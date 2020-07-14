Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet & Web Technology (HTML DOM)
IWT Syllabus: Module 2: Java Script Scripting: Java script: Introduction, statements, comments, variables, operators, docu...
HTML DOM:  The Document Object Model (DOM) is a programming interface for HTML and XML(Extensible markup language) docume...
HTML DOM:  It is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard, used to access documents such as HTML and XML.  It is a pro...
HTML DOM: 1. Window Object: Window Object is at always at top of hierarchy. 2. Document object: When HTML document is load...
HTML TREE DOM: <Table> <ROWS> <TR> <TD>Car</TD> <TD>Scooter</TD> </TR> <TR> <TD>MotorBike</TD> <TD>Bus</TD> </TR> </ROWS> ...
Model Questions: 1. Who describes and controls the making of various Web standards? (a) The World Wide Web Consortium (b) ...
Model Questions: (Cont.) 4. DOM is called as a ________ because it doesn't specify any relationship between objects and DO...
Internet and Web Technology (CLASS-5) [HTML DOM]

Internet and Web Technology (CLASS-5) [HTML DOM]
  2. 2. IWT Syllabus: Module 2: Java Script Scripting: Java script: Introduction, statements, comments, variables, operators, documents, forms, functions, objects, events, Strings, Numbers, Arrays, Date, Math, Random, Loops, Regxp, errors, this, Let, Const., classes, debugging . The HTML DOM (Document Object Model) Introduction, DOM Methods, DOM Document, DOM Elements , DOM HTML, DOM CSS, DOM Events, DOM Navigation, DOM Nodes , DOM Nodelist The Browser Object Model (BOM) The Window Object, Window Size, Window History, Window Navigator, Browser Detection, JavaScript Timing Events, Cookies, Working on Cookies using Java script.
  3. 3. HTML DOM:  The Document Object Model (DOM) is a programming interface for HTML and XML(Extensible markup language) documents.  It defines the logical structure of documents and the way a document is accessed and manipulated.  It is called as a Logical structure because DOM doesn’t specify any relationship between objects.
  5. 5. HTML DOM:  It is a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard, used to access documents such as HTML and XML.  It is a programming API.  It defines the objects, properties and methods for accessing documents. It has three parts: 1. Core DOM 2. XML DOM 3. HTML DOM.
  7. 7. HTML DOM: 1. Window Object: Window Object is at always at top of hierarchy. 2. Document object: When HTML document is loaded into a window, it becomes a document object. 3. Form Object: It is represented by form tags. 4. Link Objects: It is represented by link tags. 5. Anchor Objects: It is represented by a href tags. 6. Form Control Elements:: Form can have many control elements such as text fields, buttons, radio buttons, and checkboxes, etc.
  8. 8. HTML TREE DOM: <Table> <ROWS> <TR> <TD>Car</TD> <TD>Scooter</TD> </TR> <TR> <TD>MotorBike</TD> <TD>Bus</TD> </TR> </ROWS> </Table>
  9. 9. Model Questions: 1. Who describes and controls the making of various Web standards? (a) The World Wide Web Consortium (b) IEEE and IETE (c) Administrator and Mozilla (d) IEEE 2. Which is not a type of CSS (a) External (b) Internal (c) Interline (d) Inline 3. The <Table> tag has which of the following attributes? (a) row (b) cellpadding (c) font (d) link
  10. 10. Model Questions: (Cont.) 4. DOM is called as a ________ because it doesn’t specify any relationship between objects and DOM is programming ____ ? (a) Logical Structure, API (b) Physical Structure, API (c) API Structure, Logical (d) API Structure, Physical 5. In an HTML document, the correct place to refer to an external style sheet is (a) In the <body> section. (b) In <external> tag. (c) At the top of the document. (d) In the <head> section.
