or sympathy for someone or something…… An affectionate relationship.” (Oxford University...
"Lasting psychological connectedness between human beings." (Bowlby, 1969 as cited in Cherry, 2019, Sep 21) “An essentia...
Attachment Theory Attachment theory is concerned with the relationships between people. Its fundamental premise seems to...
Attachment Vs Bonding Bonding… Attachment… mother’s feelings for and sense of connection to her child that begins before b...
Perspective of Attachment Relationships Attachment with Allah & Prophet (S.A.W.) Infant – parent attachment / child – ca...
Origin - Attachment Theory Main theorists  John Bowlby  Mary Ainsworth Others  Psychoanalysis  Behaviorism  Harry H...
Psychoanalytical Theory (Freudian) feeding - the central context in which caregivers and babies build the strong emotional...
Behavioral/Learning Theory  The infants become attached to the people who feed and meet their needs  The primary caregiv...
Harlow’s Comfort Study 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 19 Attachment-Introduction.. Cont...
John Bowlby (1907-1990) Mary Ainsworth (1913-1999) 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 20  ...
Bowlby & Ethology Bowlby: influenced by ethological theory especially by Lorenz’s (1935) study of imprinting who showed t...
Ethology: The comparative study of the behavior of nonhuman animals, typically in their natural habitat. (APA, 2018) Bowlby used the word attachment instead of imprinting
Other Names: Bowlby’s Ethological theory of Attachment Bowlby’s Evolutionary theory of Attachment Bowlby's Monotrophic ...
Quick Check-Review Questions 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 24 ?Difference b/w attachme...
SECTION 2 Description of The Theory (Bowlby & Ainsworth)
Brief Description: Children come into the world biologically pre- programmed to form attachments with others, because thi...
Bowlby emphasized the female parent “to grow up mentally healthy, the infant and young child should experience a warm, i...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 28 The central theme of attachment theory: primary care...
Attachment Figure & Attachment Hierarchy: 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 29  “the targ...
Monotropy:
 Continual disruption of the attachment between infant and primary caregiver (i.e., mother) could result in long-term cog...
Critical Period: 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 32  Attachment takes place during a cr...
“A style of interaction in which an adult reads the child’s cues accurately and responds promptly and appropriately. (Ber...
“Any form of behavior that results in a person achieving or maintaining a desired proximity to an identified individual.”...
Four Functions of Attachment Behavior / Components/ Features of Attachment i. Proximity maintenance. to establish and main...
iii. Secure Base: “secure base” means that the attachment figure acts as a dependable base of security from which the chi...
(Studiosguy, 2019)
Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL
..memories & expectations-based upon daily interactions with attachment figure- that children carry into new situations. ...
(Rights, Support and Wellbeing Team, 2014, October) (Bear in mind, 2016, May 28)
Ainsworth devised an experimental technique in 1978 to assess the attachment between infants and an adult…  … typically ...
(Sudjarwadi, n.d.)
Typical 8 Episodes in SSP (Bhatracharya et al.,2013, July 3)
Quick Review: Main Points / Terms ?Attachment figure & attachment hierarchy ?Monotropy & maternal deprivation hypothesis ?...
Age Trends in Attachment / Stages / Phases of Attachment 1 Infancy & Toddlerhood (Birth to 2 years): …..very sensitive pe...
2. Early & Middle Childhood (3 to 12 years): …children outgrow separation distress…..After age 3, most children are comfo...
Styles / Types / Patterns /Quality of Attachment (Individual Differences) Ainsworth, Bell & colleagues (1978) assessed th...
(Ayad, 2015, Aug 12)
(Ayad, 2015, Aug 12)
(Ayad, 2015, Aug 12)
(Ayad, 2015, Aug 12)
(Cherry, 2019, Oct 18)
Styles of attachment. Continued…..
Risk Factors: Opportunity for attachment Quality of caregiving Infant characteristics/temperament Family circumstances...
 Academic achievement  Social Competence  Stranger Anxiety  Separation Anxiety  Reactive Attachment Disorder  Other ...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 56 Quick Review: Stages & Styles of Attachment ?Age Tren...
Criticism on Bowlby’s Theory: Strengths Lots of research support (empirical evidence) Imprinting in animals is common A...
Weaknesses Other attachment figure Working Women & Day Care  Overemphasis on Nurture The stressful situation Ignoring...
Obvious teachings of Quran-o-hadeeth: Attachment with Allah & Holy Prophet (S.A.AW.)-the strongest spiritual secure base ...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 60 Islamic Model of attachment. Continued….. “The best w...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 61 “Give Due respect and regard to your Children and dec...
Muslim psychologists should work and present an Islamic model of attachment regarding all perspectives of attachment It ...
SECTION 3 SCHOOL IMPLICATIONS Of ATTACHMENT THEORY
Attachment influences students’ school success. This is true of students’ attachment to their parents, as well to their t...
Secure Attachment: (Golding et al., 2013as cited in Harris, n.d. ; Smith,n.d.)
(Golding et al., 2013as cited in Harris, n.d. ; Smith,n.d.)
Ask the child to help the teacher with specific tasks encourage child to seek help from adults Play therapy: participat...
Family counseling structured writing tasks, mind-mapping, fast access to resources use concrete structured activities (...
School Implications of attachment theory. Continued…..
Break the task into smaller steps Time management: Use of a timer to delineate tasks and aid concentration; Plan and pre...
Have the pupil be responsible for a task Small group work to improve social skills and awareness Identify a ‘Key person...
School Implications of attachment theory. Continued…..
Family counseling & therapy Needs a key attachment figure with whom to link daily frequent positive feedback in class /...
Give closed choices to allow limited control Use concrete & mechanical activities in between work tasks Consistent boun...
Emotional Coaching: Emotion coaching is about helping children to become aware of their emotions and to manage their own ...
can be practiced by parents, teachers, or any significant adult in a child’s life: i. Tune in: Notice or become aware of ...
iv. Reflect: Once everyone is calm…..Reflect on what happened and why it happened & Help child verbally label emotions; v....
Playfulness: Acceptance Curiosity: reflect upon the reasons for their behavior Empathy (Harris, n.d.) 8/13/2020Attachm...
School Implications of attachment theory. Continued…..
McConnell, D., & Bolton, J. (n.d.).
“The Teacher’s Introduction to Attachment: Practical Essentials for School Support Staff (1st Edition) by Nicola Marshal...
References 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 82
 Ackerman, C. E. (2019, Nov 11). What is Attachment Theory? Bowlby’s 4 Stages explained. Retrieved from October 29, 2019,...
 Cherry, K. (2019, October 18). Different Types of Attachment Styles. Retrieved on November 8, 2019, from https://www.ver...
 McLeod, S. A. (2017, Feb 05b). Bowlby’s Attachment theory. Simply Psychology. Retrieved on October 20, 2019, from https:...
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 86 Kew Words (Quick review)  Attachment  Attachment be...
Any Questions? 8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 87
8/13/2020Attachment theory, Ayesha Azhar, MS-CGEC (2019-21), GCUL 88 for comments, suggestions Thank You
presentation prepared (presented in my class) with the the help of published and electronic resources (references added with thanks).

