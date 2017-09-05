Dussel y quevedo

Educación y Nuevas Tecnologías: Los desafíos pedagógicos ante el mundo digital. I.F.D.C «ANEXO LOS MENUCOS» Profesor: Marc...
TICS IMPACTO REVOLUCIONARIO Economía Política Sociedad Cultura Sistema educativo Proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje ESTADO
INCLUSIÓN DIGITAL DESAFÍOS PEDAGÓGICOS  Reducir la brecha digital A) Sectores sociales No garantiza el acceso a todos, po...
 Sujetos moldeados por los medios  Pocas empresas encargadas de los aparatos tecnológicos.  Cambios en el perfil indust...
Interrumpe el trabajo normal en las escuelas Se ha legislado la prohibición del uso del celular dentro del ámbito escola...
 Explosión de contenido  Libre expresión  Plataforma de intercambio de materiales audiovisuales COMPLEJIDAD a. Expresió...
Programas desarrollados para la audiencia infantil: I. Género académico: aprenden autodidácticamente, para mejorar en las ...
 Juegos: resolver problemas  Performance/desempeño: adoptar identidades alternativas, improvisar y descubrir.  Simulaci...
VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS  Posibilidades creativas y cognitivas  Posibilidad de ser autores de medios en el plano de comunica...
ESCUELA INTERNET Saber mediado por el maestro Curriculum/ libro Límites claros Institución de conservación y transmisión c...
Cultura visual: amenaza, peligros, privacidad y seguridad. ¿Qué hará la escuela con estas demandas, aspiraciones, que atra...
  1. 1. Educación y Nuevas Tecnologías: Los desafíos pedagógicos ante el mundo digital. I.F.D.C «ANEXO LOS MENUCOS» Profesor: Marcelo Amela. Integrantes: Ayalef, Ayelén; Godoy, Martín y Goicoechea Guillermo.
  2. 2. TICS IMPACTO REVOLUCIONARIO Economía Política Sociedad Cultura Sistema educativo Proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje ESTADO
  3. 3. INCLUSIÓN DIGITAL DESAFÍOS PEDAGÓGICOS  Reducir la brecha digital A) Sectores sociales No garantiza el acceso a todos, por cuestiones: socioeconómicas o localización geográfica. B) Generaciones Debate entre los nativos digitales y los migrantes digitales • Transformación del espacio y tiempo • Reorganización de saberes y las relaciones de autoridad en el aula. • Mutación simbólica y cultural: contacto intergeneracional. • «cultura pública común» a) Garantizar la EQUIDAD b) acceso a las nuevas tecnologías c) variedad y riqueza de las prácticas de conocimiento d) Ética y política: nuevos espectadores- nuevos productores del saber.
  4. 4.  Sujetos moldeados por los medios  Pocas empresas encargadas de los aparatos tecnológicos.  Cambios en el perfil industrial y tecnológico: consumo y uso del tiempo libre.  Nuevos espacios de interacción la red.  Red: territorio de jóvenes crean y recrean sitios, como: blog y redes sociales.  Irrumpen en los hábitos culturales.
  5. 5. Interrumpe el trabajo normal en las escuelas Se ha legislado la prohibición del uso del celular dentro del ámbito escolar Prohibición doble: alumno/docente Abarca a su uso a todas las generaciones Privilegio a la radio FM Productos de TV exclusivos para el dispositivo. Calidad fotográfica
  6. 6.  Explosión de contenido  Libre expresión  Plataforma de intercambio de materiales audiovisuales COMPLEJIDAD a. Expresión narrativa, estética de amateur (imagen, calidad, sonido, texto) b. Dar cabida a la palabra y la imagen de la gente común c. Plataforma de identidad o reconocimiento social Consejos: Revisar la autoría ¿quién habla cuando se produce un texto audiovisual? ¿De quién son esas imágenes, sonido y montaje?
  7. 7. Programas desarrollados para la audiencia infantil: I. Género académico: aprenden autodidácticamente, para mejorar en las diferentes disciplinas, ej: matemática, lengua, etc. II. Género comercial o de entretenimiento: simulación aprenden de manera mecánica; confunden lo real con lo virtual. III. Género constructivista: aprenden de la web, ej: tutoriales. Marketing: diversión vs educación.
  8. 8.  Juegos: resolver problemas  Performance/desempeño: adoptar identidades alternativas, improvisar y descubrir.  Simulación: interpretar y construir modelos semejantes a lo real.  Apropiación: remixar contenidos de los medios.  Multitarea: escanear y cambiar el foco según lo necesite.  Navegación transmediática: siguen el flujo de la historia y la información entre múltiples modalidades.  Redes: buscan, sintetizan y desiminan información.  Negociación: viajar entre diferentes comunidades.
  9. 9. VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS  Posibilidades creativas y cognitivas  Posibilidad de ser autores de medios en el plano de comunicación  Combinación de múltiples medios y múltiples modos de comunicación  Iteración: revisar indefinidamente  Retroalimentación: despliegue del proceso de trabajo  Convergencia: modos de autoría distintos (video/audio)  Exhibición: desplegar el trabajo en distintos formatos y plataformas.  Permisibilidades: acciones y procedimientos de las nuevas formas de interacción con la cultura  Prácticas que no se asocian a los procedimientos escolares  Evaluar la confiabilidad de datos: desconocen los criterios de jerarquización  Juegos autodidácticos: anticipan el éxito o fracaso.  Conflictos intergeneracionales´: jóvenes quieren evadir el control de los adultos  Revisar la autoría  Saber de la escuela se basa en la distancia y la reflexión intelectual
  10. 10. ESCUELA INTERNET Saber mediado por el maestro Curriculum/ libro Límites claros Institución de conservación y transmisión cultural Circulación Producción Consumo Incontrolable Usos y prácticas centrada en los jóvenes Ampliación de los archivos de la cultura
  11. 11. Cultura visual: amenaza, peligros, privacidad y seguridad. ¿Qué hará la escuela con estas demandas, aspiraciones, que atraviesan y constituyen a los jóvenes?............  Conocerlas y enriquecerlas  Percibirlas como amenazas/ actitud defensiva.

