Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KURBANDA SAĞLIK VE HİJYEN Prof. Dr. ALİ ALAŞ
Kurbanda Sağlık ve Hijyen Kurban Bayramı’nda yapılan kesimlerin sayısının çokluğu uygunsuz koşullarda kesim yapılmasına n...
Sağlıklı Kurban Kesimi  Kesim yeri her şeyden önce yeterli hijyenik koşullara sahip olmalıdır. Öncelikle kesim yerinin çe...
Kesim Hijyeni  Kesim yeri her kesim öncesi temizlenip dezenfekte edilmelidir.  Lavabo ve tuvaletlerde mutlaka sıvı sabun...
Kurbanlık Etlerin Buzdolabında Saklanmasında Dikkat Edilmesi Gerekenler  Kurbanlık etin henüz kesim sıcaklığında iken buz...
Kurban Etinden Bulaşabilecek Hastalıklar Şarbon: Evcil hayvanlardan (inek, koyun, keçi, v.b.) insanlara doğrudan temas ve...
Kurban Etinden Bulaşabilecek Hastalıklar Teniyoz: Tenia saginata (sığır tenyası), çiğ et tüketiminin yaygın olduğu her ye...
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
KAYNAKÇA • Metin 1. T.C. Sağlık Bakanlığı, Halk Sağlığı Genel Müdürlüğü. Kurban Bayramı ve Sağlık. https://hsgm.saglik.gov...
KAYNAKÇA • Fotoğraflar ve Videolar 1. https://www.canva.com/photos/search/koyun/ Erişim Tarihi: 2.05.2021 2. https://www.c...
KAYNAKÇA • Görev Dağılımı 1. Sümeyye AKIN- 17310481101: Videoyu düzenleme, birleştirme son haline getirdi. 2. Betül AYDIN-...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
15 views
May. 17, 2021

Kurbanda Beslenme ve Sağlık

Hazırlamış olduğumuz slayt ödevimiz için bilinçlendirme niteliğindedir.
Ayşe Nur Çelik

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kurbanda Beslenme ve Sağlık

  1. 1. KURBANDA SAĞLIK VE HİJYEN Prof. Dr. ALİ ALAŞ
  2. 2. Kurbanda Sağlık ve Hijyen Kurban Bayramı’nda yapılan kesimlerin sayısının çokluğu uygunsuz koşullarda kesim yapılmasına neden olabilmektedir. Bu durum etin kesim sonrasında muhafazası ve tüketiminde birçok olumsuzluğa yol açmaktadır. Kurbanlık kesimlerinin güvenli koşullarda, sağlık riski yaratmayacak biçimde gerçekleştirilmesi sağlanıp, her aşamada risk kontrolleri yapılmalıdır. Kurban Bayramı’nda dikkat edilmesi gereken en önemli konulardan biri de kesilecek hayvanlardır. Kesim esnasında hayvanların iç organlarının parçalanması sonucunda gövdeye bir bulaşı olur ise derhal bol su ile iyice yıkanmalıdır. Mikrobiyolojik açıdan riskli gıdalar arasında bulunan etlerin korunması muhafazası, işlenmesi ve taşınması sırasında hijyen koşullarına dikkat edilmeli, gereken önlemler alınmalıdır.
  3. 3. Sağlıklı Kurban Kesimi  Kesim yeri her şeyden önce yeterli hijyenik koşullara sahip olmalıdır. Öncelikle kesim yerinin çevresi çöplerden, kanalizasyon vb. gibi atıklardan uzakta olmalıdır.  Kesim yapılacak alan mutlaka kolay yıkanabilir bir yüzeye sahip olmalıdır. Atık suların ve kanın akıtılabilmesi için yeterli bir eğimin olması ve bu akıntıların bir kanala bağlanması gerekir.  İç organ atıklarının boşaltılmasının yapıldığı alan kesim yerinden ayrı olmalıdır.  Kullanılan tüm alet ve malzemenin paslanmaz çelik olması gerekir.  Etin değeceği tüm yüzeylerin kir tutmayan, kolay temizlenebilir ve dezenfekte edilebilir malzemeden yapılmış olması gerekir.
  4. 4. Kesim Hijyeni  Kesim yeri her kesim öncesi temizlenip dezenfekte edilmelidir.  Lavabo ve tuvaletlerde mutlaka sıvı sabun, dezenfektan ve kâğıt havlu bulundurulmalıdır.  Kesim yapan kişinin elinde veya ete temas eden yerlerinde yara, kesik, çıban, apse vb. bulunmamalıdır  Kesim yapan personeller uygun iş kıyafeti giymelidir. (önlük, bone veya kep, çizme, işin özelliğine göre eldiven)  Etlerin parçalanması işlemi mutlaka uygun tezgâhlarda (paslanmaz çelik masa veya etle temasında sakınca olmayan kolay temizlenebilir malzeme) yapılmalıdır.  Derinin üzerinde veya kanın akıtıldığı ve iç organların boşaltıldığı alanda et parçalama işlemi yapılmamalıdır. **Kurban Bayramı ve Sağlık (TC. SAĞLIK BAKANLIĞI- Halk Sağlığı Genel Müdürlüğü)
  5. 5. Kurbanlık Etlerin Buzdolabında Saklanmasında Dikkat Edilmesi Gerekenler  Kurbanlık etin henüz kesim sıcaklığında iken buzdolabına poşet içinde veya hava alamayacak biçimde büyük parçalar halinde üst üste yığılması durumunda, etin hava almayan kısımlarında çok kısa sürede (2. gün) bozulma ve kokuşma görülecek, tüketimi sağlık açısından risk oluşturacaktır. Bu durumdaki et kesinlikle tüketilmemelidir.  Buzdolabında dondurulmadan muhafaza edilen kurban eti, bütün veya parça olarak en fazla 3-4 gün, kıyma gibi boyutu küçültülmüş ise bir gün içerisinde tüketilmelidir.  Dondurularak muhafaza tercih edildiğinde, küçük porsiyonlar halinde bir kez dondurulmasına özen gösterilmeli, et çözdürüldükten sonra tekrar dondurulmamalıdır.  Sakatat ile et aynı ortamda bulundurulmamalı ya da muhafaza edilmemelidir. Etlerin muhafaza yöntemleri ve süresi kadar pişirme şekli de önem taşımaktadır. **Kurban Bayramında Gıda Güvenliği ve Hijyene Dikkat! (Yaşam İçin Gıda Temmuz 2020)
  6. 6. Kurban Etinden Bulaşabilecek Hastalıklar Şarbon: Evcil hayvanlardan (inek, koyun, keçi, v.b.) insanlara doğrudan temas veya hayvan ürünleri aracılığı ile bulaşan yaygın bir zoonozdur. Genellikle enfekte hayvanların ürünleri veya topraktaki şarbon sporlarının cilde temas etmesi sonucu ciltteki açık yaralardan girmesiyle oluşur. Salmonelloz: Enfeksiyon; mikroplu (özellikle de kanalizasyonun karıştığı) yemek ve suyun tüketilmesi ile bulaşır. Hastalık, halsizlik, baş ağrısı ve ateş ile kendini gösterir. Hastaların yarıya yakınında ishal, yarıdan fazlasında ise kabızlık vardır. Toksoplazmozis: İnsana, parazitin kistlerini içeren çiğ veya az pişmiş etler ve enfekte kedi dışkısıyla atılan kistlerin kontamine su ve gıdalarla alınmasıyla geçer
  7. 7. Kurban Etinden Bulaşabilecek Hastalıklar Teniyoz: Tenia saginata (sığır tenyası), çiğ et tüketiminin yaygın olduğu her yerde görülür. Kesin konağı insan, ara konağı başta sığır olmak üzere otçul hayvanlardır. Çiğ ya da yeterince pişmemiş sığır eti ile insan sindirim kanalına alınan canlı kist yetişkin tenya haline gelir. Brusellozis: Hayvanların (inek, koyun, keçi v.b.) kan, fetus veya rahim sekresyonlarına doğrudan temas veya enfekte çiğ hayvan ürünlerinin (özellikle taze peynir başta olmak üzere süt ve süt ürünleri) tüketilmesi ile bulaşan bir hastalıktır.
  8. 8. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  9. 9. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  10. 10. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  11. 11. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  12. 12. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  13. 13. VİDEODA KULLANILAN FOTOĞRAF VE VİDEOLAR
  14. 14. KAYNAKÇA • Metin 1. T.C. Sağlık Bakanlığı, Halk Sağlığı Genel Müdürlüğü. Kurban Bayramı ve Sağlık. https://hsgm.saglik.gov.tr/tr/haberler/kurban-bayram%C4%B1-ve- sa%C4%9Fl%C4%B1k.html Erişim Tarihi: 30.04.2021. 2. Gaziantep Gıda Tarım Ve Hayvancılık Müdürlüğü. Kurban Kesimi Ve Hijyeni. Ali İhsan Kaya (Veteriner Hekim). Erişim Tarihi: 30.04.2021. 3. https://www.yasamicingida.com/gida/gida-guvenligi/kurban-bayraminda- gida-guvenligi-ve-hijyene-dikkat/ Erişim Tarihi: 1.05.2021. 4. https://hisarhospital.com/kurban-kesimi-sirasinda-bulasabilecek- hastaliklar-ve-yapilmasi-gerekenler/ Erişim Tarihi: 1.05.2021.
  15. 15. KAYNAKÇA • Fotoğraflar ve Videolar 1. https://www.canva.com/photos/search/koyun/ Erişim Tarihi: 2.05.2021 2. https://www.canva.com/photos/search/inek/ Erişim Tarihi: 2.05.2021 3. https://www.canva.com/photos/search/keci/ Erişim Tarihi: 2.05.2021 4. https://www.canva.com/ Erişim Tarihi: 2.05.2021 • Fon Müziği 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhZWWrNY_3s Erişim Tarihi: 3.05.2021
  16. 16. KAYNAKÇA • Görev Dağılımı 1. Sümeyye AKIN- 17310481101: Videoyu düzenleme, birleştirme son haline getirdi. 2. Betül AYDIN- 18310571004: Metin araştırması ve metin düzenlemesi. 3. Raziye- ARICI- 19310421010: 2. Kısım metin seslendirmesi 4. Dilara Nur DİNLER- 19310421024: Metin araştırması ve metin düzenlemesi, rapor hazırlama. 5. Ayşe Nur ÇELİK- 19310421014: Fotoğraf ve video araştırması, fotoğrafların seçimi. 6. Betül ÇAĞLAK- 18310421094: 1. Kısım metin seslendirmesi 7. Arzu UYSAL- 19318271014: Fon müziği araştırması ve videodaki fon müziği seçimi.

×