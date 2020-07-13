Internet and Web Technology (CLASS-4) [CSS & JS]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ayes Chinmay Internet & Web Technology (CSS and JavaScript)
IWT Syllabus: Module 2: Java Script Scripting: Java script: Introduction, statements, comments, variables, operators, docu...
CSS:  CSS stands for Cascaded Style Sheet.  Wium Lie has proposed the concept of CSS in 1994 (26 years ago).  The lates...
CSS Syntax:
Types of CSS: 1) External CSS 2) Internal CSS 3) Inline CSS
External CSS:  With an external style sheet, you can change the look of an entire website by changing just one file.  Ea...
Internal CSS:  An inline style may be used to apply a unique style for a single element.  To use inline styles, add the ...
Inline CSS:  An inline style may be used to apply a unique style for a single element.  To use inline styles, add the st...
JavaScript:  JavaScript enables interactive web pages and is an essential part of web applications.  First released in D...
JavaScript Syntax: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Strings</h2> <p>Strings can be written with double or sing...
JavaScript Function: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript in Body</h2> <p id="demo">A Paragraph.</p> <button type=...
JavaScript Random Function: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Math.random()</h2> <p>Math.random() returns a ran...
JavaScript Array: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Arrays</h2> <p>JavaScript array elements are accessed using...
JavaScript Regular Expression:  A regular expression is a sequence of characters that forms a search pattern.  The searc...
JavaScript replace() & search(): <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Regular Expressions</h2> <p>Replace "microso...
Model Questions: 1. The correct syntax for adding yellow as a background colour in HTML is: (a) < body style="background-c...
Model Questions: (Cont.) 3. The HTML tag used to define an internal style sheet is (a) <style> (b) <stylesheet> (c) <css> ...
Next Class: HTML DOM
  1. 1. Ayes Chinmay Internet & Web Technology (CSS and JavaScript)
  2. 2. IWT Syllabus: Module 2: Java Script Scripting: Java script: Introduction, statements, comments, variables, operators, documents, forms, functions, objects, events, Strings, Numbers, Arrays, Date, Math, Random, Loops, Regxp, errors, this, Let, Const., classes, debugging . The HTML DOM (Document Object Model) Introduction, DOM Methods, DOM Document, DOM Elements , DOM HTML, DOM CSS, DOM Events, DOM Navigation, DOM Nodes , DOM Nodelist The Browser Object Model (BOM) The Window Object, Window Size, Window History, Window Navigator, Browser Detection, JavaScript Timing Events, Cookies, Working on Cookies using Java script.
  3. 3. CSS:  CSS stands for Cascaded Style Sheet.  Wium Lie has proposed the concept of CSS in 1994 (26 years ago).  The latest version of CSS 3 was published in 1999. World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) defines the specifications of CSS.  Father of HTML 5, CSS 3 => “Håkon Wium Lie”Håkon Wium Lie
  4. 4. CSS Syntax:
  5. 5. Types of CSS: 1) External CSS 2) Internal CSS 3) Inline CSS
  6. 6. External CSS:  With an external style sheet, you can change the look of an entire website by changing just one file.  Each HTML page must include a reference to the external style sheet file inside the <link> element, inside the head section. <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="mystyle.css"> </head> <body> <h1>This is a heading</h1> <p>This is a paragraph.</p> </body> </html> body { background-color: lightblue; } h1 { color: navy; margin-left: 20px; }
  7. 7. Internal CSS:  An inline style may be used to apply a unique style for a single element.  To use inline styles, add the style attribute to the relevant element. The style attribute can contain any CSS property. <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> body {background-color: linen;} h1 {color: maroon; margin-left: 40px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>This is a heading</h1> <p>This is a paragraph.</p> </body> </html>
  8. 8. Inline CSS:  An inline style may be used to apply a unique style for a single element.  To use inline styles, add the style attribute to the relevant element. The style attribute can contain any CSS property. <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1 style="color:blue;text-align:center;"> This is a heading </h1> <p style="color:red;"> This is a paragraph. </p> </body> </html>
  9. 9. JavaScript:  JavaScript enables interactive web pages and is an essential part of web applications.  First released in December 4, 1995 (24 years ago).  JavaScript is the dominant client-side scripting language of the Web, with 95% of websites using it for this purpose.  All major web browsers have a built-in JavaScript engine that executes the code on the user's device.  "JavaScript" is a trademark of Oracle Corporation in the United States. Brendan Eich
  10. 10. JavaScript Syntax: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Strings</h2> <p>Strings can be written with double or single quotes.</p> <p id="demo"></p> <script> document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = 'John Doe'; </script> </body> </html>
  11. 11. JavaScript Function: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript in Body</h2> <p id="demo">A Paragraph.</p> <button type="button" onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button> <button type="button" onclick="myFunction1()">Try it1</button> </body> </html> <script> function myFunction() { document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "Paragraph changed."; } function myFunction1() { document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = "Paragraph changed1."; } </script>
  12. 12. JavaScript Random Function: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Math.random()</h2> <p>Math.random() returns a random number between 0 (included) and 1 (excluded):</p> <button onclick="check()"> Random </button> <p id="demo"></p> <script> var a=10; function check(){ document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = a*Math.random(); } </script> </body> </html>
  13. 13. JavaScript Array: <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Arrays</h2> <p>JavaScript array elements are accessed using numeric indexes (starting from 0).</p> <p id="demo"></p> <script> var cars = ["Saab", "Volvo", "BMW"]; document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = cars[0]; </script> </body> </html>
  14. 14. JavaScript Regular Expression:  A regular expression is a sequence of characters that forms a search pattern.  The search pattern can be used for text search and text replace operations. What Is a Regular Expression?  A regular expression is a sequence of characters that forms a search pattern.  When you search for data in a text, you can use this search pattern to describe what you are searching for.  A regular expression can be a single character, or a more complicated pattern.  Regular expressions can be used to perform all types of text search and text replace operations.
  15. 15. JavaScript replace() & search(): <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Regular Expressions</h2> <p>Replace "microsoft" with "W3Schools" in the paragraph below:</p> <button onclick="myFunction()">Try it</button> <p id="demo">Please visit Microsoft and Microsoft!</p> <script> function myFunction() { var str = document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML; var txt = str.replace(/microsoft/i,"W3Schools"); document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = txt; } </script> </body> </html> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>JavaScript Regular Expressions</h2> <p>Search a string for "w3Schools", and display the position of the match:</p> <p id="demo"></p> <script> var str = "Visit W3Schools!"; var n = str.search(/w3Schools/i); document.getElementById("demo").innerHTML = n; </script> </body> </html>
  16. 16. Model Questions: 1. The correct syntax for adding yellow as a background colour in HTML is: (a) < body style="background-color:yellow"> (b) <backgroundcolor>yellow</background color> (c) <color.background="yellow"> (d) <backgrndcolor="yellow"> 2. The HTML tag used to make a text italic is (a) <italic> (b) <i> (c) <textitalic> (d) <slantingtext>
  17. 17. Model Questions: (Cont.) 3. The HTML tag used to define an internal style sheet is (a) <style> (b) <stylesheet> (c) <css> (d) <internal link> 4. JavaScript is defined under which HTML element? (a) <jscript> (b) <script> (c) <scriptjava> (d) <define.js> 5. Which of the following statements is used for creating a function? (a) function=Functionname() (b) function Functionname() (c) function:Functionname() (d) function "Functionname"
  18. 18. Next Class: HTML DOM

×