Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.dumpskey.com/ Pass Cheat Sheet Citrix 1Y0-371 Exam ~ DumpsKey Buy Actual 1Y0-371 Exam Questions for more info:...
https://www.dumpskey.com/  Preparation material in PDF format  Practice Exam Software 1- Preparation material in PDF for...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ highlight the areas which require more attention and preparation. It will also highlight the str...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ Version: 7.0 Question: 1 Which XenMobile deployment option would pose the greatest security risk...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ Question: 4 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer needs to deploy a XenMobile solution for a large organiz...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ A. *.domain.com and dc-1-CA.cer; HTTP 80 B. *.domain.com and cacerts.pem; HTTPS 443 bound with x...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ Answer: A Question: 10 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer wants to provide access from WorxWeb to inter...
https://www.dumpskey.com/ Thank You for trying 1Y0-371 PDF Demo To try our 1Y0-371 practice exam software visit link below...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Citrix CCP-M 1Y0-371 Cheat Sheet PDF Dumps ~ Exam Questions 

7 views

Published on

Get more information visits it : https://www.dumpskey.com/citrix/1y0-371-braindumps

Dumpskey.com study materials are highly customised as per the syllabus of Citrix for 1Y0-371 Certification exam. Getting Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions exam is possible only when you choose to opt for good study materials. The Dumpskey exam questions are well structured and you get them in easy to use formats, Practice soft and PDF file.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Citrix CCP-M 1Y0-371 Cheat Sheet PDF Dumps ~ Exam Questions 

  1. 1. https://www.dumpskey.com/ Pass Cheat Sheet Citrix 1Y0-371 Exam ~ DumpsKey Buy Actual 1Y0-371 Exam Questions for more info: https://www.dumpskey.com/1Y0-371.html There are hundreds of people who attempt the Citrix 1Y0-371 certification exam every year. The number of students who pass the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam in the first attempt is very low than those who have to attempt it multiple times in order to succeed. This lead to the creation of demand of a program or solution which can guarantee success in the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0- 371 certification exam in the first attempt. With the increasing demand for such a program, many companies and online sites have tried and still trying to meet the demand of the clients. There has been no one except Dumpskey who have been able to achieve this fleet of providing a solution to their clients which guarantees success in the first attempt. So today, we will discuss how they have managed to provide a money back guarantee to their clients of passing the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam in the first attempt. Yes, you read it right. Dumpskey is so confident in their program that they are willing to refund all of your money if you buy their program, follow all the instructions and still manages to fail in the first attempt. A lot of research and resources have been utilized by Dumpskey to make sure that they leave no room for any error in their program. We Offer Our Citrix 1Y0-371 Exam Product In Two Formats: Since the demands of the clients are increasing and evolving, Dumpskey decided to offer their program in two formats which are listed and discussed as follows:
  2. 2. https://www.dumpskey.com/  Preparation material in PDF format  Practice Exam Software 1- Preparation material in PDF format: For the students who don’t need advanced preparation for the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam, Dumpskey is offering preparation material in PDF format. There are multiple reasons behind selecting the PDF format for their program. The decision was made while keeping in mind the evolving needs of the clients. The main reason behind choosing the PDF format was the easiness of accessibility. Since the PDF format is mobile phones and tablets friendly, you can access it easily at any time. You don’t need to install any additional software in order to access the content of the program. Because of the PDF format, you can also easily port the files from one device to another. Now you must be thinking that there are also many other sites which are providing preparation material, so why this program is different and effective? The main reason why the other programs offered online were not so effective is that the content included in those programs was not relevant to the actual exam. So to make sure that this is not the case with their program, Dumpskey consulted more than 90,000 professionals who are best suited to choose the most relevant content for the program. We also provide regular updates to their program since there might be changes in the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 certification exam. 2- Practice Exam Software: The Practice Exam Software is the advanced version of the program offered by Dumpskey. It is designed to make sure that their clients are best prepared to pass the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam in the first attempt. It is also designed while keeping in mind the factors behind the failure of candidates in their first attempt. One of the factors behind the failure of students while attempting the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 certification exam in the first attempt is the unfamiliarity with the exam environment. Since they are trying to pass the exam in the first attempt, they take too much pressure when they face the actual exam environment for the first time around. In order to take care of this problem, Dumpskey is offering the ability to attempt a mock exam to their clients which are designed to be extremely similar to the actual Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions exam. So by attempting the mock exam, the candidate will get familiar with the actual Citrix 1Y0-371 exam. The mock exam’s format is the same as the actual exam and has questions which are very likely to be in the actual Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions exam as well. Dumpskey Renders Mock and Practice 1Y0-371 Exam Opportunity to Their Clients: Apart from the mock 1Y0-371 exam, the Practice Exam Software has the following features: i- Keeping track of progression: Another key component of the Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions Practice Exam Software is its ability to keep track of your progression. It will save all of your mistakes and changes that you make from your previous attempts. As a result, you will be able to
  3. 3. https://www.dumpskey.com/ highlight the areas which require more attention and preparation. It will also highlight the strong areas which don’t require much time for preparation. So you will be able to plan your preparations according to your level of preparation. ii- Self-assessment: We realized that a key factor which can lead to the success of their clients is their ability to do self- assessment. After attempting the mock Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam, you will be able to get to know how much prepared you are for the exam, what are your strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. So in short, you will be able to do self- assessment which will surely lead to your success in the 1Y0-371 Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions exam. So simulating real exam environment, being similar to the actual 1Y0-371 Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions exam, ability to track the progression of the candidate and providing the ability to do self- assessment are the main components of the Practice Exam Software. As we discussed earlier, we consulted more than 90,000 professionals from all around the world. The same professionals also played a vital role in creating the Practice Exam Software. Buy Citrix 1Y0-371 exam and Get 20% Discount They made sure that the mock exam is relevant and similar to the actual Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam so that the clients will not waste their time on preparation of something which is not likely to be in the actual Citrix Designing, Deploying and Managing Citrix XenMobile 10 Enterprise Solutions 1Y0-371 exam. When you combine all of these great features; you have a program which can guarantee success to the candidates in the first attempt. These features are the reason behind the money back guarantee which comes with the program. You can download a free trial version of the program right now if you still have any concerns. We hope this discussion will assist you in your buying decision.
  4. 4. https://www.dumpskey.com/ Version: 7.0 Question: 1 Which XenMobile deployment option would pose the greatest security risk? A. SSL Bridge at the NetScaler load balancing tier with the XenMobile Server in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). B. SSL Bridge at the NetScaler load balancing tier with the XenMobile Server on the internal network segment. C. SSL Offload at the NetScaler load balancing tier with the XenMobile Server in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). D. SSL Offload at the NetScaler load balancing tier with the XenMobile Server on the internal network segment. Answer: B Question: 2 What are two valid reasons for deploying a XenMobile Server in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)? (Choose two.) A. A XenMobile Server is a hardened, FIPS-capable Linux appliance. B. A XenMobile Server deployed in the DMZ reduces the number of external firewall rules that need to be implemented. C. A XenMobile Server deployed in the DMZ reduces the risk of connectivity issues between the NetScaler and the XenMobile Server. D. A XenMobile Server deployed in the DMZ can serve as a Secure Ticket Authority (STA) for WorxMail. Answer: A, C Question: 3 A Citrix Engineer must deploy a scheduling policy to __________ and __________ devices in order to allow these devices to check in automatically without further intervention by the engineer. (Choose the two correct options to complete the sentence.) A. iOS B. Android C. Windows Phone 8.1 D. Symbian Answer: B, D
  5. 5. https://www.dumpskey.com/ Question: 4 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer needs to deploy a XenMobile solution for a large organization. The organization will use XenMobile to manage Android and iOS devices. To provide resilience, NetScaler appliances will communicate with XenMobile Servers. The engineer has deployed all necessary infrastructure and opened the required firewall ports. To load balance mobile device management traffic, the engineer has configured NetScaler to use SSL_Bridge to communicate with a XenMobile Server cluster. Which persistence method should the engineer configure to facilitate consistent communication between the NetScaler and the XenMobile Servers? A. SSLSESSION B. CUSTOMSERVERID C. DESTIP D. COOKIEINSERT Answer: A Question: 5 A Citrix Engineer is testing enrollment and notices that while Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment succeeds, Mobile Application Management (MAM) enrollment fails. A possible cause of this issue is that ports __________ from the __________ are NOT open. (Choose the correct set of options to complete the sentence.) A. 636 or 389; NetScaler B. 443 or 4443; NetScaler C. 636 or 389; XenMobile Server D. 443 or 4443; XenMobile Server Answer: A Question: 6 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer is configuring the NetScaler appliance for SSL offloading. The XenMobile Server is named xms.domain.com. The following is a list of the certificates installed on the NetScaler: - *.domain.com - wildcard server certificate - cacerts.pem - devices certificate - xms.domain.com - server certificate for the XenMobile Server - dc-1-CA.cer - Root certificate for *.domain.com The engineer needs to configure an SSL Load Balancing virtual server for HTTPS 443 bound with __________ and the XenMobile Server service to use __________. (Choose the correct set of options to complete the sentence.)
  6. 6. https://www.dumpskey.com/ A. *.domain.com and dc-1-CA.cer; HTTP 80 B. *.domain.com and cacerts.pem; HTTPS 443 bound with xms.domain.com C. *.domain.com and cacerts.pem; HTTP 80 D. *.domain.com and dc-1-CA.cer; HTTPS 443 bound with xms.domain.com Answer: C Question: 7 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer is designing a XenMobile Enterprise solution to support approximately 30,000 device connections. The environment must be able to sustain the failure of one node in a cluster at any given time for redundancy and maintenance purposes. Each server's specifications include four vCPUs and 16 GB of RAM. What is the minimum number of XenMobile Servers that the engineer should recommend as part of this cluster? A. Two B. Three C. Four D. Five Answer: C Question: 8 In which way does implementing Worx PIN improve the user experience while maintaining Enterprise security? A. It streamlines the user experience when the Active Directory password is changed. B. It allows the user to use a unique, synchronized PIN for device and application access without modifying corporate password policy. C. It reduces the number of times the user has to authenticate to launch managed applications. D. It reduces the complexity of daily password entry without modifying corporate password policy. Answer: D Question: 9 A Citrix Engineer needs to design a multi-node, scalable XenMobile solution. Which database type should the engineer choose to meet the needs of this deployment? A. Microsoft SQL B. PostgreSQL C. Oracle D. MySQL
  7. 7. https://www.dumpskey.com/ Answer: A Question: 10 Scenario: A Citrix Engineer wants to provide access from WorxWeb to internal corporate websites that require client certificate authentication. The engineer has configured the NetScaler with Clientless Access to "On", and Plug-in type to Windows / Mac OSX. Which two settings should the engineer configure within the WorxWeb MDX policies to ensure that users could access these sites successfully without errors? (Choose two.) A. Set Network access to "Tunneled to internal network". B. Set VPN to "Full VPN tunnel". C. Set VPN to "Secure browse". D. Set an Allowed or blocked websites policy. Answer: A, B
  8. 8. https://www.dumpskey.com/ Thank You for trying 1Y0-371 PDF Demo To try our 1Y0-371 practice exam software visit link below https://www.dumpekey.com/1Y0-371.html Start Your 1Y0-371 Preparation [Limited Time Offer] Use Coupon “20OFF” for special 20% discount on your purchase. Test your 1Y0-371 preparation with actual exam questions.

×